Quentin Tarantino Is Writing A Comic Where Django Teams Up With…Zorro?

Apparently Quentin Tarantino has never written a comic book before. Given his love of niche pop culture, it’s actually kind of strange that he hasn’t done the comic book thing, but that’s all about to change. Yup, Tarantino is getting into the comix game with a Django Unchained/Zorro crossover.

Huh. That’s, um, an interesting mash-up of tones. I mean, I suppose Django had its moments of levity, but it was mostly an hour-and-a-half of horrifying cruelty, followed by equally brutal half-hour of retribution. Zorro, on the other hand, is a guy in a cape nicknamed “The Gay Blade” who’s more into swinging from your chandelier and cutting a Z in the butt of your pants than shooting out your kneecaps.

Django/Zorro will be co-written by Matt Wagner and edited by Reginald Hudlin, who wrote the Vertigo adaptation of Django Unchained. Here’s what Tarantino had to say about the project…

“I’m very very excited about both this story and the opportunity to work with Matt. It was reading his Zorro stories that convinced me what a good idea it was to join these two icons together. And the story idea we came up with is thrilling, and I think will be an exciting new chapter for both characters.”

Yeah, Quentin Tarantino wrote the above paragraph full of proper punctuation and absolutely no f-words. Suuuure.

So, who’s looking forward to Tarantino’s first comic book? Personally I’m hoping 90-percent of the series is one long dialogue scene of Django bemoaning how much harder it is to cut a “D” into the butt of a guy’s pants.

Via Comics Alliance