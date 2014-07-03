Watch James Franco Murder Science In Everything Wrong With ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’

#James Franco
07.03.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Rise of the Planet of the Apes was basically two movies — one good one about Andy Serkis’ loveable Caesar and one lousy one about James Franco being a really, really terrible scientist. I’ll never understand why movies about scientists refuse to do their research. A guy plays a garbage man and he’ll spend six months actually hauling trash to get into character, but when it comes to scientists Hollywood is all, “eh, lab coats, Star Trek-ish setting annnd we’re done thinking about it.”

Anywho, here’s everything wrong with Rise of the Planet of the Apes

If James Franco pops up as a surprise character in Dawn, I walk out of the theater.

Cue the “Baw, I like Honest Trailers better!” comments!

Via CinemaSins

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Franco
TAGSdawn of the planet of the apesjames francoMoviesRise of the Planet of the ApesSci Fi

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP