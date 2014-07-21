‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Plot Leaks, As Do Details About John Boyega’s Character

A plot synopsis for the opening scenes of Star Wars: Episode VII has leaked, as have plot details involving John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. Stop reading right here if you don’t want any potential spoilers.
Late last night Badass Digest reported that multiple sources have told them John Boyega is playing a stormtrooper who goes AWOL and teams up with Daisy Ridley’s character. They add, “Boyega as storm trooper is the single most confirmed piece of news I’ve ever written about in terms of sheer volume of independent sources who agree.”
Wait, so stormtroopers aren’t clones anymore? WHAT IS THE MEANING OF TH–
Well, okay. (Yes, I’m aware Stormtroopers started being cloned from multiple templates, but I still have doubts that Boyega is playing a run-of-the-mill clone. His aim will probably be too good.)
This rumor comes about a day after Badass Digest revealed a description of the first 20 minutes of the movie, a description which they later said was confirmed by multiple sources.
Imagine the standard Star Wars crawl, and when it ends the camera pans up to the stars. But instead of a spaceship zooming into frame we see… a hand! A severed hand, tumbling through space. A severed hand gripping a light saber.
That hand falls onto a desert planet, [Ed.- they later said this is NOT Tatooine] where it is discovered by characters who will be our heroes. One is Daisy Ridley. The other is John Boyega, who is playing someone trying to change his path in life (again, I’m keeping it vague here). They recognize the light saber as a Jedi relic and decide to return it to the proper people.
Their quest takes them off world, and they meet up with Han Solo and Chewbacca, who aren’t flying around in the Millenium Falcon anymore but are piloting… well, that could be a spoiler. I’ll leave it. Anyway, Han and Chewie recognize the light saber as Luke’s, and they say they haven’t seen their friend in thirty years, since the events of Return of the Jedi.
So begins a quest to find the missing Jedi Master. Meanwhile, on an ice planet, nefarious forces are building a super weapon, one capable of destroying not planets but entire solar systems.
Well, at least he was holding a lightsaber and not his fleshlight. Yes, we’re making that joke instead of getting all hard science about the hand not burning up when entering the atmosphere. We’re talking about Star Wars. The first scene of A New Hope had sound and fire in space. Being scientifically inaccurate when it serves the story has always been their jam.
Badass Digest also says they’re hearing good things about the action, the characters, and how the actors are performing. Their sources were especially impressed with one actor, saying “John Boyega owns this movie”, which, if you’ve seen him in Attack the Block, is no surprise.
“You’re a little short for a GAKOHGODMYNE” :::twitches and dies:::
Christ, I’ll stick with the EU.
Seriously, even when you consider they are ignoring the original continuity, if that is the plot Disney is not only going to piss off every long-term fan I can think of, but they are going to absolutely ruin a lot of potential stories they could tell by going back to the original trilogy characters post Jedi.
How is Disney gonna be any worse than what Lucas already did?
Let the hate commence
Wait, so the ONLY know Jedi Master in the whole universe disappears for 30 years and people, including his best friends and his sister, are just like “eh, whatevs”?
I doubt it, but if a magic samurai ninja doesn’t want to be found, you’re not going to find him. Yoda just basically went to the Galaxy’s version of the crappier parts of Virginia and two insanely powerful Sith had no idea where he was.
What is this place, Six Flags Over the Shittier Parts of Dagobah?
@ Dan Seitz
LUKE: Obi Wan Kenobi? I wonder if he means Old Ben Kenobi…
So, you were saying something about Jedi being the masters of not-being-found when they’ve gone into hiding?
@Iron Mike Sharpie
Aaaand what is Luke hiding from again?
@ Cortez Syndicate
And what is your fucking point? Do you even have one?
I’d say that we can probably assume that this is not the actual plot of the movie. It just sounds too stupendously stupid to actually be true, right?
That said, I hope the statements about Boyega’s talent are spot on. It would be nice to see some strong acting in a Star Wars film.
Yeah, but the prequels. And, “So there’s this giant pussy in the middle of the desert with teeth and tentacles, and we’re going to throw people in that sumbitch… this is Peruvian isn’t it? It’s not Colombian; I know that. Is it Bolivian?”
That sounds like a shit concept for a movie. “A severed hand with a lightsaber falls from space… Let’s bring it back to it’s owner!” And I can almost taste the cocaine from the studio exec, “Okay. So the Death Star could destroy planets but let’s go BIGGER! Our bad guys will be able to destroy solar systems!” *snorts*
I mean I’ll wait for a trailer before I decide to go see it but this ain’t exactly a good start.
Apparently it’s from the EU and is called the “Suncrusher,”
If they bring back “Luuke” I’m out.
They’ll build a new Deathstar in the shape of a giant robotic Luke hand, giant lightsaber included.
What amazes me is that if you take our solar system as a guide, you’d be blowing up Earth + a bunch of empty rocks. So, basically just earth then… I guess it saves you the extra time needed to blow up 2 or 3 inhabited planets in really crowded solar systems. Probably more fuel efficient too…
Star Wars Episode VII: A Farewell to Arms
@BIG FAN THE BEN gets my first laugh of the day.
+1 Choco Taco
+1 bell tolling for thee
I’m really torn, should I laugh because this is so delightfully ludicrous, and still there are people gullible enough to believe it…or should I rage superhard because this is so obviously false, but people report it like it’s actually plausible, AND people are gullible enough to believe it?
Face it, it’s not even an actual “rumour”, which you probably shouldn’t report on either, but just a random thing a random person has made up. Does anybody really want to live in a world where this is news?
How did Luke’s hand get into space? How did it travel however far that next planet is from Bespin? How did it not burn up on entry into this new planet’s atmosphere? #FalseFlag
I’m surprised Neil DeGrasse Tyson hasn’t hired himself (or some high school AP Physics students) out to Hollywood just to tell them “No, your idea is stupid. Do you want to pay extra for why, or do you just want to move on now?”
1) Pitch that as a reality show.
2) Add Bill Nye
3) Profit
@PrinceVal You jest, but I’d watch the shit out of that. Let’s throw in an inventor or someone who knows how mechanics work as well, so we can also get “GUNS AND CARS DON’T WORK THAT WAY EITHER.”
He really needs to do more of those “Buzzkill of Science” segments on the Daily Show.
It’s protected by a force bubble.
@Dan Seitz: Take it one step further and have Boyega and Daisy take the lightsaber and hand to Rick and Chumlee at The Pawn Shop. Que the “what do you want to do with it” questions, and let the laughter commence.
Yes the movie about space wizards is worried about scientific accuracy
Why are you assuming it would be his severed hand from Empire? His replacement mechanical hand would be much more distinguishing, identifyable, and capable of surviving atmospheric re-entry (snicker).
The dude’s genetics have shown a penchant for having extremities lopped-off. Surely he could have lost it again.
Better yet? How did this alleged hand not disintegrate after 30+ years???
You could say the whole script is just a hand-off.
This one deserves a Philip J. Fry “not sure if serious” squint. It sounds… weird.
The John Boyega part sounds legit, though. He’s perfect for a reformed bad guy, and he’s awesome.
Actually it sounds totally legit to me. “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Search for Luke?” Pretty natural pickup point.
Similarly, I don’t get why people are baffled Luke vanished after Jedi. Let’s see here: Everything he’s ever known and loved is trashed. He’s just see his dad die. He’s an immensely powerful space wizard who just overthrew another immensely powerful space wizard who told him that he will inevitably give into power and take over.
Who wouldn’t need some time after all that? OK, maybe not thirty years, but still.
LUKE’S FATHER IS CHEWBACCA?!
This is total bullshit.
Episode VII: The Hand Up.
It will still take our money.
Co be his robotic hand. It is 30 years later.
My first thought as well…….
It’s not the one he lost in Bespin, I presume. Since how it went from Cloud City to space to another planet… that would be a whole movie itself.
Oh right, that will be Episode VIII…
It fell into a wormhole and now Jonathan Nolan is writing the script for Episode VIII.
Is it too much to ask for a Star Wars movie/series without Jedi?
Yes, and how about a Jaws sequel without a shark?
All Jaws had was a shark – Star Wars is much richer universe. There are non force effected stories to be told.
Well, to be fair, they will be, in those spinoff movies Disney is planning.
But you could do a prequel about Brody’s time in the NYPD!
I guess, you’ve never heard of Ewoks. It doesn’t have Jedi in it.
No way is it Luke’s hand. That was lost in Cloud City and could not have made it into space. You know who lost a lightsaber-gripping hand on a space station? Darth Vader.
I would have answered “Hitler.”
So is the force ghost of Luke’s hand the mascot for Midas now?
“Metamorphosis complete, Spaceball One has now become Mega Maid!”
Look, if this leads to Spaceballs II: The Search for More Money, then I’m all for it.
Hmm. Weak if true. Could get better I suppose.
I assumed Han Solo would be flying off with the intended and we’d see yet another homage, this time to “The Cowboys”.
(Intended heroes)
Sounds bad. Hands down.
If the hand and lightsaber gives them Force powers, then I’m out and this is The Glove of Darth Vader again
So when the Disney version of Empire Strikes Back comes out they’ll just change the hand cutting scene to make it look like Vader knocks Luke’s hand into space. James Earl Jones will overdub the line “Grand Slam Bitches!”
It’s not that they started being cloned from multiple templates (I have no idea about that), it’s that by the time of the original trilogy (i.e. the full on galactic empire) regular people were being recruited/conscripted as Stormtroopers.
It’s probably WHY their aim sucked despite the Clones kicking ass most of the time in the films that time should pretend don’t exist.
“Despite the influx of new troopers from various sources, the ranks remained dominated by Human males, thus reflecting the New Order’s Human High Culture. By 0 BBY, roughly one-third of the stormtroopers were clones based on the Fett template, while recruits steadily became the majority within the Stormtrooper Corps.”
[starwars.wikia.com]
I’m sorry I became that person.
Guys, Patton Oswalt already told us the plot to Episode VII, I don’t know why we’re even talking abou this
[www.youtube.com]
So, if he’s am AWOL Stormtrooper, I take it the Empire didn’t completely fall then. is it kind of like the Byzantine Empire after the fall of Rome?
There is no way an entire empire was centralized around one base to fight what they considered a pathetic rebellion. There are bases around the Galactic Empire with Star Destroyers and troopers. Unless the Rebels cleared them all out (with still practically no resources), there are going to be some left over.
[Not basing this off of any EU info, as the movie probably won’t use it.]
Han and Chewie must be piloting Slave 1. Why else would there be a spoiler for a ship?
@porkythefirst I want to believe it’s something utterly ridiculous, like an Imperial Star Destroyer.
But, But your black.
Would it be safe to say then that this is a hand job?
“Meanwhile, on an ice planet, nefarious forces are building a super weapon, one capable of destroying not planets but entire solar systems.”
So I think the opening text crawl should just say, “EPISODE VII: So… yeah, it’s basically that moronic ‘red matter’ plot bullshit that only idiots thought was interesting all over again. Also: LENS FLAIR!”
Utinni….
Episode VII: Talk to the hand.
Hand floating through space? J.J. Abrams confirmed!