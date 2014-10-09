Why ‘Jurassic World’ Shouldn’t “Fix” Its Dinosaurs

Jurassic Park first came out in 1993, and there have been a lot of advances in paleontology in the intervening twenty years. Velociraptors are chicken-sized. The triceratops may not be a different species. And needless to say, paleontologists are hoping that Jurassic World will maybe reflect the state of science. But really, it shouldn’t.
Let’s start with the most basic point, which is that Jurassic World is wandering pretty far afield from anything resembling actual science. It’s going to be an absolutely bizarre monster movie, and we can’t wait, but it’s not going to be remotely scientific. It’s going to have a camouflage monster, for God’s sake. And the velociraptors will be the heroes, of sorts. Really we just need to give them missile launchers and it’s straight from every grade-schooler’s imagination.
And it’s not like the first movie was a documentary. The original movie would gleefully fire science out the window if it made for a better story or a striking image. The Dilophosaurus who either ate Nedry or perhaps something else was pretty much a complete scientific crock, for example.
But more to the point, it really misses the spirit of the movies in the first place. What made Jurassic Park such a huge hit wasn’t that it was a scientific movie, but a movie that used science to make the plot seem just credible enough that you feel like it could really happen. There’s a sense of wonder to that, the idea that if you know where to look, there are truly miraculous things hiding right on the edges of the day-to-day.
It’s easy to understand why paleontologists are annoyed; to some degree, this kind of thing makes their jobs a little harder. But really, it’s worth keeping that magic. Besides, we really want to see the camouflage monster!
If you try to put feathers on my T-Rex, I will cut you.
Michael Crichton was always a fan of building stories around the hippest scientific theories. Jurassic Park was super into the T-Rex’s vision being “motion-based,” but that theory was disproven by the time he wrote the second book (also called “Jurassic World”). So he did this lame explanation of “if you stopped moving, and a T-Rex didn’t eat you…it was just because he didn’t want to!” and 14 yr old me thought, “LAAAAAAME”
2nd book was called Lost World.
I’m still disappointed that real Dilophosauruses didn’t spit acid and have fabulous neck frills. That sassy bitch was my favorite dinosaur in the whole movie.
See, if those dumb dinos had evolved properly, we might bring them back. Sorry, Dilophosaurus, no resurrection for you!
Here are some real animals that actually exist:
If it helps, real Dilophosaurus were a lot bigger than the ones in the movie — one of the biggest predators of its time (Early Jurassic). If it doesn’t help — it’s still true, screw you, sincerely, Science.
I’m sure all of the parkour people (parkourerers?) have the same level of angst about scenes in Brick Mansions.
“Future failbait?”
At lunch, my coworker was talking about how this movie had to have feathered, small dinosaurs, and no mutations because a dinosaur’s body couldn’t take it.
Bear in mind that this dude flipped out for the dragon in The Hobbit. Why can’t dinosaur movies just be modern dragon movies?
“Velociraptors are chicken-sized.”
Not that small, although they were smaller than the movie version. But there were other dromaeosaurids even larger, so that’s not a big deal. The big deal is that they were feathered, like this: [www.flickr.com]
How do we know? We found specimens with quill knobs on the forelimbs. Before that, we already had a pretty good indication when we found other dromaeosaurid species (Sinornithosaurus, Microraptor) that were fully decked out in feathers.
The JP raptors also have twisted “bunny-style” wrists, overly mobile tails, and some other problems.
“The triceratops may not be a different species.”
There’s a controversial hypothesis that Torosaurus and Triceratops are the same genus, with “Torosaurus” specimens being the fully mature form. But the name would still be Triceratops, because it’s the older name. (This is also why the correct name for Brontosaurus is Apatosaurus.)
NEEEEEEERRRRRRRRD!!!!!
DID YOU MISS THE ENTIRE POINT OF GAMMA SQUAD?
Perhaps it was hiding the same place as your understanding of humor lol.
I got that it was intended as humor.
For me the shame is that the original JP, for all its failures (and those “spitters” are pretty bad!), still did a better job of trying to adhere to the science of its time than any other dinosaur movie had for many decades. (Disney’s Fantasia might be the previous one, although that had some glaring problems in its day, too, like matching Stegosaurus against Tyrannosaurus.) Now they are not even trying — they are just going with what they already had. I get it to some extent — you don’t want to disrupt the continuity with the prequels. But it also just makes me feel like the whole exercise is sort of pointless.
Marketing is king in blockbusters.
Ehhhhh I dunno. I agree with all of your points, and I DON’T think that ALL the dinosaurs should be “fixed”….in fact I want the majority of them to be dinosaurs that we know and love.
BUT I do think they should have a “cameo” of a completely true to science representation of a dinosaur. With the best effects that Hollywood can muster. You don’t want to see that? Like I said, don’t make the whole thing that. Just for a scene. A little wink to the dinosaur nerds.
More scientific, eh? Well it is my understanding that the dinosaurs will need to obtain a time traveling steam engine, with adjoining passenger cars, that they will use to travel in time to the different mesozoic eras to meet other dinosaurs, pterosaurs, amphibians, ect., then compare each other’s morphology.
I’d see that movie.
Here you go Dan.
[pbskids.org]
That way Jesus could ride dinosaurs on Christmas cards.
@Uncle Phil Ha! That’s a thing? Wow. Well, kudos to knowing their audience, I guess.
Surprisingly scientifically literate show, and my two-year-old loves it. Here’s a favorable review by another dino-nerd: [dinogoss.blogspot.com]
I would still like to see raptors with feathers or at least protofeathers.
Jurassic Park III gave them a few protofeathers on their heads. I mean, though, why not just go all the way if you’re going to do it? We know they had fully formed feathers. (Less bird-like coelurosaurs, like tyrannosaurus and compsognathids, are the ones with protofeathers.)
Tyrannosaurs, dammit.
The Land Before Time will always be the most accurate dinosaur movie
The dinosaurs were mixed with frog DNA. Bam. That’s why there aren’t any feathers. Easily handwaved away.
Mike Keesey you care way too much about dinosaurs, bro
WELL SOMEBODY HAS TO!
If you want to read about feathered dinos killing folks while you wait for Jurassic World, check out The Dinosaur Four.
If your argument is valid, I hereby request all tigers from now on in movies be bald with blue skin. I’d also like cows to be given a third keratinous horn on the tip of its nose.
Yes I am a palaeontologist. And yes, on some level I agree. But the only reason this is an issue is the fact most people see dinosaurs as monsters, not animals. If Life of Pi’s cgi tiger was bald with blue skin, people would complain. Because the tiger is an animal, whereas the dinosaur is an imaginary monster…except it isn’t.
It’s a very real animal and I can’t think of a single real reason NOT to put feathers on it. Hell, Jurassic Park is PERFECTLY set up for explaining the discontinuity. The dinosaurs on the first two islands were from batches influenced by amphibian dna which inhibited the feather gene. Later batches for Jurassic World used archosaur dna which already had the feather gene inherent and that allowed for the activation of it in later batches.
When Jurassic Park is being out done for accuracy by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comics…that’s not a thumbs up.