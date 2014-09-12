The Xbox One/PS4 Version Of ‘GTA V’ Has A Release Date And Totally Bonkers Trailer

Hey folks, are you ready to do horrible, horrible things in brand new higher resolutions? Well good, because Rockstar just dropped a ton of new information about the Xbox One/PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V.
According to Rockstar, the game will feature increased draw distances and resolution, more wildlife, traffic and leaves on the trees and new weapons, vehicles and activities. GTA Online is also being updated, and you’ll be able to transfer you characters from the Xbox 360/PS3 version to the Xbox One/PS4/PC.
Here’s a gorgeous (and totally nutty) new trailer…
Grand Theft Auto V hits Xbox One and PS4 November 18th. It will hit the PC sometime in 2015.
I dunno, until gaming gets to the point of looking like real life, I’m pretty desensitized to great graphics. As it stands I pretty much only notice if the graphics are bad, not vice versa.
This is getting pretty close to real life.
So, like, are there all sorts of new things in there or was I simply that high when playing it on my PS3?
Yeah there was definitely some new stuff in there – pretty sure the neon X-wing car is new?
Nope. You get it once you find all 50 alien ship parts.
Is the multiplayer limit on PC version going to be 30 as well, or higher? Its going to be fascinating if rockstar refuses to say until first week of january and the number IS either higher or (even more hilariously) lower than 30. Kind of a dick move, but I wouldn’t put it past Take2 at all :P
I don’t think the leap from PS3 to PS4 is that big. Looks a little more vibrant, but that’s it. It’s like The Last of Us remaster, it looks a little better. I boxed my PS4 when I moved a couple of months ago and haven’t taken it back out yet.
As developers learn to work with the specs, the games will only improve.
Well I can finally sell my Xbox 360, woohoo!