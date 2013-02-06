Pull List: Comics Coming Out 2/6/13

And what delights await us on the stands this week?

DC relaunches Green Arrow with Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino, and also has a one-off called Young Romance. There’s also more Animal Man, Swamp Thing, Earth 2, Dial H, and Insurgent.

Marvel launches Fearless Defenders, an all-female team book, wraps up Hit-Girl, and has more Avengers, New Avengers, Superior Spider-Man, Thunderbolts, and All-New X-Men.

Image launches a horror anthology miniseries, Dia De Las Muertas, anchored by artist Riley Rossmo, Son Of Merlin, and Snapshot, while finishing the latest Perhapanauts mini, ’68: Scars, and the latest Multiple Warheads mini. There’s also more Great Pacific, and we’ll be running an interview with writer Joe Harris tomorrow.

Dark Horse has more Colder and Hellboy In Hell.

IDW wraps up its surprisingly good Crow mini, Skinning The Wolves, and has more My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

Boom! launches Fairy Quest and has more Hypernaturals

And now for a few reviews!

Green Arrow #17

This book was not one of the better ones of the New 52 relaunch, something Jeff Lemire has addressed by pretty much rebooting the entire book. Ollie is broke, his trick arrows are all gone, and, needless to say, people are trying to kill him. Lemire ends the book with, well, you’ll have to see for yourself, but suffice to say, I’ll be giving this book another issue.

Meanwhile Andrea Sorrentino’s interiors compliment the story quite well. Sorrentino serves as his own colorist, as well, and the results are uniquely his, a mix of photorealism and abstraction.

Young Romance One-Shot

A collection of short stories around the DCU, set around the theme of, obviously, romance. They range from the amusing to the corny, with the Batgirl story by Ray Fawkes about a vigilante and a snitch with a crush on her being particularly engaging, although it’s hard not to laugh at Nightwing getting dumped. Again.

They’re not all cheese, though: Apollo and Midnighter struggle through a break-up in a story by Peter Milligan and surprisingly restrained art by Simon Bisley, and Andy Diggle writes a story of Superman and Wonder Woman dealing with the fact that they are, essentially, gods in love with all the baggage that comes with it. If you like the ongoings featured in this special, it’ll be worth picking up.

Harbinger #0

I’ve been off and on about Harbinger but this issue is absolutely worth picking up as a standalone story. It gets into the life story of overall antagonist Harada, and it gives him an enormous amount of dimension. Joshua Dysart makes it clear that Harada really does think he’s the good guy, and the tragic thing is, he’s got reason to believe that. Mico Suayan & Pere Perez do a good job balancing the art and catering to the story, but even if you’re not reading Harbinger, this will be worth picking up as a one-off book.

And now, the list…

DC COMICS

Animal Man #17, $2.99

Batgirl Volume 1 The Darkest Reflection TP, $14.99

Batgirl Volume 2 Knightfall Descends HC, $24.99

Batwing #17, $2.99

DC Comics The New 52 Green Arrow Action Figure, $22.95

Detective Comics #17 (Jason Fabok Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Detective Comics #17 (Jason Fabok Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Detective Comics #17 (Jason Fabok Regular Cover), $3.99

Dial H #9, $2.99

Django Unchained #1 (Of 6)(Jim Lee 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Earth 2 #9 (Nicola Scott & Trevor Scott Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Earth 2 #9 (Nicola Scott & Trevor Scott Regular Cover), $2.99

Fairest #12, $2.99

Green Arrow #17 (Andrea Sorrentino Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Green Arrow #17 (Andrea Sorrentino Regular Cover), $2.99

Green Arrow #17 (We Can Be Heroes Blank Variant Cover), $2.99

Human Bomb #3 (Of 4), $2.99

Insurgent #2 (Of 6), $2.99

Legends Of The Dark Knight #5, $3.99

Legends Of The Dark Knight Alan Davis HC (Corrected Copies)(Per DC Comics), $39.99

Looney Tunes #211, $2.99

New Deadwardians TP, $14.99

Phantom Stranger #5, $2.99

Scooby-Doo Where Are You #30, $2.99

Smallville Season 11 #10, $3.99

Stormwatch #17, $2.99

Superman For Tomorrow TP, $24.99

Superman The Man Of Steel Volume 7 TP, $19.99

Swamp Thing #17, $2.99

Wonder Woman Odyssey Volume 2 TP, $16.99

Worlds’ Finest #9, $2.99

Young Romance A New 52 Valentine’s Day Special #1, $7.99

MARVEL COMICS

Age Of Ultron Postcard (Promotional Item)(per Marvel Comics), AR

All-New X-Men #5 (Stuart Immonen 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

All-New X-Men #7 (Stuart Immonen Regular Cover), $3.99

All-New X-Men #7 (Chris Bachalo X-Men 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

Amazing Spider-Man #700 (Humberto Ramos 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $7.99

Avengers #5 (Carlos Pacheco Variant Cover), AR

Avengers #5 (Dustin Weaver Regular Cover), $3.99

Avengers #5 (Paolo Rivera Variant Cover), AR

Avengers Assemble Annual #1, $4.99

Avengers The Once And Future Kang TP, $29.99

Captain America #2 (John Romita Jr 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Captain America The Death Of Captain America The Complete Collection TP, $39.99

Daredevil End Of Days #5 (Of 8)(Alex Maleev Regular Cover), $3.99

Daredevil End Of Days #5 (Of 8)(David Mack Variant Cover), AR

Deadpool MAX Second Cut TP, $19.99

Disney Princess Magazine #11 (Disney Publishing Worldwide), $4.99

Fearless Defenders #1 (Blank Variant Cover), AR

Fearless Defenders #1 (Mark Brooks Regular Cover), $2.99

Fearless Defenders #1 (Mike Deodato Variant Cover), AR

Fearless Defenders #1 (Milo Manara Variant Cover), AR

Fearless Defenders #1 (Skottie Young Variant Cover), AR

First X-Men HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Hawkeye #1 (David Aja 4th Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #2 (David Aja 4th Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #6 (David Aja 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hit-Girl #5 (Of 5)(Bill Sienkiewicz Variant Cover), AR

Hit-Girl #5 (Of 5)(John Romita Jr. & Tom Palmer Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Hit-Girl #5 (Of 5)(John Romita Jr. Regular Cover), $4.99

Indestructible Hulk #2 (Leinil Francis Yu 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #6 (Greg Land Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #6 (Steve McNiven Design Variant Cover), AR

Marvel Now Previews #3 (Promotional Item), AR

Marvel’s Iron Man 3 Prelude #2 (Of 2), $2.99

Monsters Inc The Humanween Party #1 (Of 1), $2.99

Morbius The Living Vampire #1 (Gabrielle Dell’Otto 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

New Avengers #3 (Dale Keown Variant Cover), AR

New Avengers #3 (Jock Regular Cover), $3.99

Red She-Hulk #62 (Jana Schirmer Regular Cover), $2.99

Red She-Hulk #62 (Steve Lightle Artist Variant Cover), AR

Road To Oz #5 (Of 6), $3.99

Scarlet #6 (Alex Maleev Regular Cover), $3.95

Scarlet #6 (David Mack Variant Cover), AR

Secret Avengers #37 (Arthur Adams Regular Cover), $3.99

Secret Avengers #37 (Mike Perkins Final Issue Variant Cover), AR

Superior Spider-Man #1 (Ryan Stegman 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #3 (Ryan Stegman Regular Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #3 (Simone Bianchi Variant Cover), AR

Thunderbolts #4 (Billy Tan Variant Cover), AR

Thunderbolts #4 (Julian Totino Tedesco Regular Cover), $2.99

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #20, $3.99

Uncanny X-Men By Kieron Gillen Volume 3 TP, $16.99

Venom #31, $2.99

Winter Soldier #15 (Declan Shalvey Regular Cover), $2.99

Winter Soldier #15 (Nic Klein Variant Cover), AR

X-Factor #251, $2.99

X-Force Omnibus Volume 1 HC (John Romita Jr. & Bob Layton Direct Market Variant Cover), $99.99

X-Force Omnibus Volume 1 HC (Rob Liefeld Cover), $99.99

X-Men Fall Of The Mutants Volume 1 TP, $34.99

IMAGE COMICS

68 Scars #4 (Of 4)(Cover A Nat Jones & Jay Fotos), $3.99

68 Scars #4 (Of 4)(Cover B Nat Jones & Jay Fotos), $3.99

Blackacre #3, $2.99

Debris TP, $14.99

Dia De Los Muertas #1 (Of 3), $4.99

Epic Kill #8, $2.99

Great Pacific #4, $2.99

Guarding The Globe #6, $2.99

I Love Trouble #3, $2.99

Mudman #6, $3.50

Multiple Warheads From Alphabet To Infinity #4 (Of 4), $2.99

Perhapanauts Danger Down Under #4 (Of 4)(Cover A Craig Rousseau), $3.50

Perhapanauts Danger Down Under #4 (Of 4)(Cover B Mike Maihack), $3.50

Repossessed #2 (Of 4), $2.99

Snapshot #1 (Of 4), $2.99

Son Of Merlin #1 (Cover A Zid), $1.00

Son Of Merlin #1 (Cover B Stjepan Sejic), $1.00

Super Dinosaur #17, $2.99

Super Dinosaur Lunchbox, $14.99

Think Tank #5 (Cosplay Variant Cover), AR

Think Tank #5 (Rahsan Ekedal & Brian Reber Regular Cover), $3.99

Youngblood #76, $3.99

Zed A Cosmic Tale TP, $19.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

Alice In Wonderland HC, $19.99

Brothers Of The Spear Archives Volume 2 HC, $49.99

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Willow Wonderland #4 (Of 5)(David Mack Regular Cover), $2.99

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Willow Wonderland #4 (Of 5)(Megan Lara Variant Cover), $2.99

Colder #4 (Of 5), $3.99

Game Of Thrones Baratheon Sigil Pint Glass, $9.99

Game Of Thrones Baratheon Sigil Shot Glass, $5.99

Game Of Thrones Greyjoy Sigil Pint Glass, $9.99

Game Of Thrones Greyjoy Sigil Shot Glass, $5.99

Game Of Thrones Lannister Sigil Pint Glass, $9.99

Game Of Thrones Lannister Sigil Shot Glass, $5.99

Game Of Thrones Stark Sigil Pint Glass, $9.99

Game Of Thrones Stark Sigil Shot Glass, $5.99

Game Of Thrones Targaryen Sigil Pint Glass, $9.99

Game Of Thrones Targaryen Sigil Shot Glass, $5.99

Gantz Volume 26 TP, $13.99

Hellboy In Hell #2 (Mike Mignola 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hellboy In Hell #3, $2.99

King Conan The Phoenix On The Sword TP, $14.99

Rex Mundi Omnibus Volume 2 TP, $24.99

Star Wars #1 (Alex Ross 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Star Wars Dark Times Fire Carrier #1 (Of 5), $2.99

IDW PUBLISHING

30 Days Of Night Volume 3 Run Alice Run TP, $17.99

Adventures Of Augusta Wind #4 (Of 5)(Cover A Vassilis Gogtzilas), $3.99

Adventures Of Augusta Wind #4 (Of 5)(Cover RI Vassilis Gogtzilas), AR

Crow Skinning The Wolves #3 (Of 3)(Cover A James O’Barr), $3.99

Crow Skinning The Wolves #3 (Of 3)(Cover RI Jim Terry), AR

Dave Stevens’ The Rocketeer Artist’s Edition HC (2nd Printing), $75.00

Doctor Who #5 (Cover A Mark Buckingham), $3.99

Doctor Who #5 (Cover RI Photo), AR

Doctor Who Omnibus Volume 1 TP, $29.99

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #187 (Cover A S.L. Gallant & Gary Erskine), $3.99

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #187 (Cover RI Larry Hama), AR

G.I. JOE Special Missions Trade Paperback Box Set, $69.99

Joe Palooka #3 (Of 6)(Cover A Marat Mychaels), $3.99

Joe Palooka #3 (Of 6)(Cover RI Jace McTier), AR

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #3 (Cover A Amy Mebberson), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #3 (Cover B Stephanie Buscema), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #3 (Cover RI J. Scott Campbell), AR

Snakes Eyes And Storm Shadow #21 (Of 21)(Cover A Robert Atkins), $3.99

Snakes Eyes And Storm Shadow #21 (Of 21)(Cover RI Alex Cal), AR

Star Trek #17 (Cover A Tim Bradstreet), $3.99

Star Trek #17 (Cover RI-A Tim Bradstreet), AR

Star Trek #17 (Cover RI-B Photo), AR

Star Trek The Next Generation Doctor Who Assimilation2 #8 (Of 8)(J.K. Woodward & Gordon Purcell Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.87

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #18 (Cover A Ben Bates), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #18 (Cover B Kevin Eastman), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #18 (Cover RI Mark Torres), AR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Color Classics #9, $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secret History Of The Foot Clan #1 (Of 4)(Kevin Eastman Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.84

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 4 Sins Of The Fathers TP, $17.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #13 (Cover A Alex Milne), $3.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #13 (Cover B Nick Roche), $3.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye #13 (Cover RI Marcelo Matere), AR

Transformers Prime Rage Of The Dinobots #3 (Of 4)(Cover A Ken Christiansen), $3.99

Transformers Prime Rage Of The Dinobots #3 (Of 4)(Cover RI-A Nick Roche), AR

Transformers Prime Rage Of The Dinobots #3 (Of 4)(Cover RI-B Fall Of Cybertron Concept Art), AR

Transformers Spotlight Megatron (One Shot)(Cover A Nick Roche), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Megatron (One Shot)(Cover B Livio Ramondelli), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Megatron (One Shot)(Cover RI Clayton Crain), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Adventure Time #10 (Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.99

Adventure Time #11 (Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.99

Adventure Time Marceline And The Scream Queens #6 (Of 6)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.99

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #1 (Of 6)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.99

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #2 (Of 6)(Cover A Chad Thomas), $3.99

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #2 (Of 6)(Cover B Rebecca Mock), $3.99

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #2 (Of 6)(Cover C Stephani Buscema), AR

Adventure Time With Fionna And Cake #2 (Of 6)(Cover D Maris Wicks), AR

Fairy Quest #1 (Of 2)(Cover A Humberto Ramos), $3.99

Fairy Quest #1 (Of 2)(Cover B Humberto Ramos), AR

Hypernaturals #8 (Cover A Francesco Mattina), $3.99

Hypernaturals #8 (Cover B Kris Anka), $3.99

Hypernaturals #8 (Cover C Francesco Mattina), AR

Planet Of The Apes Cataclysm #6 (Cover A Mitch Breitweiser), $3.99

Planet Of The Apes Cataclysm #6 (Cover B Charles Paul Wilson III), $3.99

Planet Of The Apes Cataclysm #6 (Cover C Mitch Breitweiser), AR

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

Rachel Rising #14, $3.99

ALTUS PRESS

Doc Savage The New Adventures Volume 4 Death’s Dark Domain SC, $24.95

ANDREWS MCMEEL

Complete Calvin And Hobbes HC (Slipcase Edition)(New Printing), $175.00

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Last Zombie Before The After #3, $3.99

APE ENTERTAINMENT

Penguins Of Madagascar Operation Weakest Link And Other Stories TP, $6.99

ARCANA STUDIO

Flee GN, $14.95

Spirit Window GN, $9.95

ARCHIE COMICS

Jugheads Double Digest #189, $3.99

Kevin Keller #7 (Dan Parent Variant Cover), $2.99

Kevin Keller #7 (Dan Parent Regular Cover), $2.99

New Crusaders Rise Of The Heroes #6 (Ben Bates Mighty Hero Variant Cover), $2.99

New Crusaders Rise Of The Heroes #6 (Ben Bates Regular Cover), $2.99

New Crusaders Rise Of The Heroes #6 (Fiona Staples Variant Cover), $2.99

Sonic Super Special Magazine #6, $9.99

Sonic The Hedgehog #245, $2.99

ASPEN COMICS

Legend Of The Shadowclan #1 (Of 5)(Cory Smith Aspen Reserved Cover), $1.00

Legend Of The Shadowclan #1 (Of 5)(Cory Smith Direct Market Cover), $1.00

AUDIOGO

Doctor Who The Highlanders Audio CD, $24.95

AVATAR PRESS

Caligula Heart Of Rome #3 (of 6)(German Noble Gore Cover), $3.99

Caligula Heart Of Rome #3 (of 6)(German Noble Imperial Incentive Cover), AR

Caligula Heart Of Rome #3 (of 6)(German Noble Regular Cover), $3.99

Caligula Heart Of Rome #3 (of 6)(German Noble Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Dan The Unharmable #10 (Rafael Ortiz Regular Cover), $3.99

Dan The Unharmable #10 (Rafael Ortiz Retro Incentive Cover), AR

Dan The Unharmable #10 (Rafael Ortiz Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #6 (Facundo Percio Haute Couture Incentive Cover), AR

Fashion Beast #6 (Facundo Percio Regular Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #6 (Facundo Percio Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #6 (Paul Duffield Tarot Incentive Cover), AR

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #4 (Raulo Caceres Gore Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #4 (Raulo Caceres Regular Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #4 (Raulo Caceres Terror Incentive Cover), AR

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #4 (Raulo Caceres Wraparound Cover), $3.99

BIG DOG INK

Critter #8 (Cover A Fico Ossio), $3.50

Critter #8 (Cover B Jenevieve Broomall), $3.50

Legend Of Oz The Wicked West #4 (Cover A Alisson Borges), $3.50

Legend Of Oz The Wicked West #4 (Cover B Nei Ruffino), $3.50

Penny For Your Soul Volume 2 False Prophet TP, $17.99

BLACK LIBRARY

Warhammer 40K Angel Exterminatus TP, $16.00

Warhammer 40K Greater Good HC, $24.99

Warhammer 40K Last Ditch MMPB, $8.99

Warhammer Gotrek And Felix Road Of Skulls MMPB, $14.00

CAMPFIRE

Abraham Lincoln Birth Of New Freedom GN, $12.99

Martin Luther King Jr Let Freedom Ring GN, $11.99

CINEFEX

Cinefex #132, $12.50

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1338, AR

DAIKAIJU

G Fan #102, $6.95

DISNEY EDITIONS

Poster Art Of The Disney Parks HC, $40.00

DKE

Mr Toast Comics #4 (Ninja School), $3.00

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Army Of Darkness #10 (Daniel Leister Regular Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Jennifer Blood #22 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Red Team #1 (Howard Chaykin Regular Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Red Team #1 (Russell Braun Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Red Team #1 (Ryan Sook Regular Cover), $3.99

Gutters The Absolute Ultimate Omnibus Volume 3 HC, $39.95

Prophecy #7 (Of 7)(Paul Renaud Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Prophecy #7 (Of 7)(Paul Renaud Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella #26 (Fabiano Neves Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella #26 (Risque Variant Cover), AR

Vampirella #26 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella #26 (Paul Renaud Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #2 (Cover A Johnny Desjardins), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #2 (Cover B Fabiano Neves), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #2 (Fabiano Neves Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Vampirella Strikes #2 (Johnny Desjardins Red Variant Cover), AR

Vampirella Strikes #2 (Photo Subscription Variant Cover), AR

Voltron #10 (Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

DRAWN AND QUARTERLY

Aya Volume 2 Love In Yop City GN, $24.95

Daybreak GN, $16.95

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

7 Miles A Second HC, $19.99

Tales Designed To Thrizzle Volume 2 HC, $24.99

FLAG STUDIOS

Art Of Daxiong Collection HC, $45.00

FUTURE PUBLISHING

SFX #231, $10.99

HUMANOIDS PUBLISHING

Weapons Of The Metabaron HC (New Printing), $24.95

HYPERION BOOKS

Blue Bloods Volume 1 GN, $11.99

INSIGHT EDITIONS

Art Of Blizzard HC, $75.00

KETTLEDRUMMER BOOKS

Unspeakable Vault Of Doom TP, $19.95

KINGSTONE

Elijah (One Shot), $3.99

KODANSHA COMICS

Fairy Tail Volume 23 GN, $10.99

Genshiken Omnibus Volume 3 TP, $19.99

Miles Edgeworth Ace Attorney Volume 4 GN, $10.99

Negima Volume 37 GN, $10.99

Sailor Moon Volume 9 TP, $10.99

KRAUSE PUBLICATIONS

Comics Buyers Guide #1699 (March 2013)(Final Issue), $5.99

LEGENDARY COMICS

Tower Chronicles Volume 3 Geisthawk GN (Of 4), $7.99

MCFARLAND

Doctor Who Franchise American Influence Fan Culture And The Spinoffs SC, $35.00

ONI PRESS

Sketch Monsters Volume 2 The New Kid HC, $12.99

Wasteland #43, $3.99

ORO EDITIONS

Doctor Who Magazine #456, $9.99

PAPERCUTZ

Ninjago Volume 6 SC, $6.99

Ninjago Volume 6 HC, $10.99

PS ARTBOOKS

Harvey Horrors Chamber Of Chills Softie Volume 1 TP, $24.99

Harvey Horrors Collected Works Chamber Of Chills Volume 4 HC, $47.99

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

Alice In The Country Of Joker Circus And Liar’s Game Volume 1 GN, $12.99

Haganai I Don’t Have Many Friends Volume 2 GN, $12.99

SKYHORSE PUBLISHING

Million Little Bricks The Unofficial Illustrated History Of The Lego Phenomenon HC, $24.95

STARWARP CONCEPTS

Lorelei Sects And The City TP, $12.95

TITAN PUBLISHING

Star Wars Insider #139 (March 2013)(Newsstand Edition), $7.99

Star Wars Insider #139 (March 2013)(Previews Exclusive Edition), $7.99

TOHAN CORPORATION

Megami December 2012, $16.60

Newtype December 2012, $16.00

TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

Brickjournal #22, $8.95

UDON ENTERTAINMENT

Sengoku Basara Samurai Legends Volume 2 GN (Of 2), $19.99

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Harbinger #0 (Lewis Larosa Variant Cover), AR

Harbinger #0 (Clayton Crain Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Harbinger #0 (Mico Suayan Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #4 (Dave Johnson Variant Cover), AR

Shadowman #4 (Patrick Zircher Regular Cover), $3.99

VERTICAL

GTO 14 Days In Shonan Volume 7 GN, $10.95

VIZ MEDIA

AI ORE Volume 8 GN, $9.99

Bleach 3-In-1 Edition Volume 4 TP, $14.99

Bleach Volume 55 TP, $9.99

Dawn Of The Arcana Volume 8 TP, $9.99

Devil And Her Love Song Volume 7 GN, $9.99

Kamisama Kiss Volume 12 TP, $9.99

Naruto 3-In-1 Edition Volume 4 TP, $14.99

Naruto Volume 60 Kurama TP, $9.99

Nura Rise Of The Yokai Clan Volume 13 Conflict GN, $9.99

One Piece 3-In-1 Volume 5 TP, $14.99

Pokemon Adventures Diamonds And Pearl Platinum Volume 7 GN, $7.99

Redakai Volume 2 GN, $7.99

Skip Beat Volume 30 TP, $9.99

Slam Dunk Volume 26 GN, $9.99

Stepping On Roses Volume 9 GN, $9.99

Tegami Bachi Volume 12 GN, $9.99

Tenjo Tenge Volume 11 GN, $17.99

Toriko Volume 14 GN, $9.99

Voltron Force Volume 6 True Colors GN, $7.99

WIZARD WORLD

Situation #1, $3.99

YEN PRESS

Beautiful Creatures HC, $16.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Bad Girls TP, $15.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Myths And Legends #25 (Cover A Alfredo Reyes), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Myths And Legends #25 (Cover B Mike Lily), $5.99

Grimm Fairy Tales #82 (Cover A Pasquale Qualano), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales #82 (Cover B Giuseppe Cafaro), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood #5 (Of 5)(Cover A Pasquale Qualano), $4.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Robyn Hood #5 (Of 5)(Cover B Matt Triano), $4.99