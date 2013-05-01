Pull List: Comics Coming Out 5/1/13

It’s the first of May, the unofficial start of summer, and a perfect time to read comic books indoors away from all those annoying allergens, people, and skin-burning sunshine. Plus we have reviews of books from DC, Dark Horse, IDW, and Valiant.

Before we begin, a bunch of publishers are putting out “dollar firsts” for New Comic Book Day, so look closely for those: A whole bunch of great books are offering a ticket to the ground floor. We’ll have more Friday for our Free Comic Book Day coverage.

DC fires up The Movement, and has more Green Arrow, Animal Man, Swamp Thing, and Anthony Bourdain’s own Get Jiro in trade.

Marvel has more Hawkeye, with guest art from the superb Franco Francavilla, Indestructible Hulk, X-Men Legacy, Age of Ultron, and Superior Spider-Man.

Image finishes the superb Snapshot and launches Ten Grand.

Dark Horse launches a new Mister X series, Eviction, and a new Victories.

IDW has more Colonized and Mars Attacks.

And Boom! launches Suicide Risk, and has more Hypernaturals and Polarity.

Reviews

Get Jiro

If you have ever spent any time near an urban center, or just near a foodie, you can understand the urge to decapitate them. Get Jiro is pretty much Anthony Bourdain doing just that; foodies get thoroughly mocked in a hilariously odd mix of Mad Max and Yojimbo. Langdon Foss’ art is humorously detailed, and also in love with food; it’s a surprisingly appetizing book.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Vol. 2

Overall a solid adaptation, but it’s difficult to see why Vertigo took this particular project on beyond adaption the books. Denise Mina does a good job transferring it to comics, and Leonardo Manco and Andrea Mutti do a solid job, especially with the layouts. But unless you’re a hardcore fan of the books, there’s little reason to pick this up.

The Victories #1

Michael Avon Oeming’s new ongoing can’t be accused of starting quietly: As the book begins, civilization is crumbling and by the time it ends, a member of the team has nearly killed themselves. Oh, and there’s plenty of potential for things to go downhill from there. In short, it’s a great start to this ongoing, and we’ll be curious to read more.

47 Ronin #4

This book, by Stan Sakai and Mike Richardson, has been careful to be respectful of Japan’s “national legend”… which has meant it’s a bit of a slow burn. But it’s really taking off, and this issue really pays off the character drama as the ronin divorce their wives, disgrace themselves, and generally bury their lives before going to be killed. It’s as wrenching as it sounds, and some of Sakai’s best work

Mister X: Eviction #1

Dean Motter continues the revival of his cult comic with this book. Motter’s eye for design and the overall concept of a city that can drive you insane being protected by its architect is a fun read, and Motter actually includes two stories here. If you’re interested in the concept, or just like twentieth-century design, this book is a must-buy.

Abe Sapien #2

Abe’s solo book started off fairly intense and just gets moreso with this issue, which starts with a quiet musing about how a man changes with his life and ends with… let’s say an unexpected turn, to avoid spoilers. Sebastián Fiumara is undeniably the MVP of the series: His art is rich, well-rendered, and full of emotion. This is easily one of the best, and most beautiful, books on the stands this week: Put it in your sub pile if you haven’t already.

Transformers Spotlight: Hoist #1

James Roberts and Agustin Padilla turn what should be a bunch of minor characters into a group with some real depth. This one-shot is by turns funny and tragic, and ends on a surprisingly sad note as Hoist, the normal guy with the tow line, faces his absolute worst fear… and it’s not what you expect. If you’re a Transformers fan, this is well worth picking up.

The Colonized #3

This book at least picks up speed in this issue, but Chris Ryall also is still a little too prone to sticking libertarian screeds into his protagonist’s mouth. Not that politics in a comic book are a bad thing, but it doesn’t fit well with the overall goofy tone of this book, which admittedly can be very funny with its zombie livestock and clumsy aliens. After a rocky start, the book is picking up, but hopefully there’s more zombie killing next issue, and the political points can be made with action instead of dialogue.

Harbinger Wars #2

Now this is how you run a crossover. Joshua Dysart, Duane Swierczysnki, & Clayton Henry hand in an action-packed, smart-assed, ridiculously engaging romp of a book. Smug villains get an ass-kicking, government officials snark private corporations mercilessly, and lots of stuff blows up. If you’re looking for a fun, funny book, this will be perfect.

Full Retail List

DC COMICS

Action Comics #20 (Tony S. Daniel Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Action Comics #20 (Tony S. Daniel Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Action Comics #20 (Tony S. Daniel Regular Cover), $3.99

Ame-Comi Girls #3, $3.99

Animal Man #20, $2.99

Aquaman #19 (Paul Pelletier & Sean Parsons Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Aquaman #19 (Tom Bunk MAD Variant Cover), AR

Arrow 1:6 Scale Oliver Queen Statue, $149.95

Batwing #20, $2.99

Detective Comics #20 (Jason Fabok Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Detective Comics #20 (Jason Fabok Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Detective Comics #20 (Jason Fabok Regular Cover), $3.99

Detective Comics #20 (We Can Be Heroes Blank Variant Cover), AR

Dial H #12, $2.99

Earth 2 #12 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Earth 2 #12 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Regular Cover), $2.99

Fairest #15, $2.99

Get Jiro TP, $14.99

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Volume 2 HC, $19.99

Green Arrow #20 (Andrea Sorrentino Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Green Arrow #20 (Andrea Sorrentino Regular Cover), $2.99

Jack Kirby Omnibus Volume 2 HC, $39.99

Legends Of The Dark Knight #8, $3.99

MAD Magazine #521, $5.99

Man Of Steel Faora 1:6 Scale Iconic Statue, $129.95

Man Of Steel Jor-El 1:6 Scale Iconic Statue, $129.95

Man Of Steel Superman 1:6 Scale Iconic Statue, $129.95

Man Of Steel Zod 1:6 Scale Iconic Statue, $129.95

Movement #1 (Amanda Conner Regular Cover), $2.99

Movement #1 (Cliff Chang Variant Cover), AR

Phantom Stranger #8, $2.99

Scooby-Doo Where Are You #33, $2.99

Stormwatch #20, $2.99

Superman Action Comics Volume 1 Superman And The Men Of Steel TP, $16.99

Superman Action Comics Volume 2 Bulletproof HC, $24.99

Superman Earth One Volume 1 TP, $12.99

Swamp Thing #20, $2.99

World Of Warcraft Dark Riders HC, $24.99

Worlds’ Finest #12, $2.99

MARVEL COMICS

Age Of Ultron #2 (Of 10)(Bryan Hitch 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #7 (Of 10)(Brandon Peterson Regular Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #7 (Of 10)(Leinil Francis Yu Variant Cover), AR

Age Of Ultron #7 (Of 10)(Rock-He Kim Ultron Variant Cover), AR

All-New X-Men #11, $3.99

All-New X-Men #9 (Stuart Immonen 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Cable And X-Force Volume 1 Wanted TP, $17.99

Hawkeye #10 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $2.99

Hawkeye #10 (Paolo Rivera Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Hawkeye #8 (David Aja 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hellfire Saga May 2013 Checklist Postcard (Promotional Item), AR

Indestructible Hulk #7, $3.99

Iron Man #258.1 (Bob Layton Variant Cover), AR

Iron Man #258.1 (Dave Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #9 (Greg Land Deadpool Variant Cover), AR

Iron Man #9 (Greg Land Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #9 (Greg Land Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), AR

Iron Man #9 (Iron Man Movie Variant Cover), AR

Iron Man The Coming Of The Melter (Gil Kane Variant Cover), AR

Iron Man The Coming Of The Melter (Ron Lim Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man War Machine Hands Of The Mandarin TP, $24.99

Kick-Ass Volume 1 HC, $39.99

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble FCBD Postcard (Promotional Item), AR

Marvel Universe The Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Digest Volume 3 TP, $9.99

Marvel’s Iron Man 3 The Art Of The Movie HC (Slipcase Edition), $49.99

New Avengers #4 (Jock 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Nova #2 (Ed McGuinness 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Red She-Hulk #65, $2.99

Superior Spider-Man #1 (Dynamic Forces Stan Lee Signed Edition), $399.99

Superior Spider-Man #6 (Humberto Ramos 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #9 (Marcos Martin Regular Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #9 (Ryan Stegman Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising #2 (Of 5)(Ed McGuinness Variant Cover), AR

Thanos Rising #2 (Of 5)(Simone Bianchi Regular Cover), $3.99

Ultimate Comics X-Men #26, $3.99

Winter Soldier #18 (Dave Johnson Variant Cover), AR

Winter Soldier #18 (Declan Shalvey Regular Cover), $2.99

X-Factor #255, $2.99

X-Men Legacy #10, $2.99

IMAGE COMICS

68 Jungle Jim #2 (Of 4)(Cover A Jeff Zornow & Jay Fotos), $3.99

68 Jungle Jim #2 (Of 4)(Cover A Nat Van Dyke & Jay Fotos), $3.99

Activity #12, $3.50

Artifacts #27 (Cover A Stjepan Sejic), $3.99

Artifacts #27 (Cover B Marco Turini), $3.99

Bedlam #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Bedlam Volume 1 TP, $9.99

Blackacre #6, $2.99

Blackacre Volume 1 TP, $9.99

Epic Kill #10, $2.99

G-Man Volume 3 Coming Home TP, $9.99

Graveyard Of Empires Volume 1 TP, $14.99

Great Pacific #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Great Pacific Volume 1 Trashed TP, $9.99

Invincible Universe #2, $2.99

Mice Templar IV Legend #2 (Cover A Victor Santos), $2.99

Mice Templar IV Legend #2 (Cover B Michael Avon Oeming), $2.99

Mind The Gap #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Morning Glories #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Peter Panzerfaust #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Savage Dragon #187, $3.99

Sex #1 (3rd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Snapshot #4 (Of 4), $2.99

Son Of Merlin #4, $2.99

Spawn #231 (Cover A Todd McFarlane), $2.99

Spawn #231 (Cover B Todd McFarlane), AR

Super Dinosaur #1 (Image Firsts Edition), $1.00

Super Dinosaur #19, $2.99

Ten Grand #1 (Cover A Ben Templesmith), $2.99

Ten Grand #1 (Cover B Bill Sienkiewicz), $2.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

47 Ronin #4 (Of 5), $3.99

Abe Sapien #2 (Dark And Terrible #2 Of 3)(Sebastian Fiumara Regular Cover), $3.50

Gary Baseman Playing Cards, $4.99

Korak Son Of Tarzan Archives Volume 1 HC, $49.99

Michael Avon Oeming’s The Victories #1 (Of 5)(Transhuman Part 1)(Michael Avon Oeming Regular Cover), $3.99

Mister X Eviction #1 (Of 3), $3.99

Star Wars Dark Times Fire Carrier #4 (Of 5), $2.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Colonized #2 (Of 4)(Cover A Dave Sim), $3.99

Colonized #2 (Of 4)(Cover SUB Zach Howard), AR

Dungeons And Dragons Forgotten Realms Cutter #2 (Of 5)(Cover A Steve Ellis), $3.99

Dungeons And Dragons Forgotten Realms Cutter #2 (Of 5)(Cover B David Baldeon), $3.99

Dungeons And Dragons The Legend Of Drizzt Volume 1 Neverwinter Tales TP, $19.99

Ghostbusters #1 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Jack Davis’ EC Stories Artist’s Edition HC, AR

Joe Palooka #6 (Of 6)(Cover A Kevin Colden), $3.99

Joe Palooka #6 (Of 6)(Cover RI Michael Marsicano), AR

Judge Dredd #1 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Magic The Gathering Volume 3 Path Of Vengeance TP, $17.99

Mars Attacks #10 (Cover A John McCrea), $3.99

Mars Attacks #10 (Cover RI Sam Shearon), AR

Michael William Kaluta Sketchbook Series Volume 4 TP, $9.99

Star Trek Countdown To Darkness #1 (Of 4)(David Messina 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Color Classics #10 (Cover A Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secret History Of The Foot Clan #2 (Of 4)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secret History Of The Foot Clan #3 (Of 4)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 5 Krang War TP, $17.99

Transformers Regeneration One Volume 2 TP, $19.99

Transformers Spotlight Hoist #1 (One Shot)(Cover A Agustin Padilla), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Hoist #1 (One Shot)(Cover B Livio Ramondelli), $3.99

Transformers Spotlight Hoist #1 (One Shot)(Cover RI Clayton Crain), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Garfield #13 (Cover A Gary Barker), $3.99

Hypernaturals #11 (Cover A Kris Anka), $3.99

Planet Of The Apes Cataclysm #9 (Cover A Gabriel Hardman), $3.99

Polarity #1 (Of 4)(Paul Maybury 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Polarity #2 (Of 4)(Cover A Frazer Irving), $3.99

Polarity #2 (Of 4)(Cover B Tyler Crook), AR

Suicide Risk #1 (Cover A Tommy Lee Edwards), $3.99

Suicide Risk #1 (Cover B Stephanie Hans), AR

ALTERNA COMICS

FUBAR Volume 3 American History Z SC, $16.95

AMP! COMICS FOR KIDS

Big Nate Game On TP, $9.99

APE ENTERTAINMENT

Croods Prequel Digest GN, $6.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover A Amy Mebberson), $3.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover B Amy Mebberson), $3.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover C Amy Mebberson), $3.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover D Amy Mebberson), $3.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover E Amy Mebberson), $3.99

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover F Amy Mebberson), AR

Sesame Street I Is For Imagination #1 (Cover G Amy Mebberson), AR

APPLAUSE PUBLISHING

Treasures Of Bruce Lee HC (Slipcased Edition), $45.00

ARCHAIA ENTERTAINMENT

Cyborg 009 Chapter 000 (One Shot), $1.00

ARCHIE COMICS

Archie #643 (Archie Meets Glee Part 3)(Cover A Dan Parent), $2.99

Archie #643 (Archie Meets Glee Part 3)(Cover B Dan Parent), $2.99

Archie Double Digest #239, $3.99

Sonic The Hedgehog #248 (Matt Herms Regular Cover), $2.99

Sonic The Hedgehog #248 (Patrick Spaziante Variant Cover), $2.99

ASPEN COMICS

Charismagic Volume 2 #1 (Of 6)(Khary Randolph Aspen Reserved Cover), $1.00

Charismagic Volume 2 #1 (Of 6)(Khary Randolph Direct Market Cover), $1.00

Charismagic Volume 2 #1 (Of 6)(Khary Randolph Retailer Exclusive Cover), AR

Charismagic Volume 2 #1 (Of 6)(Original Sketch Edition Cover), AR

ATHENEUM BOOKS

Zebrafish TP, $7.99

AVATAR PRESS

Dan The Unharmable #12 (Rafael Ortiz Regular Cover), $3.99

Dan The Unharmable #12 (Rafael Ortiz Retro Incentive Cover), AR

Dan The Unharmable #12 (Rafael Ortiz Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #9 (Facundo Percio Haute Couture Incentive Cover), AR

Fashion Beast #9 (Facundo Percio Regular Cover), $3.99

Fashion Beast #9 (Facundo Percio Tarot Incentive Cover), AR

Fashion Beast #9 (Facundo Percio Wraparound Cover), $3.99

BBC AUDIOBOOKS

Torchwood Long Time Dead Audio CD, $19.95

BONGO COMICS

Simpsons Illustrated #6, $3.99

BROADWAY

Doctor Who Dreams Of Empire MMPB (50th Anniversary Collection Edition), $12.99

Doctor Who Players MMPB (50th Anniversary Collection Edition), $12.99

Doctor Who Remembrance Of The Daleks MMPB (50th Anniversary Collection Edition), $12.99

Doctor Who Ten Little Aliens MMPB (50th Anniversary Collection Edition), $12.99

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1350, AR

COMIXTRIBE

Red Ten #3 (Of 10), $3.99

CONUNDRUM PRESS

Grey Museum GN, $20.00

DK PUBLISHING

Superman The Ultimate Guide To The Man Of Steel HC (Updated Edition), $24.99

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Army Of Darkness #13 (Daniel Leister Regular Cover), $3.99

Army Of Darkness Omnibus Volume 3 TP, $29.99

Army Of Darkness Volume 1 Hail To The Queen Baby TP, $19.99

Black Bat #1 (Ardian Syaf Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Black Bat #1 (Brian Buccellato Variant Cover), AR

Black Bat #1 (Chris Eliopoulos Variant Cover), AR

Black Bat #1 (Cover A J. Scott Campbell), $3.99

Black Bat #1 (Cover B Joe Benitez), $3.99

Black Bat #1 (Cover C Ardian Syaf), $3.99

Black Bat #1 (Cover D Billy Tan), $3.99

Black Bat #1 (J. Scott Campbell Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Black Bat #1 (Marcos Martin Subscription Variant), AR

George R.R. Martin’s A Game Of Thrones #14 (Mike S. Miller Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #19 (Ed Tadeo Variant Cover), AR

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #19 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #19 (Mike Mayhew Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Lone Ranger Snake Of Iron TP, $16.99

Miss Fury #2 (Ale Garza Risque Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #2 (Billy Tan Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Miss Fury #2 (Cover A Joe Benitez), $3.99

Miss Fury #2 (Cover B Paul Renaud), $3.99

Miss Fury #2 (Cover C Billy Tan), $3.99

Miss Fury #2 (Cover D Warner Reis), $3.99

Miss Fury #2 (Wagner Reis Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Red Sonja Unchained #2 (Of 4)(Mel Rubi Classic Chain Mail Variant Cover), AR

Red Sonja Unchained #2 (Of 4)(Mel Rubi Regular Cover), $3.99

Red Sonja Unchained #2 (Of 4)(Walter Geovani Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

Shadow Year One #1 (Of 10)(John K Snyder Variant Cover), AR

Sherlock Holmes The Liverpool Demon #4 (Of 5)(Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Spider #11 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #5 (Cover A Johnny Desjardins), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #5 (Cover B Fabio Neves), $3.99

Vampirella Strikes #5 (Fabiano Neves Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Vampirella Strikes #5 (Johnny Desjardins Red Variant Cover), AR

Vampirella Strikes #5 (Johnny Desjardins Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS

Classic Marvel Figurine Collection Magazine #196 (Firelord), $14.00

DC Batman Automobilia Figurine Collection Magazine #5 (Detective #400), $20.00

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

3 New Stories (One Shot), $3.99

Castle Waiting Volume 2 HC (Definitive Edition), $29.99

Complete Crumb Comics Volume 5 Happy Hippy Comix TP (New Printing), $19.99

Peter Bagge’s Other Stuff TP, $19.99

FIRST SECOND

Feynman TP, $19.99

HEAVY METAL MAGZINE

Heavy Metal #262 (Newsstand Edition), $7.95

Heavy Metal #262 (Previews Exclusive Edition), $7.95

HIGH SPEED PRODUCTIONS

Juxtapoz #148 (May 2013), $5.99

HUMANOIDS PUBLISHING

Pietrolino HC, $29.95

What Lies Beneath HC, $79.95

KODANSHA COMICS

Bloody Monday Volume 10 GN, $10.99

Fairy Tail Volume 25 GN, $10.99

Negima Volume 38 GN, $10.99

LERNER PUBLISHING GROUP

Little Prince Volume 7 The Planet Of The Overhearers GN, $7.95

Little Prince Volume 8 ThePlanet Of The Tortoise Driver GN, $7.95

MANUSCRIPT PRESS

Comics Revue Presents April 2013, $19.95

ONI PRESS

Wasteland #44, $3.99

RENEGADE ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

Shame Volume 2 Pursuit GN, $9.99

SANCTUM PRODUCTIONS

Shadow Double Novel Volume 72 SC, $14.95

SKIRA

Gary Baseman The Door Is Always Open HC, $45.00

TASCHEN AMERICA

Mark Ryden Pinxit HC, $69.99

TH3RD WORLD STUDIOS

Holiday Wars GN, $14.95

TITAN PUBLISHING

Art Of Epic HC, $34.95

Star Wars Insider #141 (Newsstand Edition), $7.99

Star Wars Insider #141 (Previews Exclusive Edition), $7.99

TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

Back Issue #64, $8.95

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Archer And Armstrong #1 (One-Dollar Debut Edition), $1.00

Bloodshot #1 (One-Dollar Debut Edition), $1.00

Harbinger #1 (One-Dollar Debut Edition), $1.00

Harbinger Wars #2 (Of 4)(Clayton Crain Variant Cover), AR

Harbinger Wars #2 (Of 4)(Stephane Perger Variant Cover), AR

Harbinger Wars #2 (Of 4)(Lewis Larosa Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Harbinger Wars #2 (Of 4)(Clayton Henry Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #0 (Lewis Larosa Wraparound Gatefold Cover), AR

Shadowman #0 (Khari Evans Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #0 (Dave Johnson Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadowman #1 (One-Dollar Debut Edition), $1.00

Valiant One-Dollar Debut Bundle Wave 1, $4.95

X-O Manowar #1 (One-Dollar Debut Edition), $1.00

VEROTIK

Satanika Anniversary Special, $4.95

YEN PRESS

Twilight Saga New Moon Volume 1 HC (resolicited), $19.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents The Jungle Book Last Of The Species #3 (Of 5)(Cover A Ivan Nunes), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents The Jungle Book Last Of The Species #3 (Of 5)(Cover B Jimbo Salgado), $3.99