M. Bison Doesn’t Take Bad News Well In The New Street Fighter Red Tape Sketch

The newest “Street Fighter Red Tape” segment on The Pete Holmes Show awesomely brings us the guy we’ve been waiting for: M. Bison. To which we say:
M. Bison is played with an appropriate amount of enthusiasm and rage by Patrick Heusinger, as Pete tries to explain there are cheaper ways to take over the world. And staging the fights in multiple locations with trained elephants and car-smashing contests? Not in the budget, no matter how cool it looks. And how do you train elephants to cheer in unison at the end of the match, anyway? Probably through unsavory means. Next time PETA calls, just tell them M. Bison has scary flame hand and I’m sure they’ll back off.
Previous “Street Fighter Red Tape” segments:
- Ryu starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar
- Vega starring Thomas Middleditch
- Chun-Li starring Lilan Bowden
- Dhalsim starring Kumail Nanjiani
- Ken starring Thomas Middleditch
- Guile starring Joel McHale
- Blanka starring Matt McCarthy
Via Pete Holmes
I like Pete Holmes, but totally understand why he was cancelled. His comedy is a little too lasered in on a certain demo. He’d be great on a webseries or podcast. Hell, I’d pay for a subscription to a Holmes podcast.
Free podcast!
@ludditeandroid You just made my month. Thanks, buddy!
A+ work as always.
I know they’re running out of recognizable characters anyway, but it bums me out that we won’t have any more of these soon.
He’s not wrong about the Atlanta Hooters.
I’m sad the show is going away, but I couldn’t stay up to watch it. I’m old! Midnight is a young man’s timeslot and I think most alt comedy fans are a little older (I might be wrong about that).