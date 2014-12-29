Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of Artificial Intelligence

If there was one fear that dominated popular science in 2014, it was artificial intelligence. Stephen Hawking is scared it’ll kill us all . Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, called it “more dangerous than nukes.” But the truth is far different, and more complicated, than we think.

So what, precisely, is artificial intelligence?

That is an excellent question and once scientists are done arguing over the nature of intelligence and what quantifies it, we’ll have an answer. They’ve been at it for hundreds of years, so we might be waiting awhile.

More practically, there are a few schools of thought on artificial intelligence. Most commonly, though, the goal is not to create artificial life, but rather to create autonomous software to reach a goal set by a human. It’s generally called an “intelligent agent,” which admittedly is not the best terminology.

Don’t computers already do that?

Nope. Most computers follow a process that has been carefully laid out by a human being, and when you push a button, they go through that process step by step. This is most technology; your microwave won’t spontaneously make you mac and cheese, your GPS won’t grab your car and steer it to work, and so on.

Even most “dynamic” technology is really just following a more complicated process. When your GPS changes routes, it’s because it’s hit some pre-determined criteria to follow a new process. It seems intelligent, but it’s really just going through the motions. This is why your computer sometimes crashes; it can’t continue with a process and has no idea what to do.

How would artificial intelligence be any different?

An artificial intelligence would create its own process. Instead of a human telling it what to do, said human could just type in the goal and let the intelligent agent loose. This would save a lot of time, especially with robots, and generally create that push-button future the Jetsons promised us way back when. Or kill us all, depending on whom you believe.

So why does everybody think artificial intelligence will kill us all?

Um… there are a lot of movies about it? The main problem with AI panic is that it’s not based in any sort of reality.

Like what?

Well, for example… why would an AI hate the human race? Why would an AI hate, or have any emotion, at all? We joke about robots feeling fear and shame, but those are either essentially complex toys or not emotions as such, but rather tools to teach the robot to not put itself in danger. We’re not talking “hate” as in “Kill all humans,” we’re talking about “hate” as in “I hate Nickelback.” Most people can’t stand said groaning Canadians, but if they caught somebody with a sniper rifle on a hill ready to pick them off, pretty much everyone would be horrified.

Which, in turn, raises the biggest issue with AI: We have no idea what the hell we’re talking about, at all, anywhere.