‘SNL’ Has A Good Idea Of What Marvel’s ‘Star Wars’ Might Look Like

#Chris Pratt #Star Wars #Marvel #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.28.14 6 Comments

The last Marvel movie to not earn at least $400 million at the worldwide box office was 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger (not including the X-Men and Spider-Man films). They’re an absurdly popular money-making machine, and if an obscure comic about a smart-ass raccoon and a talking tree can make $632 million and counting, why can’t Bus People? Or Pam? Or Pam 2: The Winter Pam? I’m pretty sure Marvel’s Star Wars, with Chris Pratt as Princess Leia, has already brought in at least $2.5 billion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Star Wars#Marvel#SNL
TAGSCHRIS PRATTMarvelSNLStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP