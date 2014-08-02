Yet Another Director You Like Is Rumored To Helm ‘Ghostbusters 3’

#Paul Feig #Ghostbusters
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.02.14 4 Comments

Let me sum up a decade of Ghostbusters 3 rumors in a single sentence: Dan Aykroyd wants it; no one else does, especially Bill Murray. But it’s probably going to happen, possibly as soon as some time before the Sun explodes, killing everyone on Earth. Except Aykroyd, who will continue pitching the idea to his skull-shaped vodka. The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller were once in talks to direct the movie, but they wisely passed, and now the rumor mill has moved onto Paul Feig.

Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids and The Heat, has emerged as the frontrunner, according to sources, and Feig has shown interest in taking on the project. Sources caution that no formal negotiations have taken place and a lot must be worked out before the casual discussions turn serious and Feig accepts the job. But he is the studio’s first choice, these sources said.

Sony declined to comment. (Via)

If someone HAS to direct the damn thing, I hope it’s Feig, and that he casts John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, Martin Starr, and Stephen Lea Sheppard as Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston. Or he could just make Freaks and Geeks season two. Yeah, do that instead.

Via the Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Feig#Ghostbusters
TAGSGHOSTBUSTERSGHOSTBUSTERS 3PAUL FEIG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP