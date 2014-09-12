‘Star Wars’ Without Music Is Totally Awkward And A Bit Creepy

How did I not think these stares were totally creepy before?

Most movies would seem a little off if you removed all their musical cues, but there’s arguably no movie in history more indebted to its score than Star Wars. Without John Williams’ iconic score, Star Wars just isn’t Star Wars — hell, without the score the movie’s downright weird and more than a little creepy.

Just check out this version of the classic medal ceremony without music and squirm…

Okay, now how about the Cantina scene with no music? On second though, that might be a little too creepy.

Via The Verge