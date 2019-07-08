YouTube

While aimlessly scrolling through Twitter sometime in June, I ran across a video of a rapper named YRN Duke Deuce dancing to a song I later found out to be titled “Yeh.” I’ll admit, I didn’t click on the video initially, but after incessantly seeing this big guy in a blue windbreaker suit dance about like a drum-less Nick Cannon from the movie Drumline, I finally opened one of the tweets and was exposed to “Yeh” in all its glory. As a result, “Yeh” is a mandatory listen on my personal playlist.

Right now, there is #StylenChallenge going on and Duke even put together a tutorial for those wanting to get in on the craze. Not only that, in less than a month, the video for “Yeh” hit over 1M Youtube views and Cardi B gave him a shout out during one of her Instagram live streams.

“All he need is for people to listen,” Cardi said. “Listen. Give a n*gga a chance. That’s all a n*gga need…all they need is a stream, all they need is for you to check out they page. Period!”

The last viral rapper-dance sensation to make a major wave was Bobby Shmurda and his soaring Knicks hat with the “Shmoney Dance” in 2014. This moment with Duke Deuce, “Yeh” and his “Style Dance,” feels eerily similar. Uproxx recently tapped in with 27-year-old Memphis native to learn more about the rising popularity of “Yeh,” the origins of the “Style Dance,” and what fans, old and new, can expect next.