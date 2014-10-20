Why Diverse Heroes Make Better Video Games

As we all know, there’s currently a massive political argument going on right now that is, ostensibly, about video games and representation. The argument, on one side, more or less boils down to that there’s no reason to put anybody other than a brown-haired thirtyish white guy in a video game as the hero, and it’ll somehow ruin games if we do. But will it? Well, it’s actually already happened, and in fact it might actually make games much better in an important respect.
Want proof? Well, Assassin’s Creed IV swapped out Edward Kenway for Adéwalé in the Freedom Cry expansion. The game itself did not change. Prototype 2 switched out an angry scientist for an angry Black soldier. The game itself did not change. Infamous switched out Cole McGrath, generic snarler, for Delsin, an Akomish tribe member. The game itself did not change, even after they swapped in a female character for the expansion. Grand Theft Auto V made swapping out protagonists a mechanic. I could go on, but you get the point.
Games are just sets of rules, and those rules are not going to change substantially just because a puppet on screen has a different skin tone or breasts. Why would they? You can just as easily animate a woman stabbing some dude in the neck as you can a man. People love games where you run around stabbing orcs, blowing stuff up, and firing off crazy science fiction weapons, and let’s be honest here, most people don’t particularly care who their stand-in on the screen is.
But then there’s the other half of the game, the story. Most video games have, let’s be honest, terrible stories. There is, in fact, an entire argument that video games shouldn’t have stories at all, or at least not a central plot, because it can often get in the way of the game. The entire reason you have so many of the same guy in so many games is that they deliberately want to shove a blank in there. He’s supposed to be so bland he’s invisible.
Interestingly, when Captain Bland gets his walking papers, games get a little better at telling stories. Adéwalé joining the Maroon rebellion is way more interesting, and has far more to say, than Edward Kenway sulking his way through the main game. Delsin is pretty generic as a character, but he’s got a more personal motive than Cole. Some games will even go further: Mass Effect spends three games deliberately forcing you to build a personality for your Shepard, to make tough decisions and deal with them.
In short, they’re characters, people with a backstory and a history. When the character is somebody who actually matters to the game, the writing staff tries harder. Furthermore, one of the great, largely unexplored frontiers of gaming is using games to put yourself in other people’s shoes. The Assassin’s Creed series has an entire fanbase more interested in walking through the virtual museums Ubisoft constructs than playing any part of the game.
And that can easily be taken further. One of the most talked-about indie hits right now is Gods Will Be Watching. It’s a deliberately emotionally complex and morally gray game that’s not entirely successful in what it tries to do, but it does highlight how a clever designer can use the hard rules of a game to create entirely new experiences.
It’s true that some people just want to blast aliens, and they’ll never run low on games that let them do just that. And truthfully, there’s ample room for all kinds of games. But really, if a game can be better… why not let it?
I know some people want to make this out to be an exclusive issue with video games, but really it’s just a slice of the larger fact that pretty much all form of entertainment assume that “generic white male” is the only way you can do a everyman (unless you are making a YA novel, then it’s generic white female).
You all sound like the type of people who have One Black Friend.
as opposed to the kind of person who capitalizes friend?
I don’t care who the protagonist is. I just want an actually character/event driven story, instead of a story written so that the protagonist has to go through the vehicle level, and the swarm level, and the jungle map, and the space map, and the robot/science station map, and the … etc.
I want better writing. If dumping Captain Bland means putting in a character that the writers are allowed to write, imagine a personality for, etc, then I’m all for it.
Same. It does not matter what color, shape/size, gender, race, religion the character is if their story and our journey through the game is interesting. If the writing, story challenges/objectives, are engaging and intelligent, I’ll usually like the character and the game. If the character is poorly developed, adds nothing to the story and has poor dialogue, I’ll probably dislike the character/game.
I don’t see it as an issue really except when a game like Dead Island makes one characters traits different because of race. The black guy in DC is slower, but stronger, the white guy is good at marksmanship because…white people are great at throwing knives?
DI not DC. Oh Jesus, here come the Obama comments.
Are gypsies counted as white folks? They can throw a knife. Carnies really, despite their small hands, can throw some knives.
Race/gender = attributes is an old game trope. I think it’s a holdover from the pencil and paper RPGs
Really? We actually have to tell people that variety is good for you?
I’ve pretty much made the same argument to people wary of the recent Marvel changes. Diverse characters add more nuance to stories and character interactions.
There really does need to be more diversity. And not just relegated to PSP and mobile games.
I wouldn’t care what the character I play in a game looks like as long as the story is good and the game is a type I like.
This is why I think EVERY game should have a protagonist editor. Games like Fallout 3, Dragon Age 2, and even the Mass Effect series, show how well a story can still be crafted with player created characters.
Although I think it is also good to have the “default” character be more diverse from time to time. By that I mean the official character on the game box, posters, and ads. It would be awesome to see more diversity among the iconic game heroes.
WOOOO Tokenism, YEAH, MORE TOKENISM. Affirmative action in games rather than logical story telling choices! YEAH, That’s the way to go with this.
How about, we let game dev’s make the games they want to make, and we critique them purely based upon how good they are, rather than trying to force tokenism. Sometimes they make terrible choices (Far Cry 3 BRO DOWN), sometimes they make great choices (Bioshock Infinites much maligned white male protag who ended up being a fantastic character, and wouldn’t have worked as anything BUT a white male).
But Oh well, who cares about artistic freedom when Tokenism is in play. FYI Edward Kenway was a much better character than Adawale.
So making your character anything but white is bad and it limits artistic freedom? Are you that fucking stupid or did you mom drop you on your head?
Shut up, nerd.
@Ricardo_Bastardly This seems about the right level of intelligence for someone who believes in tokenism.
Diversity purely for the sake of diversity is a waste, if it fits the story then it should be so. That is the important thing, the story, not hitting your token minority list.
Also, I’m Latino, not white.
I’d love to see more Thai, Tongan and Turkish heroes in games.
Diversity for diversities sake is dumb and tokenism. Diversity for storytelling purposes is good and should be encouraged, and could lead to some interesting takes on stories.
Unfortunately, the flaw of video gaming (and storytelling in general) is also what makes it fun. You picture yourself as the character. You imagine, even if it’s only subconsciously, that you are living in the game world. And people, all people, white, black, women, men, children, connect more when the person is like them. Comment up above hit on it, there’s no reason why the character can’t have multiple skins to fit various demographics (or a helmet like Samus or Master Chief). It doesn’t have to change the story any, but could mean so much to the different people playing it.
I wouldnt have used any of the Assassin’s Creed games as an example. 50% of the main numbered games star someone other than generic white guy as the main protagonist, and they even went ahead with a minority female character in the PS Vita release.
This is why i never got the rage hate on Ubisoft for the Unity debacle. Sure, their reason was stupid, but its not like they havent made games in the series starring minorities and female characters before. Did they do it maliciously? I dont think so. I honestly just think it slipped through the cracks despite being blatantly obvious.