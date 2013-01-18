‘Red 2’ Has A Trailer, More Of Heavily Armed Helen Mirren

#Trailers
Senior Contributor
01.18.13 11 Comments

Red, the original comic series, was a dark espionage story from Warren Ellis about government “black” operations and how the nature of those operations is so inherently awful that they can literally offend people into sending hitmen after you. In the hands of Dean Parisot and Hollywood, that became a pretty good action comedy that features Helen Mirren killing people with a vehicle mounted machine gun.

Even Warren Ellis agreed this was an improvement. And now there’s more of it!

Specifically, a sequel, which apparently opens in a Costco:

Granted, this looks pretty much exactly like the first movie, only with less of Morgan Freeman being a lecher and more Oscar-winners beating the crap out of people. Anthony Hopkins apparently wants to get in on the fun, according to the trailer, and we’re guessing Catherine Zeta-Jones gets blown up at some point too.

On the other hand, that means more of John Malkovich being completely insane, more Helen Mirren shooting people with ludicrously high-powered weapons, and more of Bruce Willis being an action hero, so it is kinda hard to see the objection. Also, Warren Ellis gets a fat paycheck for doing nothing, a situation we can all heartily approve of.

Red 2 will be arriving August 2nd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSMoviesred 2TRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP