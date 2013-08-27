10 hilarious tweets from Andy Richter

#Twitter
08.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Andy Richter is so much more than just the other guy to Conan O’Brien’s other guy. I, for one, am still lamenting the cancellation of the too-short-lived “Andy Barker, P.I.,” so if anyone wants to start a club where we just hang out and talk about that, please let me know.

Tweeting as @AndyRichter, which appears to be a pseudonym, the comedian is a constant delight. Here are 10 of his funniest jokes:

10. You know those Sex Houses, the little wooden houses with the hole for your dick that people hang in trees? Apparently those are for birds.

9. I feel bad for scarf-wearing guys. Their necks get so cold they have to walk around looking all douchey! Even in 80 degree weather!

8. BREAKING NEWS: Green Light Given to New Animated Feature, “Fuck, I Dunno. Maybe Dracula Helps Santa? Might As Well Have Dinosaurs, Too.”

7. When I get down, I think of what my Grandma used to tell me. She’d smile & say “Nobody gives a shit about your stupid problems, fatso.”

6. Saw sign in yoga store: Do One Thing A Day That Scares You. So today I start raping coyotes.

5. Main reason I don’t believe in conspiracies is I have been around humans while they try to perform tasks as a group. Very clunky.

4. Inspired by those who announce they’re unfollowing me, spent evening phoning restaurants to tell them I wouldn’t be dining there tonight.

3. People, Blade Runner is set in 2019! We have so much work to do!

2. My body is a temple, but it’s one of those temples in Thailand where they let monkeys shit all over the place

1. Imagine you know a guy named Gary, & Gary calls his car the Garymobile & insists that you do, too. What I’m saying is Batman is a douche

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGS10 Hilarious TweetsANDY RICHTERTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP