10 band reunions we’d like to see

The Replacements announced this week that they were reuniting to perform some festival shows this summer. It got us to thinking: Who else hasn’t reunited at this point, and what’s the probability that they will?
HitFix plucked out 10 artists that we think could (and maybe should) get back together including Husker Du, Guns N’ Roses, The Smiths, Outkast, ‘N Sync, Sleater-Kinney and more.
Led Zeppelin, Pavement, Garbage, New Kids on the Block, even DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince have tried some reunions. But there’s still some hold-outs! Who do you think should get the band back together and hit the road? Or record another album?
I’m glad Tommy Stinson and Paul Westerberg are reuniting but it’s not a true reunion unless Chris Mars is available on drums. The Smiths reunion? That will never happen in a million years unless someone pulls a stick out of Morrissey’s ass. I’m totally for a Husker Du reunion.
These are all fine…but a list like this doesn’t feel right without The Kinks!
Saw Oasis play a sold out Madison Square Garden in December of 2008, I hope that was not the last time I saw them together.
What about Citizen Dick?
I would like to see none of them. They had their time in music history, now it is time for the bands of today to make the way into music history. Remember the clock moves forward not backwards
Problem with this is, although the “Replacements” announced they were getting back together, it’s just Tommy Stinson and Paul Westerberg, Chris Mars isn’t involved.