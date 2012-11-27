10 actors Quentin Tarantino needs to cast in a comeback role

From John Travolta to Pam Grier to David Carradine, Quentin Tarantino is known for giving the careers of struggling former stars a second life.

In his newest effort “Django Unchained,” former “Miami Vice” sex symbol Don Johnson – whose once-promising film career largely fizzled in the 1990s – enjoys a prominent supporting role, ensuring renewed opportunities for the actor on the big-screen.

So which former A-lister will Tarantino hand-pick for his next genre-defying project? As it so happens, we’ve got a few ideas of our own.

Click through the gallery below to see which stars we believe rank as the best candidates for a Tarantino career boost. After perusing our choices, sound off with your own picks in the comments.