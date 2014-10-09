‘Tomorrowland’ Is Basically Harry Potter, But FOR SCIENCE!

Tomorrowland, the next movie from Brad Bird of Incredibles fame, has been kept tightly under wraps. Basically, we know what’s in a mystery box, that George Clooney and that annoying actress from Under The Dome is in it, and that’s it. Fortunately, Entertainment Weekly has found a few more details.

The short answer, contained in the first look, is that it’s kinda depressing!

A Florida girl who dreams of the future while watching the launchpads of Cape Canaveral being disassembled goes exploring one day and, after landing in a bit of trouble, finds herself in possession of a mysterious pin. Touching it reveals a vision of a place that may not be a different world but simply a better one. Then it’s gone—out, out, brief candle!—and the quest to discover the real Tomorrowland begins.

Clooney, meanwhile, plays a former boy genius who became a bitter old crank and avoids technology. You can see where this one is going. As for how the Disney attraction ties in, the idea seems to be Walt stole the idea when he glimpsed it once, so it’s more or less in keeping with how Disney did things back in the day. And, of course, there’s a photo or two:

Granted, that the movie’s depiction of Canaveral is inaccurate does lessen the sting a little bit. But still, ouch. Arguing we’ve lost the spirit of exploration does wound a little bit. Still, we’re looking forward to the movie; if anybody can revive the gee-whiz optimism of the ’50s and ’60s, it’s Bird.

