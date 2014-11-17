Philip Seymour Hoffman Won’t Be Replaced With CGI, ‘Hunger Games’ Director Explains

11.17.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

After Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death in February, we heard he had one important scene left to film in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part Two. Despite our suggestion to use Jim Gaffigan as a stand-in, the rumor at the time was that Lionsgate would use “digital things” to complete the scene. (Because that worked so well with Nancy Marchand on The Sopranos…) Thankfully, director Francis Lawrence saw the flaw in that plan.

Lawrence told HuffPo (video here) that Hoffman had one week of filming left, including two important scenes with dialogue and some scenes without. One of the important scenes will be in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One and the other is in Part Two. Lawrence says he decided against using CGI to finish these scenes, and they instead “rewrote his scenes and gave the dialogue to other actors”. His reason was simple.

“I just think to try to fake a Philip Seymour Hoffman performance would have been catastrophic and I would never want to do that.”

Wait, somebody in Hollywood opting for the respectful and sensible thing? Kudos.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One opens this Friday, with Part Two coming November 20th, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSFRANCIS LAWRENCElionsgatePHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANthe hunger gamesTHE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART ONETHE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART TWO

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP