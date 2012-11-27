10 actors Quentin Tarantino needs to cast in a comeback role

From John Travolta to Pam Grier to David Carradine, Quentin Tarantino is known for giving the careers of struggling former stars a second life.
In his newest effort “Django Unchained,” former “Miami Vice” sex symbol Don Johnson – whose once-promising film career largely fizzled in the 1990s – enjoys a prominent supporting role, ensuring renewed opportunities for the actor on the big-screen.
So which former A-lister will Tarantino hand-pick for his next genre-defying project? As it so happens, we’ve got a few ideas of our own.
Great list. I especially love the Eddie Murphy, Gina Davis, Wesley Snipes, and Angela Bassett mentions.
I have a few more suggestions:
VAL KILMER
His work in ‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’ opposite Robert Downey Jr. shows that he’s still got what it takes, he just needs a star vehicle. Tarantino can easily provide that.
MEL GIBSON
He’s a good actor, and he continued to prove that with his overlooked work in ‘The Beaver’. Imagine a Tarantino film starring Mel Gibson. That’s an instant must see.
JULIA ROBERTS
Call me crazy, but her career hasn’t been too hot lately. Sure, she has ‘August: Osage County’ coming next year, but what else? If Roberts could even get a supporting role like Daryl Hannah’s in ‘Kill Bill’, or Jane Fonda in ‘Jackie Brown’, or do something like Diane Kruger’s part in ‘Inglourious Basterds’, just something totally unexpected, that’d be awesome.
EDWARD JAMES OLMOS
I’d love to see Olmos make a comeback with a fantastic supporting role (perhaps a villain) in one of Tarantino’s films. Something along the lines of Hanz Landa or Calvin Candie, a role that Olmos could sink his teeth into.
Love these suggestions @Tye-Grr…particularly Olmos. He’s certainly deserving of such a role and I can 100% see him in a Tarantino film.
Kathy Bates. The dialogue she recited from William Goldman led to a Best Actress Academy Award. When she recited dialogue from Elaine May and Alexander Payne that led to two subsequent Academy nominations in Supp Actress. With Tarantino feeding her the sharp lines she’ll earn the elusive second Oscar—in either category.
YES. Great suggestion.
Come on, the Tarantino career boost is a myth! It maybe worked for Travolta (which is how it started) but usually working with Tarantino just means that these actors are getting pulled out of obsucirty for one single movie and then continue to make b- and c-movies, with the only difference that their name is now much bigger on the DVD cover. (Even if it’s only for a cameo.)
I think you totally miss the type of former star that Tarantino tends to revive and/or rediscover… think Bradford Dillman, not Gene Hackman; think Barbara Steele, not Geena Davis; Barbara Hershey not Roger Moore; Erica Blanc or Carroll Baker or Suzy Kendall, not Bassett or Sorvino … none of the names you suggest (big exception: Yun-Fat) were ever “cool” nor were most of their films mondo or culty, they were just big and mainstream. And when it comes to names like that, why work with Costner when you can have Pitt?
BRILLIANT, and astute observation. Couldn’t have thought of a better comment…
Linda Blair – One iconic performance, then her career went down the tubes. She really needs a comeback.
Tatum O’Neil – Linda’s rival competitor in ’74 for supporting actress Oscar.
Daddy Ryan O’Neil – Where’s he been besides mourning over Farah?
Love the O’Neal idea(s)….
Halle Berry is a terrible actress. Her work since her undeserved Oscar has been wooden and phony. Yes, she’s nice to look at but I was even bored with her Bond girl and being a bond girl doesn’t require much in the way of acting chops.
She’s . . . inconsistent. But she can be very good, even as recently as this year’s Cloud Atlas.
Geena Davis is turning into Billy Crystal.
MAXWELL CAULFIELD. The former pretty boy star of “Grease 2″ is a much underrated actor who has proved his chops in films like Penelope Spheeris'”The Boy’s Next Door” with Charlie Sheen, the cult hit, “Empire Records” and Tom DiCillo’s “The Real Blond.” Caulfield has been slogging it out on stage and in lower budget features and is ready for a major comeback.
Many good choices already (Hackman being my favorite), I’m throwing those names out there:
Burt Reynolds: Already had a second life in the late 90’s early 2000’s, but it’s being quiet since, and he’s a big enough name. Maybe Tarantino could write him a role that taps into his acting chops form Deliverance
Warren Beatty: He might be retired, I haven’t heard about him for so long, but I think Tarantino could offer him a role out of what we expect from him.
Tim Robbins: Mystic River is almost 10 years old, but I think that if he’s given a good role, he can still be very good.
Tarantino wanted Beatty for the role of Bill in Kill Bill but he turned it down.
YES on Beatty and Burt Reynolds. I also kinda like the idea of Tom Selleck…
Problem with Burt is his last nip and tuck surgery went disasterous. Looks good from a distance but up close, forget it.
If I’m not mistaken Costner was originally up for a role in Django but bowed out for whatever reason. And I seem to remember him also being up for Stuntman Mike in Death Proof, but that could’ve been someone else I’m thinking of. Kurt Russell wasn’t first choice though.
Read some hilarious comments from Patton Oswalt last week regarding his time on set with Snipes for Blade 3. He s apparently a complete ass and crazy to boot. But prison can change a man from what I hear.
I love Geena Davis! But sadly I think she kinda chose to stop acting and instead focus on fighting 4 women;s rights – which is awesome!
Also, Daryl Hannah was given a chance to comeback but she completely ruined it :”(
Great list but I’m more anxious to see what Tarantino does next after ‘Django Unchained’. I’d love to see his take on a James Bond / Cold War spy flick which would be a perfect fit for Roger Moore!
Love that idea :)
Ali MacGraw would be another one.
Val Kilmer.
I think Arnold Schwarzenegger would be very effective playing a sadistic warden in a escape prison flick. I’m shocked that no other director casted him as a baddie after James Cameron did in The Terminator.
um… Cuba Gooding Jr.
Culty, gonzo, 70s has-been? More Tim Curry, please
Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) was fantastic in Blow, but that was well over a decade ago. I would love to see him in a Tarantino movie. Also an opportunity for a novelty dance number.
I wasn’t a fan of Bobcat Goldthwait’s in the 80s, but it’d be a jarring treat to see him playing against type. He’s hilarious on NPR’s Wait, Wait Don’t Tell me.