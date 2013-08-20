10 hilarious tweets from Ken Jennings

#Jeopardy! #Twitter
08.20.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

So it turns out that Ken Jennings is so much more than just the guy who won Jeopardy 74 nights in a row — which is already a pretty bigtime thing to be. He’s also the author of a book called “Brainiac” (followed by a colon and a BUNCH of other words), and, most importantly, he’s a fella who’s very funny on Twitter.

Ken tweets as @KenJennings for our enjoyment — and don’t worry, dumb dummies, everything he says is way accessible. Here are 10 of his best jokes:

10. I printed out Wikipedia yesterday so if you guys have papers due, tweet me and I’ll try to help.

9. A bird just got trapped in our wind chimes and made the next Bon Iver record.

8. Hey suns wearing sunglasses: that’s not going to help, stupid. Think about it.

7. Why is it so hard just to get your kids to say “bitch please” and “bitch thank you”

6. If you’re a vegan who ran a marathon & got your dogs from a shelter, how do you decide which thing to wedge into the conversation first?

5. Before the Internet, I guess I just assumed all my friends knew how to spell “definitely.”

4. Protip: if you’re ever stranded somewhere and don’t have AAA, text stuff like “yeah 9/11” and “Allah akbar” TO ANY NUMBER for a free pickup!

3. If honey bottles come in the shape of a bear, ranch dressing bottles should come in the shape of a fat Midwestern dad named Alan.

2. The spelling bee would be better if the kids had to say “to the” between each letter in their word.

1. I asked my wife what women really want and she said attentive lovers. Or maybe it was “a tent of lovers.” I wasn’t really listening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!#Twitter
TAGS10 Hilarious TweetsjeopardyKEN JENNINGSTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP