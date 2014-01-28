10 answers from George Clooney’s Reddit AMA that will make you swoon

I don’t know what your sexuality is and I don’t care. I mean, it doesn’t matter. No matter what your general tendencies are, I can guarantee you have at least a little bit of a crush on George Clooney, who is basically the platonic ideal of a human being. The actor, who’s currently in the midst of shooting Brad Bird’s “Tomorrowland,” headed over to Reddit for an AMA. Here are 10 utterly charming responses.

1. A mullet. The man had a mullet.

2. Um, Brad who?!

3. Look, the guy just really likes shoes, okay?

4. On playing a cartoon dog:

5. Eyes so full of sorrow:

6. This is just a charming tale from the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” set:

7. Oh, to play a sports thing with George.

8. Here’s what he thinks of Sandra Bullock:

9. Any Batman regrets?

10. And finally, some thoughts on that famous rotten prank.

Follow RIOT on Twitter