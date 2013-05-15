Pull List: Comics Coming Out 5/15/13

It’s a bit of a slow middle of the month for some publishers, but there’s still plenty to read, especially for the adventurous. We’ve got what’s coming out this week on deck, plus reviews from Dark Horse, IDW, and Valiant.

DC finishes Sword of Sorcery, and has more Batgirl, Batwoman, Birds of Prey, Catwoman and He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe.

Marvel has more FF and Age of Ultron.

Image launches Dream Merchant, finishes Non-Humans, and has more Think Tank.

Dark Horse launches Dream Thief and The Fall of the House of Usher, and has more BPRD, Conan, and To Hell You Ride.

IDW launches Doomsday.1 and has more My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

And Boom! launches its adaptation of Regular Show.

Reviews

Dream Thief #1

What if, every time you slept, you woke up next to the body of the murder you just bumped off? That’s the basic, and brilliant, premise of Dream Thief. Jai Nitz intertwines two different narratives: A murder mystery, and a man’s heartfelt letter to the son he’s never known. The latter is done almost entirely in captions, and it’s a great piece of writing magic.

Greg Smallwood’s art is equally wonderful and supports the story in subtle ways; the look on our hero’s face when he realizes he’s committed a murder in his sleep is something special. A great launch to this miniseries, and we can’t wait for more.

Darth Vader And the Ninth Assassin #2

There’s a plot afoot against the Empire, one so slick it manages to threaten the Emperor’s life. Tim Siedell’s story of a bad guy going after worse guys is entertainingly gritty and pulpy, and short of the flagship Star Wars book, one of the best licensed books Dark Horse is putting out.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher #1

An oddly comedic and slapsticky take on Poe by horror comics master Richard Corben. It’s welcome, in a way, since Poe can be taken deathly seriously, but the first time you laugh at this weird book, you’re going to feel a bit conflicted… which makes me wonder if that wasn’t Corben’s intent, all along.

Conan The Barbarian #16

Or, “Conan Trips Balls, Part 1”

Brian Wood actually handles Conan’s journey to the center of the mind quite well, making it a story of a man struggling with guilt while packing it with action. Davide Gianfelice also turns in some absolutely beautiful pages that have to be seen to be believed.

In short, it’s wonderful stuff: If you’re not reading this book, this would be the time to pick it up.

B.P.R.D. #107

Laurence Campbell’s art is the real star of the show here. Campbell’s mix of horror and restraint is lovely to see, and he can really draw a Lovecraftian beasties. If you like horror art, as usual, B.P.R.D. is a must buy.

To Hell You Ride #4

This mini with strong art from Tom Mandrake takes a bit of a breather before amping up to a conclusion. It’s beautifully drawn, but it does feel a bit padded. Still, if you’ve been following the series it’s still a lot of fun.

Doomsday.1 #1

John Byrne hits… well, pretty much all the doomsday cliches if I’m being honest, and quite a few space travel ones as well. It’s not nearly as cheesy as The High Ways, but it’s definitely got a sense of the ’80s to it, for both good and ill. Still, this has its moments and it’s engaging enough that it might be worth a read for SF fans.

Bloodshot #13

You know it’s a bad day when your face gets peeled off and that’s not the worst thing that happens to you. Duane Swierczynski and Barry Kitson are having a lot of fun with Harbinger Wars, and you have to wonder what’ll happen next in this book.

X-O Manowar #13

Or as I like to call it “The Alien Messiah Is Coming And Is He Pissed.”

I don’t want to spoil the book, but suffice to say Aric of the Visigoths is about to put some very, very serious hurt on the alien race that has enslaved his people. Pick this up: It’s worth every penny.

Full Release List

DC COMICS

Aquaman Volume 1 The Trench TP, $14.99

Aquaman Volume 2 The Others HC, $22.99

Authority Volume 1 HC, $29.99

Batgirl #20, $2.99

Batman Beyond 10000 Clowns TP, $16.99

Batman Black And White Statue By Michael Allred, $79.95

Batwoman #20 (J.H. Williams III Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Batwoman #20 (J.H. Williams III Regular Cover), $2.99

Birds Of Prey #20, $2.99

Catwoman #20, $2.99

Fables #129, $2.99

Green Lantern The Animated Series #13, $2.99

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe #2, $2.99

JSA The Liberty Files The Whistling Skull #6 (Of 6), $2.99

Justice League Beyond Konstriction TP, $16.99

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #4 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #4 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Regular Cover), $2.99

Legion Of Super-Heroes #20, $2.99

Nightwing #20, $2.99

Red Hood And The Outlaws #20, $2.99

Supergirl #20, $2.99

Sword Of Sorcery #8 (Final Issue), $3.99

Wonder Woman #20 (Cliff Chiang Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Wonder Woman #20 (Cliff Chiang Regular Cover), $2.99

MARVEL COMICS

Age Of Ultron #3 (Of 10)(Bryan Hitch 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #8 (Of 10)(7th Orange Variant Cover), AR

Age Of Ultron #8 (Of 10)(Brandon Peterson Regular Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #8 (Of 10)(Rock-He Kim Ultron Variant Cover), AR

Avengers The Enemy Within #1 (Joe Quinones Regular Cover), $2.99

Avengers The Enemy Within #1 (Milo Manara Variant Cover), AR

Cable And X-Force #8 (Salvador Larroca Regular Cover), $3.99

Cable And X-Force #8 (Whilce Portacio X-Men 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

Captain Marvel Volume 2 Down TP, $14.99

Deadpool Killustrated #3 (Of 4)(Michael Del Mundo 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Disney Girls Presents #14 (Disney Publishing Worldwide), $4.99

FF #7, $2.99

Gambit #12, $2.99

Incredible Hulk Crossroads TP, $39.99

Indestructible Hulk Volume 1 Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D. HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Iron Man #10 (Greg Land Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #10 (Iron Man Movie Variant Cover), AR

Marvel Masterworks The Invincible Iron Man Volume 8 HC, $69.99

Marvel Masterworks The Invincible Iron Man Volume 8 HC (Direct Market Variant Edition Volume 194), $69.99

New Avengers By Brian Michael Bendis Volume 4 TP, $24.99

New Warriors Omnibus Volume 1 HC (Mark Bagley Direct Market Variant Cover), $99.99

New Warriors Omnibus Volume 1 HC (Skottie Young Regular Cover), $99.99

Nova #4 (Ed McGuinness Regular Cover), $3.99

Nova #4 (Stephen Platt Variant Cover), AR

Superior Spider-Man #1 (Ryan Stegman 4th Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Superior Spider-Man #3 (Ryan Stegman 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Thunderbolts #9, $2.99

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #23, $3.99

Wolverine And The X-Men #29, $3.99

Wolverine And The X-Men By Jason Aaron Volume 4 TP, $16.99

Wolverine MAX #7, $3.99

Wolverine Official Index To The Marvel Universe TP, $19.99

X-Factor #256 (Dave Williams Regular Cover), $2.99

IMAGE COMICS

Dream Merchant #1 (Of 6), $3.50

East Of West #1 (3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.50

Fatale #14, $3.50

Five Ghosts The Haunting Of Fabian Gray #2 (Of 5)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Hoax Hunters Volume 2 Secrets And Lies TP, $12.99

I Love Trouble #5 (Replacement Copies), $2.99

It Girl And The Atomics #10, $2.99

Legend Of Luther Strode #5 (Of 6), $3.50

Li’l Depressed Boy Volume 4 TP, $12.99

Morning Glories #26 (Replacement Copies), $1.00

Non-Humans #4 (Of 4), $2.99

Peter Panzerfaust Volume 2 Hooked TP, $14.99

Sex #2 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Spawn Origins Volume 18 TP, $14.99

Think Tank #7, $3.99

Vescell #8, $4.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

B.P.R.D. Hell On Earth #107 (Wasteland Part 1 Of 3), $3.50

Conan The Barbarian #16, $3.50

Dragon Resurrection TP, $17.99

Dream Thief #1 (Of 5), $3.99

Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher #1 (Of 2), $3.99

Eerie Archives Volume 13 HC, $49.99

Exile To Babylon TP, $14.99

Star Wars Darth Vader And The Ninth Assassin #2 (Of 5), $3.50

To Hell You Ride #4 (Of 5), $3.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Crawl To Me HC (Black Label Edition), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time Volume 1 TP, $17.99

Doomsday.1 #1 (Of 4)(Cover A John Byrne), $3.99

Doomsday.1 #1 (Of 4)(Cover SUB John Byrne), $3.99

G.I. JOE #1 (Fred Van Lente Signed Edition)(Dynamic Forces), $19.85

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #190 (Cover A S.L. Gallant & Gary Erskine), $3.99

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #190 (Cover RI Larry Hama), AR

G.I. JOE Special Missions #3 (Cover A Sean Chen), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #3 (Cover B Paul Gulacy), $3.99

G.I. JOE Special Missions #3 (Cover RI Jim Rugg), AR

Iron Sky TP, $17.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #2 (Katie Cook 3rd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #7 (Cover A Amy Mebberson), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #7 (Cover B Stephanie Buscema), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #7 (Cover RI Tony Fleecs), AR

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic Volume 1 TP, $17.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Micro-Series #1 (Of 4)(Krang)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $10.00

Transformers Fall Of Cybertron #1 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $7.99

Transformers Prime Rage Of The Dinobots TP, $17.99

Transformers Regeneration One #91 (Cover A Andrew Wildman), $3.99

Transformers Regeneration One #91 (Cover B Guido Guidi), $3.99

Transformers Regeneration One #91 (Cover RI Geoff Senior), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Adventure Time Marceline And The Scream Queens Volume 1 TP, $19.99

Adventure Time Volume 1 Playing With Fire GN, $11.99

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Volume 5 TP, $14.99

Fanboys Vs Zombies #14 (Cover A Dominike Stanton), $3.99

Garfield Volume 2 TP, $13.99

Regular Show #1 (Chris Houghton Pre-Order Cover), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover A Nick Edwards), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover B Nathan Fox), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover C Phil McAndrew), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover D John Allison), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover E Jeremy Tinder), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover F Chuck BB), $3.99

Regular Show #1 (Cover G Dustin Nguyen), AR

ABRAMS

Faeryland The Secret World Of The Hidden Ones HC, $27.50

Star Wars Storyboards The Prequel Trilogy HC, $40.00

ABRAMS COMICARTS

Bazooka Joe And His Gang HC, $19.95

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

Double Jumpers #4 (not verified by Diamond), $3.99

AMULET BOOKS

Army Of Frogs A Kulipari Novel HC, $15.95

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Miles Away GN, $14.95

APE ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #2 (Cover A Darick Robertson), $2.99

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #2 (Cover B Osvaldo MonPeller), $2.99

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #2 (Cover C Darick Robertson), AR

ARCHAIA ENTERTAINMENT

Strange Attractors HC, $19.95

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

Archie And Friends Double Digest #27, $3.99

Jinx Volume 2 Little Miss Steps HC (not verified by Diamond), $16.99

Jinx Volume 2 Little Miss Steps SC (not verified by Diamond), $9.99

Mega Man Volume 5 Rock Of Ages TP, $11.99

Sonic Super Digest #3, $3.99

Sonic Universe #52 (Patrick Spaziante Regular Cover), $2.99

Sonic Universe #52 (Patrick Spaziante Team Mega Man Variant Cover), $2.99

Sonic Universe #52 (Patrick Spaziante Team Sonic Variant Cover), $2.99

ASPEN COMICS

Soulfire Volume 4 #5 (Cover A Mike DeBalfo), $3.99

Soulfire Volume 4 #5 (Cover B Pop Mhan), $3.99

Soulfire Volume 4 #5 (Cover C Mike DeBalfo), $5.00

AVATAR PRESS

Crossed Wish You Were Here Volume 2 HC, $27.99

Crossed Wish You Were Here Volume 2 TP, $19.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #8 (Matt Martin Gore Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #8 (Matt Martin Regular Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #8 (Matt Martin Terror Incentive Cover), AR

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #8 (Matt Martin Wraparound Cover), $3.99

BIG FINISH PRODUCTIONS

Doctor Who Eldrad Must Die Audio CD, $24.99

Doctor Who Spaceport Fear Audio CD, $24.99

BLACK LIBRARY

Warhammer 40K Baneblade SC, $14.00

Warhammer Gilead’s Blood SC, $14.00

BLEEDING COOL

Bleeding Cool Magazine #4, $4.99

BOGUS PUBLISHING

Doctor Muscles Journal One GN, $14.95

BONGO COMICS

Simpsons Comics #202, $2.99

CHRONICLE BOOKS

Animation HC, $35.00

CINEBOOK

Betelgeuse Volume 1 The Expedition The Survivors TP, $19.95

Blake And Mortimer Volume 11 The Gondwana Shrine GN, $15.95

Lucky Luke Volume 27 Lucky Luke Vs Joss Jamon TP, $11.95

Lucky Luke Volume 28 The Dalton Cousins TP, $11.95

Thorgal Volume 6 City Of The Lost Gods And Between Earth And Sun GN, $19.95

Valerian Volume 2 The Empire Of A Thousand Planets GN, $11.95

XIII Volume 16 Maximilian’s Gold GN, $11.95

COFFEE TABLE COMICS

Remind Volume 1 HC, $24.95

Remind Volume 2 HC, $24.95

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1352, AR

DK PUBLISHING

LEGO Minifigures Character Encyclopedia HC, $18.99

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Battlestar Galactica #1 (Alex Ross Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Battlestar Galactica #1 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Battlestar Galactica #1 (Chris Eliopoulos Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #5 (Of 5)(Chris Eliopoulos Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #5 (Of 5)(Jonathan Lau Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #5 (Of 5)(Jonathan Lau Regular Cover), $3.99

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #5 (Of 5)(Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

Bloodtrail TP, $7.99

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Jay Anacleto Red Risque Cover)(Dynamic Forces), $19.99

Garth Ennis’ Jennifer Blood #27 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Green Hornet #36 (Stephen Sadowski Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #20 (Edgar Tadeo Variant Cover), AR

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #20 (Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #20 (Mike Mayhew Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Lord Of The Jungle #15 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #2 (Jonathan Lau Subcription Variant Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #2 (Paolo Rivera Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #2 (Paolo Rivera Regular Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #2 (Paolo Rivera Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Masks #1 (Of 8)(Jae Lee Emerald City Comicon The Spider Exclusive Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #7 (Carlos Gomez Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Pathfinder #7 (Carlos Gomez Regular Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #7 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #7 (Lucio Parrillo Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Pathfinder Volume 1 Dark Waters Rising HC, $29.99

Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #9 (Cover A Alex Ross), $3.99

Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #9 (Cover B Jonathan Lau), $3.99

Shadow #13 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadow #13 (Alex Ross Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Shadow #13 (Alex Ross Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Shadow #13 (Blank Authentix Variant Cover), AR

Shadow #13 (Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadow #13 (Paolo Rivera Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadow #13 (Tim Bradstreet Regular Cover), $3.99

Voltron #12 (Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

Wandering Son Volume 4 HC, $19.99

HAPPY MEDIUM PRESS

Sci-Fi And Fantasy Modeller Volume 29, $27.99

HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHERS

Big Nate Genius Mode TP, $9.99

HIGH SPEED PRODUCTIONS

Juxtapoz #149 (June 2013), $5.99

HORRORHOUND

Horrorhound #41, $6.99

KODANSHA COMICS

Negiho Volume 1 GN, $10.99

LUCASBOOKS

Star Wars Dawn Of The Jedi HC Into The Void HC, $27.00

MARRS MEDIA

Rue Morgue Magazine #133 (May 2013), $9.95

ONI PRESS

Helheim #2 (James Stokoe 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Helheim #3 (Joelle Jones Cover), $3.99

Helheim #3 (Nick Filardi Cover), $3.99

Scott Pilgrim Volume 3 Scott Pilgrim And The Infinite Sadness HC (Color Edition), $24.99

PENGUIN GROUP UK

Doctor Who Official Sticker Book SC, $12.99

Doctor Who Where’s The Doctor SC, $7.99

QUARRY BOOKS

1000 Incredible Costume And Cosplay Ideas SC, $25.00

READERS DIGEST

DC Superman Wall Clings Flying Into Action SC, $9.99

REBELLION

2000 AD Pack April 2013 (1826-1829), $21.00

Judge Dredd Megazine #335, $12.25

TITAN PUBLISHING

Mike Hammer Complex 90 HC, $22.99

TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS

From Hell Companion SC, $29.95

TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

Alter Ego #116, $8.95

Alter Ego #117, $8.95

American Comic Book Chronicles The 1980s HC, $41.95

Comic Book Creator #1, $8.95

UDON ENTERTAINMENT

Disgaea 3 School Of Devils Volume 1 GN, $13.95

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Bloodshot #11 (Kalman Andrasofszky Regular Cover), $3.99

Bloodshot #11 (Matthew Clark Variant Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #13 (Ryan Sook Pullbox Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #13 (Trevor Hairsine Regular Cover), $3.99

VIZ MEDIA

07-GHOST Volume 4 GN, $9.99

InuYasha Volume 15 GN (VIZBIG Edition), $17.99

Jormungand Volume 11 GN, $12.99

Neon Genesis Evangelion 3-In-1 Edition Volume 3 TP, $19.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Fly The Fall TP, $15.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Godstorm TP, $12.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Madness Of Wonderland #4 (Of 4)(Cover A MIke Lilly), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Madness Of Wonderland #4 (Of 4)(Cover B Giuseppe Cafaro), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Vampires The Eternal #2 (Of 3)(Cover A Stjepan Sejic), $3.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Vampires The Eternal #2 (Of 3)(Cover B Sean Chen), $3.99