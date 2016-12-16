Last week, a white supremacist website we aren’t going to name or drive traffic to posted an article titled “How To Be A N****r On Twitter” (except the slur wasn’t censored). The article bemoaned the recent banning of abusive accounts after Twitter’s crackdown on hate speech. The author encouraged readers to create fake accounts pretending to be black, then “create a state of chaos” in an attempt to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement and make Twitter look bad (somehow). It’s as dumb as it sounds, the white supremacist equivalent of a “How do you do, fellow kids?”
Black Twitter clapped back at these nonsense fake accounts on Tuesday with #BlackTwitterVerificationQuestions, jokingly vetting fakers with questions about memes, $200 dates, and popular songs Twitter regulars would probably be familiar with.
The hashtag was started by @iHateDanae, who told The Huffington Post she saw the racist article and considered the hashtag “a humorous way of taking ownership of the Twitter experience we have created.” She was surprised when the hashtag became popular and said it’s been “really rewarding to bring everyone together in a humorous way considering how tough this year has been on most of us.”
Why are there polls? The purpose it to let the “Yeah, Um totalee blak, foo” people answer. Lol
Its funny, this is more a low income test, but made racist. Good job liberals! Way to disenfranchise the base!
So you see a bunch of black folks coming together and laughing about a shared community experience and your first thought is “that’s low income” and then “that’s racist because no white people.” You really need to know more black people besides that one “best friend” you pull outta your ass whenever you get called out on your doublespeak and bullshit rhetoric.
@TripleD – Well said, but well said arguments in Uproxx comment sections regarding something racial… usually a waste of your time. There’s some real morons / trolls here.
I thought this was funny when I first saw these on twitter as “Chicago Verification Questions”. Now that it’s just thrown in for the conversation of the whole black/white “YOU MUST PICK A SIDE” thing the media and everyone is trying to shove down our throats lately it’s not as funny anymore.