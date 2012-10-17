10 likely comebacks of the Fall 2012 movie season

It needs hardly be said that Hollywood is a rough business. One day you’re up, the next day you’re down…and that’s when they kick you. Nevertheless, the old saying still holds true: everybody loves a comeback. Even more, perhaps, than a good old-fashioned fall from grace.
With that in mind, we here at HitFix thought we’d highlight 10 actors and directors whose careers seem ripe for a resurgence this fall season – from out-and-out “has-beens” to living legends whose recent output has neverthless failed to inspire much in the way of goodwill. Whether or not they succeed in turning up the heat is anybody’s guess, but it sure is fun to speculate just the same.
Check out all our picks and predictions in the gallery below, then sound off with your thoughts in the comments.
To be honest, Tarantino’s “career resurrecting abilities” are overrated. Think about it. He may have brought back John Travolta into superstardom, but who else?* Most of the time the stars’ 2nd 15 minutes are already over, as soon as the Tarantino movie hits home video and their newfound “fame” is then mostly used for putting their name big on the DVD covers of ultra shitty DTV horror and action movies. Often even just for having a short cameo.
*(You could name Christoph Waltz, but that was more pulling an already acclaimed and award winning actor into international spotlight.
Agreed. A lot of people mention Pam Grier and Robert Forrester but the best “resurrection” they got were not completely fading away. Grier went on to do L-Word and Forrester has….well not much besides small things here and there. A couple minor roles in somewhat big movies/TV shows and that’s about it.
I mostly agree but I think you can put Uma Thurman on that list as well. Kill Bill gave her a second wind.
I think most actors just don’t know what to do with their new-found visibility. Even Travolta got back to his bad habbits pretty fast.
Thurman probably didn’t disappear into DTV land, but she pretty much kept her shrugworthy career status. Quick! Name one big starring role of her post KILL BILL!
She made a few high profile flops (The Producers, Be Cool, that John Woo film with Ben Affleck). Her name was back on and she had a genuine shot at superstardom, she just couldn’t take it.
De Niro: What? I did NOT know he needed a comeback, as he has NEVER been gone from the movies. and even if he needed one, SLP movie is NOT a comeback movie.
Megan: she wont have any career after Transformers, her other movies are terrible just like her, since they keep giving the movie roles she would fit Megan well, to a even worse actress in Kritsen Stewart – she better stick to being a housewife to her beverly hills actor boyfriend.
Jamie: should just go an retire, a horrible actor in awfule movies.
it is not enough that they let foxx ruin films like Law abiding citizen, collateral, miami vice, but they even intend to let him ruin Kane & Lynch (movie based on the video game). newsflash: lynch is white.
Hunt: just stay retired, please. there is a young actress that is somewhat of Hunt look alike, (she looks like she could have been a daughter or something to hunt) let her take the parts that Hunt cant anymore,. *ill have to get back to you on the name
Don: i always liked “nash bridges” but i didnt think he needed a comeback.. but if they say he does i have nothing against it.
Macchio: well this is what i call a comeback. i wondered what happened to him. this is the only name on the list that acctually is what a comeback is all about. – you know what i mean.
Streisand: no need for comeback, it was NOT that long ago since we seen her in a movie.
Tucker: where is rush hour 4 ? SLP is NOT a movie for a comeback. he should have stayed away. unless he can convince some studio to make Rush hour 4,5,6!!
Wachowskis: eeeeeeh? they can only blame themselves for not making more matrix films or should i say they ruined the franchise with part 2 and 3.
Zemeckis: i like forrest gump, but come one. he should have retired while on top of the mountain.