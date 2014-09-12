The Xbox One/PS4 Version Of ‘GTA V’ Has A Release Date And Totally Bonkers Trailer

Hey folks, are you ready to do horrible, horrible things in brand new higher resolutions? Well good, because Rockstar just dropped a ton of new information about the Xbox One/PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V.

According to Rockstar, the game will feature increased draw distances and resolution, more wildlife, traffic and leaves on the trees and new weapons, vehicles and activities. GTA Online is also being updated, and you’ll be able to transfer you characters from the Xbox 360/PS3 version to the Xbox One/PS4/PC.

Here’s a gorgeous (and totally nutty) new trailer…

Grand Theft Auto V hits Xbox One and PS4 November 18th. It will hit the PC sometime in 2015.

