‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Has Officially Wrapped, And R2-D2 And John Boyega Are Ready To Party

Well guys, it’s official, there’s a new Star Wars sequel out there, just waiting to be edited together, sprinkled with special effects magic and released to theaters. The production of Star Wars: Episode VII, which began in May, officially wrapped this weekend. Here’s the thank-you card all the cast and crew got after the final scene was shot. Yes, everyone got a paper card – they really are taking this practical, low-fi thing seriously…
Meanwhile, John Boyega celebrated with an Instagram photo of him posing with a certain sassy little maintenance droid.
Sweet scarf Artoo.
With filming done, the cast all got together for a lavish wrap party at the London Science Museum. We can’t show you the pics, but you can check them out at ComingSoon. Included in the party? None other than Simon Pegg, finally confirming the longstanding rumors that he’d be making an appearance in the flick.
Star Trek? Psshhh — get the me the f*ck outta here.
Even though Star Wars: Episode VII is done filming, you’re still going to have to wait until December 18th, 2015 to watch it. Guess adding CGI Ewoks to every scene takes some time.
How does Simon Pegg attending a party confirm that he’s in Episode 7?
Because it was a wrap party for the cast?
You keep using that word…
Paper thank you cards aren’t all that uncommon once a major production like this is wrapped.
The last day principle photography on Machete the crew handed out xeroxed notes that Danny Trejo had written thanking everyone for their involvement in the project.
After, we all sat around on set and watched them blow up a house. Good times.
JJ, Kathleen Kennedy, Bob Iger … Who’s got the baller signature on the end?