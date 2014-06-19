‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Has Leaked A Shredder That Is… Not Subtle

If you think about it, Shredder’s armor was always kind of impractical. Sure, the shin and forearm blades kind of make sense, and the headpiece could be useful at close range if you had to resort to a headbutt, but who was he going to stab with his epaulets? His tailor? Fortunately, in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, they appear to have addressed this in the least subtle way possible.
In this leak from the TMNT Fansite, they present what appears to be what happens when Edward Scissorhands has a romantic assignation with a Gundam. Either that or Splinter is, like, Peter Dinklage-sized in this movie and they made his katana to scale.
We’ll point out that Shredderbot is the more likely answer here, both because you can see Splinter’s katana in the lower right-hand corner and because this is a movie produced by Michael Bay, a man who long ago destroyed any sense of subtlety he had after a tragic camera-shaking accident. Also we’re guessing the Silver Samurai props from The Wolverine were pretty cheap, since it’s not like Fox will ever be using those again.
Joking aside, this was probably inevitable; the finale of a movie like this needs to be big by the standards of Hollywood, and that means either mass city destruction and/or giant robot. Also, a giant pointy robot sells more toys than William Fichtner, and let’s not kid ourselves about what the ultimate goal is, here.
Who wants coleslaw?
Lets be honest, this is no more ridiculous looking than the Utrom Shredder’s looks in the later seasons of the 2003 TMNT seasons.
True, and this is a movie about giant reptiles fighting ninjas. Still, I look at that and think “What, did Paramount buy a junkyard while drunk or something?”
This image is all over the internet as a leaked image. But I saw this in the trailer before How to Train Your Dragon 2.
Oh, so you’re the one who went to go see it.
KIDDING! Actually, for some reason, Paramount is sitting on that trailer and doesn’t seem to want it on the Internet. It doesn’t appear to be on YouTube in any official capacity and isn’t even on the official site.
I’m guessing it’s a problem with music clearance or something. That tends to be why these things happen.
The Lame is strong with this one.
Looks like a transformer. The newer versions of TMNT seem to forget the Shredder is an actual human. The one and only episode of the new series I watched, he gets his head cut off. He just laughed it off as his head and the credits rolled.
Yeah they changed him into a space alien and then a robot and then a… demon.
Maybe it’s Super Shredder from the end of Secret Of The Ooze.
This guy or Diesel?
Diesel. I don’t know, I guess either one.
I forgot about Super Shredder. Although I remember wondering as a kid how clothing and metal “mutate.”
There are no limits to what the ooze can do!
That dude has one helluva a time taking a leak.
nah there’s room for a catheter in there. why else do you think he’s so pissed
Ol’ Shredhead is supposed to be the easy one to get right!
I shudder to think what Bebop/Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman (Fly), and KRANG are gonna look like in the sequels?!
Baxter Stockman was in Amazing Spider-man 2.
What you cant see in this frame is that Shredder is also wearing the knife-dildo from Seven.
/thread
I don’t know why this is being spread around as some leaked image. I’ve seen this for three weeks on cartoon network and nick. Nick literally played the trailer this belongs to every commercial break, and because my kids like Sponge Bob, I’m quite familiar with it. And before yall say it, har har “my kids”.
More like your victims, amirite.
Megatron = Shredder Confirmed.
Yep, looks like a Transformer. Irritating. Fuck the Transformer movies and all the idiots that cream their pants over the shitty, indistinguishable robots.
As opposed to, oh I don’t know, shitty indistinguishable turtles?
I have no nostalgia for Transformers or TMNT, this random shards of metal glued together design every Bay or sub-Bay movie has is shit all by itself.
i want a william fichtner toy!
Maybe all that hardware’s for making coleslaw
Jesus fucking Christ that’s is awful.
Rob Liefeld did the concept art for this, right?
splinter is obviously “dinklage-sized” he is played by the midget from seinfeld….so imnot expected a mech shredder here
Oh that Shredder… such a cut up.
I’d be surprised, but this IS Michael Bay we are talking about, with his non-redhead April and creepy-ass turtles. I’m more amazed Splinter looks kinda normal (so far).
It’s sad to see Micheal Bay’s Edward Scissor Hands take a turn for the worst with this pic………
Michael bay is rosebudding my childhood
Ugh, he looks like he was designed by Rob Liefeld. He’s basically Stryfe but with even MORE random blades and spikes.
It took me a while to realize this design literally has blades on its blades. Look at the hands.
This actually made me vomit. Looked at it and barfed black hatred everywhere. For real.
Thought I’d share.