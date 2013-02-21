Nobody Has Time To Tell Mark Hamill Whether He’s In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Or Not

Told you about my spin-off movie, have I?
So, is Mark Hamill going to be in the new Star Wars trilogy? You’d think he pretty much has to be — a direct sequel to Return of the Jedi without Luke Skywalker would be pretty lame to say the least. Like most of us, Mark Hamill assumes he’ll be in the movie, but he doesn’t know for sure, because well, Kathleen Kennedy and Michael Ardnt keep cancelling their appointments with him…
“I can tell you right away that we haven’t signed any contracts. We’re in the stage where they want us to go in and meet with Michael Arndt, who is the writer, and Kathleen Kennedy, who is going to run Lucasfilm. Both have had meetings set that were postponed — on their end, not mine. They’re more busy than I am.”
Come on guys — yes, Mark Hamill doesn’t have much else going on. Yes, he’s pretty much waiting by the phone for this or more Joker work, but you don’t have to rub it in. If you can make billions of dollars merchandising a guy’s image, you can keep an appointment with him.
via /Film
Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher is waiting by a bottle of percocet that she thinks is a telephone.
Ha!
If they were smart they’d cast him as the voice for Rocket Raccoon as well. They can keep him on as the official voice in all media at a fair price and have real character brought to the voice acting. He’d be in Avengers 2 and Star Wars VII and guardians all about the same time and he’d have himself a nice, marketable Disney comeback.
….and Harrison Ford is trying to distract Shia LaBeouf in case some idiot calls and offers him the role of young Han Solo.
This makes me more than a little sad….
Mark Hamil isn’t waiting by a fucking phone for anything except for the cable guy.
Billy Dee Williams finds the waiting to go easier with the bold, smooth taste of Colt .45.
It works every time… Unlike Billy Dee.
They haven’t let me know whether or not I’m in Star Wars either!
Seems to me that if you’re going to continue the original trilogies, you’ll need to have the original characters be in the first film you make. Maybe a passing of the guard at the very least, but (and I know this will piss off fanboys) if the extended universe is going to be used as any kind of template, Luke, Han and Leia have huge roles in everything that happens in the following 30 years.
He has claimed Arkham City is his final Joker work.
1) I’ll believe it when I see it… or don’t HEAR him doing any more voice work as Joker.
2) I want him to do more Joker work. He’s so good as Joker.
Has anybody gotten back to him on that Corvette Summer sequel yet?