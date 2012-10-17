10 likely comebacks of the Fall 2012 movie season

It needs hardly be said that Hollywood is a rough business. One day you’re up, the next day you’re down…and that’s when they kick you. Nevertheless, the old saying still holds true: everybody loves a comeback. Even more, perhaps, than a good old-fashioned fall from grace.

With that in mind, we here at HitFix thought we’d highlight 10 actors and directors whose careers seem ripe for a resurgence this fall season – from out-and-out “has-beens” to living legends whose recent output has neverthless failed to inspire much in the way of goodwill. Whether or not they succeed in turning up the heat is anybody’s guess, but it sure is fun to speculate just the same.

Check out all our picks and predictions in the gallery below, then sound off with your thoughts in the comments.