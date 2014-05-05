‘The Last Of Us’ Concept Artist Posts A Tantalizing Teaser Image

Marek Okon is a video game concept artist who worked on The Last of Us and other games at Naughty Dog. Well, recently he posted the following image along with the caption, “let me tease you something… it’s coming.”

That certainly looks like Ellie from The Last of Us all growed up, doesn’t it? I mean, I suppose it could be a new character from the upcoming Uncharted 4, but the character’s not snarking or smirking, so that seems unlikely. Here’s what Okon said about the possibility of this being a The Last of Us 2 tease…

“Is it about TLOU2? Not really… Maybe… Its classified.”

Gee, thanks for clearing that up!

Oh, and in (probably) related news, here’s a quick trailer for the final bit of The Last of Us DLC…

