10 best songs from commercials in 2012: Lumineers, Neon Trees, Alex Clare

Creators behind our favorite commercials and advertisements know that one of the best ways to sell their product is to have a memorable or decent song soundtracking it. This year, some bands earned bigger audiences and more visibility through sync-licenses to these ads.
Now, Alex Clare and the Lumineers have found their way into top 40 radio with help from these commercials. Other bands already had push from their labels — like Neon Trees — but now have a face to that name.
Below, we outline 10 of our favorite acts and songs that showed up on TV and on the web because of commercials in 2012.
Do you have one you like?
Good choices. Ironic that #5, the link to a Bing ad, seems broke. Also I disagree with #10, the first one. The song choice for Assassin’s Creed 3. While I’m not for splattering blood everywhere the commercial for AC3 was rather ubiquitous, as was the song, Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home”:
the AC3 one was actually my mistake, I pulled at least three of their commercials, actually, looking for the Bat for Lashes commercial specifically. While I actually like the Skylar Grey tune, I meant to post BfL, and it’s corrected now.
Yes, that’s a better song choice, altho I think Ubisoft made a bigger mistake having the AC3 trailer flashing back to Assassin’s Creed Revelation. I much prefer the song used in its trailer:
“Iron” by Woodkid.
It’s almost as haunting as the 2008 E3 trailer for PRINCE OF PERSIA:
Which has “Saeglopur” by Sigur Ros.
have you seen those Woodkid music videos? outstanding.
I’d say the Victoria’s Secret commercial with Midnight City should be on this list. Came out in Late 2011 but commercial was this year
Alex Clare’s “Whispering” was also used by Bravo in their ads for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even if you don’t like the show, it’s a pretty great ad, as is the song.
you couldnt watch sports without singing the Sam Adams jingle in 2012 …
