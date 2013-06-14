Why Do Developers Insist On Making Games That Play Themselves?

Trying to prevent frustration is a good thing. This week, when I’ve had a moment, I’ve been playing Remember Me, and while it’s a good game, there are several sequences featuring instant death if you screw up once. But developers are, by and large, learning that there are ways to make a game challenging without making it annoying. Then there are developers, such as Crytek, who take the idea too far.
Ryse, originally a Kinect fighting game, has been in development for years, and Crytek wants to make it the most epic, cinematic game about ancient Rome you’ve ever played. And apparently part of that is making a game where the “quick-time events” are quite literally meaningless: You can press the wrong button, or no button, and still land the kill.
Somehow, it’s worse than games where you just press a random attack button and your character goes into an elaborate, thirty-second long scripted attack scene where you rip your opponent into teeny little chunks or perform a “cinematic” kill. At least there you have to attack the enemy. There are games that use this convention well; the best use it as a moment to give a player a second to breathe and form a strategy. But, well, that’s not what’s happening here:
Notice that most of this gameplay footage isn’t gameplay, if you can’t fail these quick time events. Penny Arcade really summed up the problem with this nearly seven years ago, but it bears repeating: If you can’t play it, or it doesn’t matter how you play it, then it’s not really a game.
I sort of felt like The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey was a game with nothing but cutscenes. I enjoyed it a lot more that way than as a movie.
I remember when the trailer for that came on and part of me was like, “Saving Private Ryan in ancient Rome. Awesome.” The other part of me was like, “This game looks terrible and clunky.” I think it’s a misconception that people want to play these kinds of games. I think the games that really sell well have a very strong gameplay component either with RPG elements or something social. Even Heavy Rain was all about failing and figuring out the system despite being an “interactive movie”.
Taking cinematic wayyy too far. ANd to think how long its been in development hell at that.
I don’t see the problem here. It’s a well established fact that the single greatest thing about modern games are graphics. You just know that Crytek had a twenty man team dedicated to sculpting and animating that centurion fellow’s ass. Take a good long look at those pert cheeks and tell me you aren’t afraid that your unsightly button mashing might be squandering the work put into those backside beauties. QTEs are a SERVICE people: they keep you from defacing this modern work of art, you should be so lucky.
Honestly? I disagree that graphics are the driver. Something like Gunpoint or Hotline Miami never would have existed in the SNES days, and even handling a current Nintendo game, you can feel the tweaks that go into it.
Dan, I was being sarcastic.
The sad thing is that I have seen this argument presented seriously.
True that.
“Crytek wants to make it the most epic, cinematic game about ancient Rome you’ve ever played”
Good luck beating Shadow of Rome, buddies. You’re gonna need it.
Alan Waaaaake…..zzzzzzzzzzz
This game looks like QTE garbage
I don’t get it, it’s the same system used in every notable action adventure of the last five years. You participate in freeform combat until an enemy, or enemies, lay on the brink. At that point, there are on screen indicators to let you know which move, depending on context, will initiate or continue an execution. For example, when there are two enemies ready for execution (if you turned off your blind Microsoft rage for a moment, you’ll notice the player specifically delays executing one enemy while he prepares another) it leads off with “x”, an attack, “b” a block (possibly also dodge) then into another “x” for a neck stab. It’s more visually satisfying than, swing your sword until they fall over. Also, “y” is clearly a push backmove, which ois why it was only featured in “cutscenes” when an opponent required a visually striking boot to the face. Honestly, this game is clearly God of War, just set in a more grounded Rome. Is it that hard to see, or are people’s hate boners for everything Microsoft simply depriving their eyes the blood needed to see? This shit is getting old and childish. Though I also plan on owning a PS4 and enjoying the odd exclusive, I can’t wait until Sonys stance on used games ends up being a functional facsimile of Microsofts. Sony invented the damn system for regulating second hand sales folks! They also have been on record saying the use of those restrictions will be up to the publisher. Kind of like Microsoft will let you share their first party games with up to ten of your friends and family, without having to lend them the disk. Relieve your rage boners in whatever necessary fashion, and please join us rational folk back in reality. /annoyed rant
People loathed QTEs long before hating Microsoft became popular. It’s not the fact that they exist that’s the problem, used sparingly they’re fine. But with Ryse they come up with every enemy; that gets old real fast. Moreover there seems to be no reward for completing or penalty for failing said QTE. So what’s the point?
As for the used games thing… Sony’s policy is the same as it ever was. If third parties want DRM they have to enforce it, and more importantly, pay for it themselves. Microsoft built it into their console. Every Xbox One has to check into Microsoft’s servers every day or they brick: that is a stated feature of the Xbox One.
Even the best case scenario for a system like this is totally screwed up. Let’s say for the whole six to seven years this coming cycle lasts your internet connection is immaculate and Microsoft’s servers are always online. Eventually Microsoft will stop supporting the Xbox One and when that happens your game collection (which you could have conceivably spent thousands of dollars obtaining) becomes unplayable. This is in contrast to every other console ever.
Think this won’t happen? Ask someone who owned an original Xbox how long they had access to Xbox Live after the 360 hit stores. And if you’re hoping for backwards compatibility between the Xbox One and whatever comes after here’s Microsoft’s official response: “You’re backwards”. And this is the christmasland-sunshine-rainbows scenario, it gets uglier if your internet connection goes down (think a day or so without gaming). And even worse if Microsoft’s servers go down (possibly weeks to months).
Also that “share feature” is a half-assed solution to a problem that Microsoft created. Yeah, you can have ten accounts tied to your machine. But if you login to an Xbox One using an account that isn’t native to that machine that daily check-in becomes a half-hourly check-in; might as well be a persistent online requirement.
And the cherry to this shit sundae comes from Xbox One’s terms of service agreement (you know, that big text wall always click through when you sign up for anything):
“Terms include binding arbitration with class-action waiver to resolve disputes,”
What this means: If Microsoft’s policies or products leave you and several other people in the standard upright fucked position you can’t band together to sue them for it. Sure, you can sue them as individuals: but that’s a fight that Microsoft is okay with. Here’s why: Microsoft can afford better lawyers than most any individual and individual lawsuits get less press attention than class action suits meaning that Microsoft can keep doing whatever the hell they’re doing without being called out for it too much.
The anger against Microsoft is more than the usual fanboy “rage boner” (your words): it’s about their war on the rights of consumers. And yeah, Sony is no paragon of consumer rights virtue (they have the same line about class action lawsuits in their terms of service agreement). The fact that Sony received a nigh five minute standing ovation at E3 for maintaining the status quo should give you an idea of how toxic Microsoft’s policies are.
I was disappointed when I saw this during the Microsoft press conference. I thought, graphically, it is very impressive, but I thought there were far too many quick time events. Now hearing that they aren’t even QTEs makes this seem even worse. The game plays itself? No thanks.
One problem I have with that Kotaku AU article that is linked though is they got the point of this phrase wrong. “Spare the rod, spoil the gamer” is obviously referencing the “Spare the rod, spoil the child” saying. However the way this is used in the article is incorrect. The saying actually means to give you kid a whooping when need be. Yet, it is used in the article to infer that we are getting spoiled by having everything done for us in the game. This is a nitpick, I know, but it still bugged me.
How is that phrase being used wrong? By not whooping the gamer’s ass every once in a while you’re robbing them from having fun by establishing boundaries and giving them something to overcome.
“Spare the rod and spoil the child” means that you SHOULD whoop your kids. So in this case with “gamer” replacing “child” it means that you SHOULD whoop the player. In the context of the article it is talking about the opposite happening, and the phrased is used to support this. As such, the phrase was used incorrectly in the article.
No its not. The article, as you’re describing it, is expressing its belief that the gamer needs their ass kicked because they aren’t already and are therefore being spoiled. By calling out that axiom its reaffirming that the idea of hardship and punishment is a necessary part of the learning process.