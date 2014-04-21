Sonic Pulls Off A Train Heist In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #259

04.21.14
If anybody can pull off a train heist, it’s got to be Sonic, right? Fast, capable, good with a spin-attack? Well… that depends on what he runs into, as we see in this exclusive preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #259.

If you’re unfamiliar, yes, Sonic has had his very own ongoing comic book for more than twenty years now, published through Archie. The series started off as unrelated stories, largely about Sonic thwarting Robotnik, but over time, it’s developed into its own series with its own continuity, and become a popular all-ages book.

Often the comic bridges the gap between the video games and the actual story, often doing a better job of it than the game developers. And a good example of that is the current arc, wherein a train heist goes… well, see for yourself. Sonic The Hedgehog #259 arrives on Wednesday.

