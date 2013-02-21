Nobody Has Time To Tell Mark Hamill Whether He’s In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Or Not

02.21.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

Told you about my spin-off movie, have I?

So, is Mark Hamill going to be in the new Star Wars trilogy? You’d think he pretty much has to be — a direct sequel to Return of the Jedi without Luke Skywalker would be pretty lame to say the least. Like most of us, Mark Hamill assumes he’ll be in the movie, but he doesn’t know for sure, because well, Kathleen Kennedy and Michael Ardnt keep cancelling their appointments with him…

“I can tell you right away that we haven’t signed any contracts. We’re in the stage where they want us to go in and meet with Michael Arndt, who is the writer, and Kathleen Kennedy, who is going to run Lucasfilm. Both have had meetings set that were postponed — on their end, not mine. They’re more busy than I am.”

Come on guys — yes, Mark Hamill doesn’t have much else going on. Yes, he’s pretty much waiting by the phone for this or more Joker work, but you don’t have to rub it in. If you can make billions of dollars merchandising a guy’s image, you can keep an appointment with him.

via /Film

