10 greatest uses of the word ‘bitch’ during Aaron Paul’s Reddit AMA

If there’s one thing you can be sure of in an Aaron Paul Reddit AMA, it’s that the word “bitch” will probably be thrown around a lot. Luckily for everyone involved, the “Breaking Bad” star is only too happy to oblige the fans’ clear obsession with getting him to use the pejorative at every available opportunity. With that in mind, I decided to cull a list of the ten greatest moments involving the word “bitch” from today’s online event, because I care.

1) MrSexysPizza asks: Why was there a buttplug on the shelf in this scene?

theaaronpaul answers: Oh my god! I have no idea. That’s the first time I noticed that. But bravo bitch for pointing out the butt plugs. I’m sure that was a joke from our brilliant set decorators. But happy to know that butt plugs were full effect on Breaking Bad.

2) wildanimal144 asks: What was the most emotionally difficult scene in breaking bad for you? edit: bitch

theaaronpaul answers: Well bitch, let me see. I honestly think the hardest scene for me to do was when Jesse woke up and found Jane lying next to him dead. Looking at Jane through Jesse’s eyes that day was very hard and emotional for all of us. When that day was over, I couldn’t be happier that it was over because I really, truly felt I was living those tortured moments with Jesse. So yeah bitch, that’s the one.



3) whistle_tips asks: How’s it feel to have everybody like you? You’re like the male Jennifer Lawrence…

theaaronpaul answers: Wow, well I’m flattered. I’m happy you like me. It feels pretty good, bitch.

4) thereallyn asks: Hi Aaron! It’s 5 am here where I’m at. I just wake up for this AMA to tell you that I am a huge fan. Thank you for doing this AMA and being so fucking awesome to your fans. It’s amazing how you always want to entertain them and always being so humble. You’re such an amazing actor and an awesome man. I hope I will still see a lot more of you in the future after breaking bad. :( I need to go back to sleep now. I got final exam in 10 hours. Wish me luck. Bitch.

theaaronpaul answers: Good morning bitch! And good luck bitch! Thank you for the kind words. I love you, bitch. When you have time, come over and let’s make cookies together.

5) EggyJS asks: I remember, that Dave Chapelle once told a story about how strangers always came up to him – even when he was with his daughter – and yelled “I’m Rick James, bitch!”. With the popularity of the show and your character, do you fear that years down the road people still come up to you and say “bitch” ? Right now, it looks like you are embracing it, but do you fear never escaping form the shadow, that is Jesse Pinkman? I think you are an amazing actor and I’m loving every minute of you in Breaking Bad, but I wish you all the best in the future when you pursue other roles.

theaaronpaul answers: Thank you so much. Yes, I get called “bitch” on a daily basis and yes I do think I’ll get called “bitch” on a daily basis for years to come. But to be honest, I don’t really mind because I like being called “bitch.”

6) ReallyGoodUsername asks: Who’s the best bowler of the Breaking Bad cast and crew?

theaaronpaulanswers: Ummm…I would like to say I’m a pretty good bowler, but I think Bryan might be the best of all of us. He’s really good with balls. He’s a professional with balls. All sorts of balls. Well done Cranston, congratulations bitch!

7) jgpadgettpro asks: For anyone thinking they need to add “bitch” to the end of their questions, don’t be that guy.

theaaronpaulanswers: You’re a bitch.

8) jpsquill asks: What is your favorite show on TV right now that isn’t Breaking Bad?

theaaronpaulanswers: Right now I’m reliving the Wonder Years from the beginning with my wife and it’s so much better in this day and age. It absolutely lives up to what it was back then. So if you haven’t seen it, get on Netflix and watch it now… bitch.

Edit: Also there’s my girlfriend on American Horror Story… Jessica Lange and I make eyes through the screen.

9) ProdigyDyl asks: How do you think the President feels when you tweet at him things like “Time for Breaking Bad, Bitch” I think it’s hilarious

theaaronpaulanswers: Ha! Let’s be honest, anyone that follows Obama or me on Twitter knows that Obama is a huge Breaking Bad fan and he doesn’t mind saying the word “bitch” over Twitter, which is very exciting to me and the entire American public.

10) boomstick420 asks: Dude, just call me a bitch and I’ll be happy..

theaaronpaul answers: Bitch.

