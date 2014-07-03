Watch James Franco Murder Science In Everything Wrong With ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’

Rise of the Planet of the Apes was basically two movies — one good one about Andy Serkis’ loveable Caesar and one lousy one about James Franco being a really, really terrible scientist. I’ll never understand why movies about scientists refuse to do their research. A guy plays a garbage man and he’ll spend six months actually hauling trash to get into character, but when it comes to scientists Hollywood is all, “eh, lab coats, Star Trek-ish setting annnd we’re done thinking about it.”
Anywho, here’s everything wrong with Rise of the Planet of the Apes…
If James Franco pops up as a surprise character in Dawn, I walk out of the theater.
Cue the “Baw, I like Honest Trailers better!” comments!
Via CinemaSins
Nope, not watching. I absolutely loved that film. I know it has flaws (namely, Dr James Franco) but I’m fine with that. Serkis was extraordinary. I really hope Dawn doesn’t let me down.
The whole premise that chimps are compassionate and wouldn’t kill people is ridiculous to anyone who’s ever seen a chimp documentary. They’re mass murdering devil beast killing machines.
Spear-Wielding Chimps Snack On Skewered Bushbabies( It’s Science) [www.newscientist.com]
Just James Francos horrible facial expressions throughout the movie were enough for me to hate him and want John Lithgow to teach him how to fucking act.
James Franco just needs to stick to playing high drug dealers.
I hope the third one is set in the distant future where Baboons (also known as “Red Butt Voters”) refuse to acknowledge the obvious concept that apes evolved from humans.
Loved this movie despite or in spite of its flaws. NOOO!
Dammit. They always destroy movies so bad that I can’t even watch them again.