Why Is Marvel Comics Rebooting Everything Only Three Years After Their Last Reboot?

It seems that Marvel Now is a thing of the past come May 2015. With the conclusion of the already announced Times Runs Out storyline, Marvel will usher in Secret Wars as their big summer crossover event. Along with a major storyline that is “biggest thing” Marvel has ever done, it’s also bringing a DC style reboot that returns the books to a clean number one:
An image accompanying the article, painted by Alex Ross, depicts multiple versions of Marvel’s top heroes — Captain Americas, Thors and Iron Men — as well as other notable heroes as well as some relative unknowns — but Brevoort says none are new or random…
“However massive you think this is,” Brevoort says,” let me assure you it is bigger than that. It’s by far the craziest thing I’ve dealt with.” (via)
This is nowhere near the first time this happened and it’s something that seems to be happening with more frequency here in the past 20 years. Who can forget Heroes Reborn? Then Heroes Return? Then The Heroic Age? And the most recent one, Marvel Now. And that’s just Marvel Comics.
So why the reboot? Well Newsarama noticed a peculiar thing about the promotional image released for Secret Wars:
Of all the various prominent and obscure characters in this image by Ross, it’s certain absences that are curious. There is no X-Men characters, no mutants even, as well as no members of the Fantastic Four or Namor as well — all characters whose movie rights are not currently owned by Marvel. The one characters whose movie rights are held outside of Marvel who appears here is Spider-Man — albiet not the most well known Spider-Man, Peter Parker, but Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales.
Well that would certainly make all of that Fantastic Four is cancelled to sabotage Fox garbage smell a little less sour. The sticking point, as always, is the notion that Marvel would ruin the X-Men and Spider-Man. I guess it just shows how the times have changed and how much Marvel cares about their properties left close to home.
What confuses me about the whole mess is the existence of multiple characters with the same identity. It’s like a reverse DC Comics with Crisis On Infinite Earths. Instead of streamlining what messy community we’ve already got, Marvel is adding more to the party and overwhelming readers.
All of this is leading to the 75th anniversary of the publisher, heralded with another special coming soon to ABC:
“It’s been an evolution here. We segued into the big things. Stan, Jack Kirby, these guys brought us the modern Marvel Universe and that still pretty much what we have today, ” Buckley spoke. “The ride has been interesting. We saw the demise of the newsstand and the rise of the hobby shop. We saw a boom and a bust and a renaissance. The stories today are seen all around the world. One announcement will be how we extend the celebration beyond these halls, and one about how we will launch the next 75 years.”
With that, a trailer for a television special titled Marvel: From Pulp to Pop aired. The one-hour special will be hosted by Emily VanCamp, star of the television series Revenge, who also played Sharon Carter (aka “Agent 13”) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The documentary will air November 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
What better way to celebrate 75 years than to turn the clock back and reset the entire universe. Too bad if you were getting comfortable with the characters out there right now. Enjoy Lady Thor and Black Captain America while they last!
If they remove Peter Parker from canon I will never buy a Marvel comic again.
Turns out he was a space clone from another dimension this whole time. And he made that deal with the devil for NOTHING! I HATE COMICS!
Yeah that’s pretty shitty if they do that. I mean why lose xmen and fantastic four?
I don’t think they could ever lose it (except for Fantastic Four), but I do think they could shift focus. It’s been mutants and X-Men for years, but now they can move to something else if they wanted and get away with it.
because the mouse was more shekels.
Sigh. There won’t be a reboot. There won’t be a reboot. Not in the way you’re talking about, anyway. They’re not doing a DC Crisis-style story. All the current continuity? It’s not going anywhere. They’re not going to set it up so that the X-Men aren’t part of the universe any more. It’s not going to happen.
This is just going to be an event, like so many Marvel events before it.
In my defense, I didn’t mean it necessarily as a direct correlation type of deal. It is just an event, like the ones I mentioned. And it’s “shaking things up” once again.
The image and all the different versions of characters is why I went with Crisis.
Ah. I’ve just seen a lot of people over the past few years speculating about basically every single thing being proof of an impending reboot. AvX was going to be a reboot. House of M was going to be a reboot. Age of Ultron was going to be a reboot. Everything is going to be a reboot. It’s gotten especially bad since DC’s New52.
So, yeah, I’m so used to people saying Marvel’s going to reboot that I figured that was what you meant.
Please be right. They pull a fucking New 52 and I’m out.
Yep, I’m with @xmenxpert on this one. Everything will be moved around for licencing or story purposes and five’ll get you ten there will be a way to undo the whole thing in a year or so’s time it it doesn’t work out.
They could always reboot the muties as Men of Doom or the X-Patrol. All you need is a wheelchair bound asshole.
If they get rid of Brubaker’s Cap and Fraction’s Iron Man they’re dead to me
People really need to stop using the word reboot when “relaunch” is far more accurate.
I wanted to say ‘shameless repeating money grab,’ but who really cares. I’ll still read it one way or another. Just comics at the end of the day.
They won’t erase continuity. Not after new 52. There will be no reboot and they never did reboot.
I’m with all the other nerds here reboot implies that they’re starting over from scratch. All they’re doing is relaunching titles with new #1s and new story directions. Continuity might be tweeked here and there but they’re not going to scrap 60 years of continuity. Not yet at least… there’s no way they would want to make it look like they were following DC at anything.
Is that the assumption? That they would scrap 60 years of continuity?
My assumption was that they would scrap all the other crazy crap they’ve done and re-establish the 60 years of continuity.
Yeah, this ain’t a big deal. Haven’t ben enjoying Robinson’s FF anyways so a bit of a break may be required on that front anyhow. And somehow, seeing as there is currently 10 different X-books, I don’t see them getting cancelled either.
While it may very well mean new #1s for many of their comics, it’s highly unlikely this is a DC-style reboot. Marvel has said many times that they’re not planning on doing that. And looking at the material they’re producing, it doesn’t look like they need to.
They should reboot literal history every so many years. Just reshuffle the editors of history textbooks and write from different perspectives. “Eh, I don’t know, I liked Nixon better as a villain than a misunderstood paranoid.”
I smell the evil empire.
I hope they are not going in this direction with the movies as well. I don’t think the secret war storyline will play well on screen
With any luck there’ll be a new univeres revival. D.P.7 ‘s time to shine!
I bet this will create an African American Johnny Storm in the comics. Everything has to line up with the movie versions, since those make all the cheddar.
This is a pretty disingenuous headline.
Have you read any of the marvel events your talking about? None of them them were reboots. They were all either massive events or relaunches. DC does reboots, Marvel does not.
Annnnnd this is why I only read DC. New 52 was the best thing to happen to comics in a loooong time.
Tastes vary, I guess. I dropped pretty much everything from DC. Down to just Batman, Detective, Batman Eternal and Futures End… Other good books like Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Animal Man, Swamp Thing, etc all finished their runs with the good creative teams.
DC under the New 52 to me is just 90’s Marvel or Image. Desperately trying to be edgy and xtreme. Hell, they even picked one of the worst EiC’s from the end of that era to be their editor in chief…. Bob Harras, and populated many of their launch titles with 90’s crap writers like Mackie and Liefeld.
@KSChris Liefeld is the reason I stopped reading comics.
I’ve always been one of those people who loves super hero TV shows and movies but can’t be bothered to read the actual comics that inspired them. The concept of paying for small monthly installments of a story printed on cheap, easily damaged paper and jammed full of ads seemed really outdated, even when I was a kid. Though I have occasional bought a “graphic novel” that contains a complete storyline (usually some kind of “else worlds” story).
I realize they’ve been moving towards digital publishing, but this seems problematic as well, since there are so many good webcomics available for free.
Adding to the problem, when I did occasionally decide to check out a comic book, the characters were inevitably completely different than the versions I loved from the shows or movies. All of the cool villains were dead or missing, the X-men had a completely different lineup, some other guy was filling in as Batman, Ironman was acting like a villain, etc. I imagine that movies just haven’t been as effective at drumming up interest in comics as publishers would like.
I’m a little disheartened by the fact that the next even is called Secret Wars. They already did an awesome Secret Wars (and Secret Wars II) series + crossovers way back in the mid 80s. Why would they use that name again? Boooo on that reuse of the Secret Wars name alone.
Secret Wars III: even more secret
Maybe if the went with [REDACTED] I could get behind it.
Don’t forget Nick Fury’s Secret War. They like that title.
They could move everyone to a pocket universe again, allow them to be rebooted in a sense and then have everyone come back to 616.
While the Avengers and co. are being rebooted, the X-Men will have to step up to save the 616 Universe from… I dunno, Thanos or whatever and then the rest of Earth will be like, “We love mutants now! Hooray for mutants!” and then when Captain America leads the rest of them back to the 616 they can all hang out together and chill. Maybe they’ll bring Wolverine back too, cause why not, right?
You sure are a glass half full kinda guy. But Uncanny avengers did have mutants saving humans and I doubt hickman would write a story like that.
That doesn’t look like the Secret Wars I know and grew up loving.
Lame.
I am kind of glad I got out of comics about 10 years ago. I have spent the time since getting caught up on old stuff I over looked growing up. I am going to pick and choose through graphic novels until the next actual innovation for comics happens.
Well, unless I find an old GI Joe issue I need in a thrift store. It’s the one comic “kick” I allow myself.
I find it amazing what Larry Hama managed to do with what could have just been another junk license pulp. The fact that Cobra’s “hometown” was called Springfield is, in retrospect, even more awesome. Crossover!
I think this article’s bogus. They’re not rebooting continuity, nor are they abandoning the newer characters. Jason Aaron said he’s got stories planned for the female Thor well into 2016… unless that’s when the reboot occurs. ::shrug:: They’ll probably set all the books back to #1, but they’ve been pretty vocal about their commitment to not reboot continuity like DC did.