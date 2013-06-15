10 band reunions we’d like to see

The Replacements announced this week that they were reuniting to perform some festival shows this summer. It got us to thinking: Who else hasn’t reunited at this point, and what’s the probability that they will?

HitFix plucked out 10 artists that we think could (and maybe should) get back together including Husker Du, Guns N’ Roses, The Smiths, Outkast, ‘N Sync, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Led Zeppelin, Pavement, Garbage, New Kids on the Block, even DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince have tried some reunions. But there’s still some hold-outs! Who do you think should get the band back together and hit the road? Or record another album?