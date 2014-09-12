‘Star Wars’ Without Music Is Totally Awkward And A Bit Creepy

How did I not think these stares were totally creepy before?
Most movies would seem a little off if you removed all their musical cues, but there’s arguably no movie in history more indebted to its score than Star Wars. Without John Williams’ iconic score, Star Wars just isn’t Star Wars — hell, without the score the movie’s downright weird and more than a little creepy.
Just check out this version of the classic medal ceremony without music and squirm…
Okay, now how about the Cantina scene with no music? On second though, that might be a little too creepy.
Correction, this scene is already pretty creepy.
I mean, it’s not like the whole thing is purposefully reminiscent of Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will.
Oh, wait.
Nicely done. I like this other video as well; a little different, but it was a good way to introduce the importance of music in movies to my middle school general music classes.
[www.youtube.com]
Chewbacca doesn’t get a medal. That’s just racist!
Actually, hairist.
Creepy, yet strangely erotic.
Excuse me, while a piece of tissue paper gets an Attack of the Clones.
Bravo.
Chewie sounding like a goat made me laugh.
Pretty much how you act when you walk by co-workers all day. Smile, keep walking, don’t engage.
What a pain in the ass that stuff could be , I do not miss formations!