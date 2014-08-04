Alan Tudyk Talks About The Time Nathan Fillion Shut Down Justin Bieber

It turns out Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom aren’t the only ones who’ve found it necessary to put churlish manchild Justin Bieber in his place. Nathan Fillion has also had a run in with the (we hope) has-been musician. We learned about the beef from Alan Tudyk at a fan Q&A and charity auction, where Tudyk sold some of his old stuff between answering fan queries and telling anecdotes about former projects and co-stars.
Tudyk talks about the run in starting at 28:45 in the video above. He says he was playing video games with Firefly co-star Nathan Fillion in the VIP room of the Halo 2 launch party when Bieber and entourage tried to kick them out so they could have all six or so game systems to themselves. Fillion’s reaction was pure Fillion:
You could say he… *sunglasses* put the hammer down.
If only there were video of the event. Preferably one shot better than the Orlando Bloom video was. Speaking of which, we have some AMAZING EXCLUSIVE GIFS of that fight…
And Bieber makes 43.
Via Lilprince
I get it! The hammer is his penis!
As much as I want for this to be true, the timelines don’t match up. In the video they weren’t sure if this happened at a party for Halo 2 or Halo 3. Those games came out in 04 and 07, while Beiber didn’t get famous until 2009, and didn’t turn into a massive d!ckhole until around 2011. Someone please clarify this for me
He might have been playing Halo: ODST (Which Nathan had a role in) or Halo 4. Oh, and Beaver has ALWAYS been a massive duckhole (FTFY).
“ODST” is a good bet. It takes place between HALO 2 and 3, and the big “get” was that they had three “Firefly” cast members voicing your squad.
Yeah, I’m almost positive that this is ODST since they were both in the game.
When Halo 2 came out Biebs was 10 years old.
Didn’t they just announce a HALO 2 HD version with the Master Chief collection like 2 months ago?
I think it’s safe to assume Bieber has been a doucheturd since the day he sprang forth from the cesspool of his mother’s womb
Can I get a gif of Cap’n kicking beebs into Serenity’s turbine?
Wasn’t sure it was possible to love Nathan Fillion more, yet here we are.
You guys are obsessed with bugatti biebs. This is such a non story.
You guys are getting ridiculous with your bullshit misleading headlines, I’ve been a huge fans for years but I’m about to just phase this site out soon.
Bye, Justin, we’ll miss you(?)
I’m just impressed that the questioner, who was wearing a Mass Effect t-shirt, didn’t cry when he heard the answer.
Detective Adam to the rescue… This is just a lie. Halo 2 came out when Justin Bieber (and myself) was 10, let’s just say he made a mistake and it was Halo 3 which was released in 2007 when he was 13. This was 3 years prior to his first album and Justin would not have had security at the time nor would you have known his name. Nathan Fillion is lying unless he is wrong about the game.
Tudyk’s probably wrong about the game. I saw him at Emerald City Comic Con and he readily admitted he’s not a gamer.