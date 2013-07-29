10 hilarious tweets from comedian Neal Brennan

#Twitter
07.29.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Neal Brennan is a terrific comedian and writer, responsible for co-creating that gem of funny TV, “Chappelle’s Show.”  (Anyone know what happened with that series? It just sort of faded away, didn’t it?) Currently, Neal co-hosts a podcast called The Champs with Moshe Kasher and DJ Douggpound, and performs jokes from stages across the country.

Neal tweets as @nealbrennan, as that is his name. Here are 10 highlights from the comic’s always-funny feed.

10. Just tried to switch to Bing. Google was like, “You can, but it’d be a real shame if some of your old searches got out.”

9. Just unfollowed the Pope for the second time in my life.

8. I like how on cop cars, “To protect and serve” is in quotes, like they’re being sarcastic.

7. The leading cause of hot air balloon crashes is blowing an open flame into a fucking cloth balloon with a basket attached.

6. I’m so gangster, I don’t even report to Apple when Safari unexpectedly quits. Snitches get Stitches.

5. Bicycle helmets save lives. Because if you wear one, women will never have sex with you, so you’ll never get AIDS.

4. The phrase, “Don’t take this the wrong way” has a zero percent success rate.

3. Skrillex looks like he got his hair cut by one of his songs.

2. “You know what the best music ever was? The music I liked when I was 19.” Everyone.

1. Marriage = Betting someone half your shit that you’ll love them forever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGS10 Hilarious TweetsNEAL BRENNANTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP