10 band reunions we’d like to see

#Outkast
, and 06.16.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

The Replacements announced this week that they were reuniting to perform some festival shows this summer. It got us to thinking: Who else hasn’t reunited at this point, and what’s the probability that they will?

HitFix plucked out 10 artists that we think could (and maybe should) get back together including Husker Du, Guns N’ Roses, The Smiths, Outkast, ‘N Sync, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Led Zeppelin, Pavement, Garbage, New Kids on the Block, even DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince have tried some reunions. But there’s still some hold-outs! Who do you think should get the band back together and hit the road? Or record another album?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Outkast
TAGSBAND REUNIONSFUGAZIHUSKER DUN SyncnsyncoasisoutkasOutkastREMREUNIONSreuniteslater kinneytalking headsthe replacementsthe smiths guns n roses

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP