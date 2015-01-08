10 Fabulously Insane ’80s Golden Globe Winner Getups

The Golden Globes, when you think about it, is the most '80s award show we have. It's about gaudiness, excess, and overindulgence. It should come as no surprise to you that the Golden Globes peaked in the '80s, at least in terms of fashion.

So before we sit back and enjoy Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and a room full of ingenues trying sponsored absinthe for the first time, let's look back at a time when the Golden Globes allowed celebrities to dress as insanely and as fabulously as they wanted — even Whoopi Goldberg, who took her normcore aesthetic to a new level.