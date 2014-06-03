Neil DeGrasse Tyson And Cinema Sins Find Everything Wrong With ‘Gravity’

Okay all you grumpy Guses, I’ve heard all your complaints about Cinema Sins’ Everything Wrong With videos. “They’re just nitpicking!” you say.
“I can’t bear to hear ever minor complaints about a thing I liked,” you protest. “Also, the ring came off my pudding can!”
Well, what if the nitpicks came from Neil DeGrasse Tyson? Yup, Cinema Sins got the most popular science guy around to pitch in (again) on the dismantling of the “scientifically accurate” (when it wants to be) Gravity. Check it out below…
Sin #whatever — why wasn’t Sandra Bullock wearing a bulky astronaut diaper when she came out of her spacesuit? She totally would have won another Oscar if she had been brave enough to float around in 3D in a soiled Depends.
Via Cinema Sins
Junk scientist? Why?
Sandra Bullock was the number one thing wrong with Gravity.
Lolba = super jealz of Neil
Gravity was awesome. Neil Tyson can suck it.
I’m not really a fan of the guy either. He comes across as very contemptuous of his audience when I’ve seen him lecture. The role of science should be to help us get interested, explore and understand our world. If Gravity got people to check out some space documentaries on netflix or to read more about NASA, I’d say that’s a win.
He’s not a junk scientist, but he’s a bit overblown and, yes, contemptuous of his audience
Agreed Sandra Bullock should have been naked.
The dislike for these videos isn’t that they point out dumb stuff about the movie its covering, Honest Trailers do basically the same thing, with the added benefit of being funny. These videos are just annoying and point out dumb stuff that doesn’t affect any normal persons enjoyment of the film, and it really does just come off as nitpicky.
Lolba has been trolling all day.
Kinda have to agree on the Oxygen level stuff. It was just so awkward how quickly it went from 8 to 2, then slowly to 1, then still took even longer for 0, and even longer for her to get the f*** in.