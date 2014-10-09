Want To Play ‘Evolve’ This Year? Better Get In On Their Big Alpha.

#Video Games
10.09.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This year has seen a lot of painful video game delays, but arguably none hurt as badly as Evolve. Turtle Rock’s sci-fi Left 4 Dead looks excellent and has picked up E3 and Gamescom awards like Halloween candy, but unfortunately there’s no way to play Evolve until next year. Or is there?

Turtle Rock and 2K Games have announced a date for Evolve’s “Big Alpha” — October 30th for Xbox One and October 31st for PS4 and PC. You can check out a Big Alpha trailer below…

If you pre-order Evolve you automatically get access to the alpha. If you’re not feeling like pre-ordering, you can still sign up for the alpha right here, although you’re not guaranteed to get in.

Via Entertainment Buddha

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSEvolveEvolve Big Alphavideo games

