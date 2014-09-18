10 Eerie Images John Travolta’s New Beard Calls to Mind

09.18.14 4 years ago

I can't stop looking at John Travolta's beard. I can't. I need to be asked to stop. 

Here he is Toronto bearding it up. Please make your Kelly Preston jokes elsewhere, and not in front of Bruce Vilanch because he already made them in 1997. 

Here are 10 things J.T. looks like with that sheet of charred Ramen on his face. He IS:

1. A satisfied customer at the Battlefield Earth Supercuts.

2. A Madame Tussaud's rendering of James Lipton.

3. Will Ferrell's character in “The Lovers” sketch. 

4. Vincent Vega dressing up his chin with a Jules Winnfield wig. 

5. A charming sculpture of butter and Velcro. 

6. Vincent van Gogh's first attempt at a self-portrait thrown away for being “too depressing.”

7. “Big Brother” star Cody Calafiore in 110 years. 

8. Someone named Lars

9. A Bond villain with a side job as a mall jeweler

10. Buddy Christ's best friend Shady Christ

(via Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Around The Web

TAGSBEARDJOHN TRAVOLTATIFFtoronto

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP