Netflix Wants To Make A New ‘Star Trek’ Series Happen

It’s easy to forget that Star Trek is mainstream: Star Trek: The Next Generation was arguably the single most financially successful show of the 1980s, and the five TV series are streaming monsters for Netflix. Which means, in turn, that Netflix would like more Star Trek. But will it actually happen?
So far, apparently it’s in the form of Netflix sending CBS an email saying “Hey, this Trek thing seems to be a big deal, how about we do a new series?” The main problem seems really to be over at Paramount: CBS and Viacom both hold some of the Star Trek rights… but they’re technically two different companies with two different CEOs who, by all accounts, absolutely hate each other.
Adding to the problem, Viacom tends to prefer to work with Amazon, while CBS prefers to work with Netflix. That makes negotiating a Star Trek series as a streaming exclusive a bit tricky. Oh, and also, the premium cable networks involved, Epix and Showtime, probably wouldn’t be happy at losing a plum series to a company essentially killing them.
On the other hand, it’s the job of a CEO to make money, something Netflix has in abundance and would really like to give to these companies. And the lure of having Netflix pay for a show that will be guaranteed to make them money on everything from merchandising to home video sales to theme park rides is hard to dispute.
There’s also the question of where a new Trek series could really air, outside of streaming services. The syndication networks that made Paramount $1 million an episode off Star Trek: The Next Generation don’t exist anymore. Most cable channels have become more restrictive and vertical, focusing on properties their parent company owns.
So, essentially, it’s going to happen sooner or later. One suspects that Viacom or CBS is taking a wait-and-see approach with the Marvel series that will be hitting Netflix. So, if Daredevil does well, don’t be surprised if a new Trek hits the streams in fairly short order.
as long as I get more borg i’m good with this
Meh….I would much rather have a new Stargate SG series
lol, Stargate. The lowest of all the star franchises, behind Wars, Trek, and Search.
Lol . You actually think that the pcrap Star Trek is better then Stargate? And Star Wars ….let’s not talk about it. It’s for the better
Stargate Universe was alright but SG can suck a dick, iykwim.
As long as it’s in the proper ST Universe and not the Abrams one I’m on board.
Abram’s universe is just a fantasy from Spock’s bendii syndrome dementia.
I know I’m in the minority, but I liked “Enterprise”. How about giving them a chance to end the series right?
The fourth season was actually pretty good, I will admit.
The stories are much better when they let the writers have fun, like the “mirror universe” episodes around the end of the season.
I will withhold my only if Netflix manages to make Enterprise disappear comment until further review.
@Dan Seitz too bad Scott Bacula now has his own NCIS show. He’ll be locked into that for years.
Enterprise ended up being some of the best Star Trek out there when they finally said f it we’ll write the show we want to write and not try to get “new” fans. Too bad they didnt have that attitude from the start. Also, the whole temporal cold war and the bs that came with it was poison. All it did was expose how little the writers cared about the show. Once that ended it really had a chance to get creative and entertaining.
@Fadeproof Whammy! All of that!
Should be set in the future future.
Yep, just like TNG. It allows you to make subtle references to older series’ without being expected to live or die by their stories. Also, you get to massively uodate technology or change relationships between races with hardly any explaining necessary.
This 1000% percent. Just set it up like they did Next Generation @ 100 years after Voyager/ TNG movies and drop a few references/ cameos every now and then.
I would like to see something different though, they have done a single ship and they have done a space station, how about something like a battle carrier group? A freaking huge Aircraft Carrier type ship ship that has a squadron of Defiant like ships on board. Have an Admiral in command of the ship and have 6 Captains in charge of the ships.
Have it in a deep space mission on the out skirts of the other side of Dominion space. Or maybe they are in the Mirror universe.
I would watch the shit out of that.
Co-signed! Keep exploring and innovating!
Agreed
That would also mean yet another Tribbles episode. Oy vey…
If they play their cards right, they’d be able to launch the series just in time for the 50th anniversary in a couple of years. I would be on board.
Yeah, that was something else that occurred to me, and then it struck me Paramount likes to celebrate ST anniversaries by mocking the fans.
Well, they’ll already be celebrating the 50th by dropping another big screen turd on us in 2016. It’s like they’re trolling us with that release date…
Never watched Enterprise – hated Voyager, only watched it for the Borg T n’ A, but ended up giving up on it before the last 2 seasons.
TNG was great, but DS9 was the best of the bunch. Starting with the 3rd season, that show was freaking amazing…
DS9 is the shit. It’s a bit of an acquired taste, but once you’re into it, it really pays off.
The first season is almost painful. I’ve been watching it for the last couple of weeks. All I can think is “Sisko gets cooler. Just keep watching and Sisko gets cooler.” Plus: Dax. Mmmmm…..
@Five Beer Mission – EXACTLY!! First two seasons are garbage – once Worf came aboard, they got the Defiant, and the whole Dominion plot got started, it took off. Thing I loved best about it, is that everything didn’t get wrapped up into a neat little package at the end of the show like TNG did. It was a story arc, one that lasted for seasons…
I think it changed when Sisko shaved his head and got his badass beard
I think it’s important to note that it was a goatee because not many people can pull that off.
God just set it in the 25th or 26th century. I’m really tired of this regressive/nostalgic Trek stuff that started with Enterprise and continues in the movies. It’s not that I really have feelings about them as media (Although I thought Enterprise was just poorly written) but it’s more that what made TOS interesting at the time was its unique perspective, and TNG was a move forward in time that worked really well to hold old fans and bring in new.
DS9 and Voyager were sort of more lateral steps, and Enrteprise were throwbacks.
Oh, also keep Rick Berman and Brannon Braga away from it with shotguns if needed. That way perhaps perhaps Star Trek could finally see a GAY REGULAR OR RECURRING CHARACTER! Wouldn’t that be shocking?
What’s the deal with ricks?
Rick Berman has always looked at Star Trek like a brand. Brandon Braga is just a shitty writer that probably meant well, but yikes. Just yikes.
@cyber Pilate
His early work on TNG is pretty good. Then he ran out of ideas.
Braga wrote some good episodes. Their problem is that they can’t seem to create anything original. They’re alright with established characters and settings but everything they write on their own is awful.
Plus Berman is a homophobic asshole when asked about why he didn’t show any gay characters. Nobody wanted to see a gay couple face-fucking on the bridge, they wanted to see, perhaps, a gay couple in ten-forward, or a relationship like Keiko and O’Brian’s. Berman couldn’t seem to wrap his head around the fact that gay people exist outside of their sex lives.
How about a more “adult” ST incarnation?
I don’t mean sex it up. I’m thinking lose some of the Boy Scout shit and make it more raw.
No kids. No Sherlock Holmes holodeck crap. Nothing cute.
I think you just described “Enterprise” and a bit of “DS9”.
You’re talking season 4-on of DS9
Or Battlestar Galactica.
Yeah, Battlestar Galactica is what I was thinking when I wrote that.
Enterprise was my favorite series, but it was still a bit too “Boy Scouts in Space.”
DS9 started with a good idea (a Starfleet captain who might not be perfect) but never really delivered on it. Also wound up losing me with that convoluted war.
Yeah, DS9 was alright, but Babylon 5 is my shit.
Also Exosquad was amazing and more adult than any Star Trek franchise.
I can’t get passed the inverted Picard in the banner image
I bet CMT is in works to create Star Trek: Amurica, where they say to hell with the “exploration”, go and mess some shit up. They could call it the USS Toby Keith and have a Southern captain who says “F**k the Prime Directive” every episode and constantly refers to his #1 as “More like #2” and calls his Vulcan Science Officer a “f**king p*ssy” whenever he tries to use reason.
So basically it would be the Twisted Toyfare Theater version of Star Trek?
I’m kinda OK with that.
This sounds like the best Star Trek ever i gotta be honest.
Sounds like the Mirror Universe but with more USA! USA! USA!
I’m perfectly alright with this
Can Walton Goggins be the Captain? If so, count me in
The most alien visitor would be from California….
Mexicans would be their version of Klingons
Ferengis would still be Jews
Star Trek: Enterprise: The Next Abomination
Archer: “Hey it wasn’t-”
Audience member: “Oh god, another Archer speech!”
Archer! “I’ll fight you!”
/Archer loses
//to a tribble
How about an Enterprise commanded by Sterling Archer? That I could see working.
^ +1
I wouldn’t mind seeing Porthos commanding. It would still be better than Wesley/most of DS9
If they do then it better be proper Star Trek. They better tackle philosophical issues with that upstanding human professionalism we grew to love. This new “Star Trek” crap that has been making it into the theaters, while not terrible movies, are absolutely HORRIBLE Star Trek.
I think we should have a Star Trek sitcom…with a laugh track. “Star Trek: That 2370s Show”
Great!
FGS do not let Rick Berman or JJ Abrams produce it.
well i got to add my thought on a new trek series i mean i am a big trek fan even tho i wouldn’t go to a trek convention im more like a closet Trekkie keeping to my self
anyways as far as the old trek shows go for me enterprise is the worst it dont even have a classic deep space instrumental i mean whats with this singing crap *shivers* o.O
to me it wont feel right if the new trek show doesn’t have a nice classic deep space instrumental like voyager and DS9 (im a voyager fan so shut up) the episodes actors stories can be great (some were good on enterprise) but if it doesnt grab you with a classic trek intro at the starting line then there would be almost no point enterprise made you feel as nasa took over with the them and intro guys in white space suits i took 2 seasons and couldnt take the theme song no more quitting enterprise.
sure voyager had its faults what trek show doesnt some bad episodes and problems but as much as i enjoy DS9 i dont count it as the best because after awhile the kind of bitching over whose the better race or who hates the cardassians more the show had lots of politics over races and for me that drove me nuts i’d caught myself skipping episodes to stick to good ones and away from all race politics.
TNG didnt have the problems DS9 or voyager had it was strictly going “where no man had gone before” as said in title intro sure TNG had its share of boring holodeck and time travel episodes being stuck on earth taking out all sci fi tossing 2 – 3 main characters in the 1940’s TNG is this successful to reboot the entire franchise for more trek series like DS9 so they did something right
now about a new series well ITS ABOUT FUCKING TIME!
star trek was all over the 90’s and even a small series 2005 ish then trek died WHAT HAPPEN! O.O
a new series no dout HAS to be after the voyager timeline we had enterprise twice with a space station so why not do a different trek with a science vessel i mean come on we seen it all but what the other non aggressive ships do i think its about time we see something else besides enterprise and ships with large weapons.
i dont add commas or periods so suck on it if you wanna complain.