10 Celebs Who’ve Shut Down Interviewers

Chelsea Handler pretty much decimated Piers Morgan during her latest appearance on the waning CNN star's talk show. Turns out plenty of celebs have called out interviewers to their faces, and — can you believe it? — sometimes it results in hilarity. Here are 10 occasions we laughed out loud at a celebrity calling out an interviewer.
One of the most awkward was Meg Ryan shutting down completely on the legendary UK talk show PARKINSON.
I think Michael Parkinson tried to move the discussion to relationships and she wasn’t having it. And Parky, the true legend that he is, called her out on her response with something like “Well, what do you want me to do?” and she said: “Just wrap it up.”
See, I don’t find that Chelsea Handler clip appealing in the least. It’s one thing to be strong and opinionated but it’s another thing to be straight up rude. Telling the guy to his face that he’s a “terrible interviewer” is rude. I also heard her tell a story on the radio a few days ago about one time when she met Glen Frye and she told him to his face that his new record sucks. Telling the story, she seemed to think that it was just adorable that she was so mean. If that’s her persona, F her and her stupid show and her stupid books. I can get down with a little irreverence, but not in-your-face, angry insults.
I can’t really get into her….she has a bit too much of the “my s**t don’t stink” attitude. Also, I’m pretty sure she’s convinced she’s still in her 20s
Melanie C (Sporty Spice) and Anne Robinson (from BBC’s Weakest Link for those of you who don’t know) was pretty Epic too! Anne invited her on her show long after the Spice Girls broke up and kept on dissing her for starting up her own record company and because she was dropped by Virgin Records which Mel C honestly responded to. Then all of a sudden there was a fly in the studio and Mel C goes “Ohh Theres a fly on my shoulder!” So Anne goes, “so…you DO have a fan left!!” … Mel C laughed and fired back “That’s one more than you then Anne!” The audience howled and started clapping leaving Anne speechless!
Chelsea Handler should just go away. Piers Morgan was great, he laughed off her stupid attempt to bring him down. She tried several times and every time Piers shot her down. Good for you Piers, you get full points. Chelsea Handler doesn’t do the female gender any favours with her existence. It’s no wonder she’s single. Please go away Chelsea and don’t come back. No one will miss you.
