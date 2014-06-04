M. Bison Doesn’t Take Bad News Well In The New Street Fighter Red Tape Sketch

The newest “Street Fighter Red Tape” segment on The Pete Holmes Show awesomely brings us the guy we’ve been waiting for: M. Bison. To which we say:

M. Bison is played with an appropriate amount of enthusiasm and rage by Patrick Heusinger, as Pete tries to explain there are cheaper ways to take over the world. And staging the fights in multiple locations with trained elephants and car-smashing contests? Not in the budget, no matter how cool it looks. And how do you train elephants to cheer in unison at the end of the match, anyway? Probably through unsavory means. Next time PETA calls, just tell them M. Bison has scary flame hand and I’m sure they’ll back off.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Previous “Street Fighter Red Tape” segments:

Ryu starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Vega starring Thomas Middleditch

Chun-Li starring Lilan Bowden

Dhalsim starring Kumail Nanjiani

Ken starring Thomas Middleditch

Guile starring Joel McHale

Blanka starring Matt McCarthy

Via Pete Holmes