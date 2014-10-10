The Launch Trailer For ‘Bayonetta 2’ Is Action-Packed, Sexy And Completely Ridiculous

Bayonetta 2 is almost here folks and, well, it’s looking like another Bayonetta! The non-stop perversion seems to have been toned down a bit, but it seems to have been mostly replaced with pure, undiluted crazy. I have no earthly idea what’s happening during most of Bayonetta 2’s launch trailer, but I’d like to at least try to find out.
Check out the insanity below…
Yeah, that’s right, that trailer featured hair-clothes wearing witch Bayonetta sporting a furry tail as part of a Fox McCloud suit. I take back what I said about the perversion being dialed back — that is some next-level fetish sh*t.
Still not convinced? Well, Nintendo just released a Bayonetta 2 demo, so you can test the game out for yourself. The full game hits October 24th.
SQUEE!
I played the demo yesterday (will again today), as expected it’s freakin’ awesome. The controls are so tight and the action is just ludicrous. I pretty much suck at the game, but that’s what practice is for and the demo gives me a chance to practice before the main event arrives on the 24th (or whenever my boxed copy arrives at my door). I went Bronze-Stone-Bronze, then Silver-Stone-Silver, then Silver-Silver-Bronze my 3 times through the demo stage last night, so at least I’m slowly improving. Baby steps. I will must pure platinum everything one day, no matter how many tries it takes.
How long’s the demo? I rarely bother with demos, but I may give this one a try since I’m very up and down on Platinum games.
@Nate Birch – It’s the prologue stage. It will take you 10-15 minutes to run through it, depending on how long you spend in the (skippable) tutorial that pops up just before you start fighting.
Hope this sells as much as Nintendo invested on it.
It’s so close.
Man, finally, the reason I purchased a Wii U will be here. Mario Kart, PIkmin, Monster Hunter and Wonderful 101 were fun, but this. THIS is going to be incredible.
Argh. It’s so close.
So this is what Schizophrenia feels like.