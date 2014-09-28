‘SNL’ Has A Good Idea Of What Marvel’s ‘Star Wars’ Might Look Like

The last Marvel movie to not earn at least $400 million at the worldwide box office was 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger (not including the X-Men and Spider-Man films). They’re an absurdly popular money-making machine, and if an obscure comic about a smart-ass raccoon and a talking tree can make $632 million and counting, why can’t Bus People? Or Pam? Or Pam 2: The Winter Pam? I’m pretty sure Marvel’s Star Wars, with Chris Pratt as Princess Leia, has already brought in at least $2.5 billion.