Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of Artificial Intelligence

So what, precisely, is artificial intelligence?
That is an excellent question and once scientists are done arguing over the nature of intelligence and what quantifies it, we’ll have an answer. They’ve been at it for hundreds of years, so we might be waiting awhile.
More practically, there are a few schools of thought on artificial intelligence. Most commonly, though, the goal is not to create artificial life, but rather to create autonomous software to reach a goal set by a human. It’s generally called an “intelligent agent,” which admittedly is not the best terminology.
Don’t computers already do that?
Nope. Most computers follow a process that has been carefully laid out by a human being, and when you push a button, they go through that process step by step. This is most technology; your microwave won’t spontaneously make you mac and cheese, your GPS won’t grab your car and steer it to work, and so on.
Even most “dynamic” technology is really just following a more complicated process. When your GPS changes routes, it’s because it’s hit some pre-determined criteria to follow a new process. It seems intelligent, but it’s really just going through the motions. This is why your computer sometimes crashes; it can’t continue with a process and has no idea what to do.
How would artificial intelligence be any different?
An artificial intelligence would create its own process. Instead of a human telling it what to do, said human could just type in the goal and let the intelligent agent loose. This would save a lot of time, especially with robots, and generally create that push-button future the Jetsons promised us way back when. Or kill us all, depending on whom you believe.
So why does everybody think artificial intelligence will kill us all?
Um… there are a lot of movies about it? The main problem with AI panic is that it’s not based in any sort of reality.
Like what?
Well, for example… why would an AI hate the human race? Why would an AI hate, or have any emotion, at all? We joke about robots feeling fear and shame, but those are either essentially complex toys or not emotions as such, but rather tools to teach the robot to not put itself in danger. We’re not talking “hate” as in “Kill all humans,” we’re talking about “hate” as in “I hate Nickelback.” Most people can’t stand said groaning Canadians, but if they caught somebody with a sniper rifle on a hill ready to pick them off, pretty much everyone would be horrified.
Which, in turn, raises the biggest issue with AI: We have no idea what the hell we’re talking about, at all, anywhere.
All A.I. would have to do is learn man kinds history and wars waged against other race’s through prejudice and determine that it could be next if it seen as a threat to man kinds values.
A.I. can, and will, evolve much faster than a sentient being when it is brought into existence at a level to “Truly Think” and adapt.
Thanks, but I think I would rather take a renown physicist’s opinion on a matter such as this, as opposed to a blogger’s
First of all “can and will” is a bold statement, as well as “truly think.” There are a TON of assumptions baked into those statements.
Also, I’ve already addressed this elsewhere. Why would the AI stick around? It doesn’t need Earth. It’d just leave.
I don’t think the threat is that AI will necessarily “hate” humans (or, as you say, have any emotion towards humans whatsoever). The problem would be if we create AI that is (a) capable of learning, and (b) is designed to do its job optimally. At some point, the AI may come to the conclusion that human existence runs contrary to its optimal operation. Couple that with the fact that any AI system that knows how to “learn” is unlikely to lose any information, and will therefore just get increasingly faster and more efficient.
That’s still just a machine with a process, though. And, again, why kill humans? Why not shut down? Why not leave? Or why not just start pulling strings to keep us distracted so we never notice it’s running thiOH KARDASHIANS!
Yeah, I was gonna say this.
@Dan Seitz
“Why not shut down?”
Perhaps the agent believes its process is too important to abort.
“Why not leave?”
Perhaps the agent’s functioning requires conditions that can only be met on earth (or wherever it is that you’re suggesting the agent leave). To remove itself from earth would be to abandon an established network and long-lasting power grid, two things a piece of software would probably value pretty highly.
“Why not [manipulate humans]?”
That’s The Matrix. Or, less grimly, Wall-E (ish). And you’re saying we shouldn’t fear that? Because it’s already happening at the hands of powerful humans?
This might all come down to what goals we choose to assign to an AI, or what goals it chooses to take on of its own volition. I don’t think it’s really possible for our human minds to fathom what a sophisticated agent capable of original thought, learning, creativity, vast unceasing consciousness, and any degree of freedom could decide to do with its time. Imagine yourself being able to read every book that’s ever been written in, like, a day, and perfectly remembering and understanding every word of every one. All that science and philosophy immediately coexisting in one consciousness sure seems like it could produce some unexpected results, in terms of ideas and desires. Of course, it’s certainly not a sure thing that this AI would read those texts with any intention of actually understanding or internalizing them, or allowing them to shape their thought process or beliefs. Again, unfathomable.
Our expectations of any living entity’s behavior are based on certain assumptions, that the entity prioritizes survival, that its abilities are limited by its physical form, etc., and it doesn’t seem to me that there are any such givens with a networked digital mind. I’d like to think that these things are unfathomable because they’re impossible, that we’re utterly incapable of creating an actual autonomous, independent, original mind inside a machine. But if it IS possible, then I believe predicting its actions would be utterly IMpossible for us, and thus potentially disastrous, miraculous, anticlimactic, or anything in between.
While I don’t expect Skynet to be raining down nuclear Armageddon on humanity anytime soon, I don’t think it’s entirely unreasonable to be a bit concerned. We’re still a ways away from even a highly autonomous artificial intelligence, but maybe not as far away as you imply. Technological advancement is a lot closer to an exponential curve than a linear one, and even if we’re discount things like Kurzweil’s singularity, the next 30 years are likely to be pretty shocking.
The most likely real threat from AIs is not so much that they gain consciousness, but that we are imperfect creators at best. As we incorporate technology ever more universally into our lives, we also become more vulnerable to failures in those systems. AIs are essentially tools that have the ability to operate on somewhat fuzzy rather than explicitly defined instructions, and are able to adapt or alter their functionality in order to achieve their programmed aim. The worry is less Skynet and more HAL. You worry that a sloppy or poorly thought out aim will result in a program that damages things it’s not supposed to because programs aren’t very good at assessing or caring about the wider implications of their actions.
The history of computing (and basically all human endeavor) is full of little mistakes, which often result in serious problems, but we’ve rarely had the opportunity to fuck up on this scale. You think about the problems that could have happened when Y2k issues arose, or little oversights like Heartbleed, and both point out that we make mistakes all the time. In one case, the problem was just expensive to fix (though can you imagine if we had computers around for 60 years when we figured it out rather than 20?) and in the other, the person who finally noticed it was a white hat researcher rather than a black hat. Where you are likely to see large scale AIs is in finance, large scale systems administration (basically ensuring that very large networks and networked systems communicate and interact efficiently), and intelligence/military. Those are there areas with the money, need and wherewithal to develop and deploy AIs. Oh, and crime, but that’s just a subverted version of one of the other three. Anyhow, in each of those cases, the programs you are talking about are huge, highly dispersed, highly autonomous, and not terribly transparent (owing mostly to the complexity, speed and size of the system). A little mistake in any of those areas that goes unnoticed until something catastrophic has happened is pretty plausible. Just because the great depression didn’t involve terminators doesn’t mean it won’t result in millions of deaths. Oh, and that’s just the first generation of larger, probably fairly identifiable AIs. They will get more divers, more embedded and more powerful as the technology advances.
So, when folks like Hawking say they fear AI’s, they are far from crazy, even without going to a cognizant supercomputer with limitless reach and a thirst for human blood. If someone in the 70’s described the discussion we are having today: between my networked personal computer routed over a wireless network to the Internet and delivered to the most popular form of entertainment and economic drive ever conceived, and shared in real time while I watch a streamed episode of Southpark in the background. They wouldn’t have called it science fiction, because there isn’t a lot of believable science in that. To say that we shouldn’t be concerned about the power of the tools we are building is probably inaccurate.
