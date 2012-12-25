10 best songs from commercials in 2012: Lumineers, Neon Trees, Alex Clare

Creators behind our favorite commercials and advertisements know that one of the best ways to sell their product is to have a memorable or decent song soundtracking it. This year, some bands earned bigger audiences and more visibility through sync-licenses to these ads.

Now, Alex Clare and the Lumineers have found their way into top 40 radio with help from these commercials. Other bands already had push from their labels — like Neon Trees — but now have a face to that name.