10 Moments From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 That Infuriated Book Readers

With ‘Game of Thrones” HBO has achieved the Holy Grail of novel adaptations. Somehow (my guess is sacrifices to the Red God) they”ve managed to take one of the densest low fantasy fiction series in the English language and lovingly translate it to the small screen mostly intact. The key word here is mostly.
No matter how stringently they adhere to the source material, some things are going to change. Characters will be cut, or story arcs altered, or timelines shuffled to squeeze a coherent narrative into ten episodes per year. But even though fans of George R.R. Martin”s books intellectually know this, emotionally any changes elicit a visceral reaction akin to complete and utter betrayal.
In Season 4, the blows came slow at first before snowballing into a parallel universe where we now – like Jon Snow – know nothing. Without these 10 key moments, how are we supposed to give a smug knowing smile when show watchers try to guess where the plot is going?! Won”t someone think of our tenuous superiority complex?
WARNING: Spoilers below for both Season 4 of ‘Game of Thrones” and possible spoilers for future seasons. After all, just because these plot points haven”t come up yet, doesn”t mean they won”t.
Brienne has no idea where Arya took off to. No one knows about the Valar Morgulis coin. She is going to disappear yet again. Brienne and Pod will continue to search Westros for the Stark girls.
Brienne and Pod will ‘stumble’ (seems an appropriate word for this pitiful duo) upon Lady Stoneheart. Who knows what will happen next?
Brienne has no idea where Arya has gone. No one knows she is heading to Bravos. Brienne and Pod will continue to search Westros for the Stark girls.
Donna, I realize that it’s hard to convey nuance in a headline, but please don’t lump all “book readers” into one category and infer that anyone who has read the books is “infuriated” by changes that the writers of Game of Thrones have made in adapting the source material. I’m a book reader, and I either LOVED some of the changes that you’ve singled out (Brienne vs. the Hound, Jaime arriving early, Cersei revealing her children’s true parentage to Tywin, insight into the White Walkers), or else I understood why the producers made the choice that they made and was perfectly fine with it (killing minor characters, excluding the truth about Tysha, holding off on Stoneheart). If you didn’t like these changes, that’s perfectly fine, but please don’t present your own disappointments as if they were representative of the opinions of every book reader out there who also watches and enjoys the television show.
I’m someone who loves the A Song of Ice and Fire novels and has read them several times, but I love Game of Thrones every bit as much, both as an adaptation and as a standalone entity. With that in mind, I am going to be so, so, SO glad when the TV series finally passes the books and people who simply want to enjoy the show don’t have to be subjected to the most stringent purists complaining about changes and omissions that the showrunners have made to Martin’s novels, not to mention “spoilers” from future books. GRRM sold the adaptation rights to his story KNOWING that his series was unfinished, and that there was always a possibility that he might be passed. At this point, people truly need to accept that Game of Thrones is its own entity, not a visual companion piece for the books. And it’s excellent in its own right.
Just like The Lord of the Rings films, the Harry Potter films, and every other filmed adaptation of a book series in history, not every single element from the page can or frankly should make it onto the screen. This is especially true in the case of A Song of Ice and Fire, because Martin wrote his novels with the idea that they would ultimately be “unfilmable”. The fact that Benioff and Weiss have managed to adapt them, and adapt them extremely well, is a remarkable achievement and I give them all the credit in the world for it. They’re trying to simultaneously please one of the most intense and uncompromising fandoms in existence AND make a show that will appeal to an audience that doesn’t traditionally like fantasy stories. They’ve pulled off the balancing act extremely well.
In fact, I would argue that the reason that “book readers” tend to get so worked about certain changes is precisely because Benioff and Weiss have adapted the story so faithfully that certain people just assume that they will follow the books exactly in certain scenes and take offense when their expectations aren’t met. That’s unrealistic and frankly unfair, especially when you consider what the alternative might have been. For goodness sake, if Martin hadn’t been so committed to the integrity of his story, he could have made a fortune by selling the rights to his epic series to some hack movie producer who would have sliced the series to ribbons. Maybe they only would have adapted Jon Snow’s storyline, or Daenerys’s storyline, or condensed and mashed things up so thoroughly that the story and the characters would be recognizable as A Song of Ice and Fire in name only. Had that happened, hardcore fans of the books probably would have written the adaptation off entirely. They certainly wouldn’t feel so invested that they need to point out every major change and fret that the integrity of the entire story was about to collapse. But because Game of Thrones has been such a faithful adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, certain people seem to think that it IS A Song of Ice and Fire, and immediately blast Benioff and Weiss when their adaptive choices challenge that idealistic belief. To me, that’s pretty much the definition of “biting the hand that feeds you”, especially when the vast majority of the series, especially the big signature moments, has been so well-received by book readers and non-book readers alike.
That’s not to say that you or other fans of the books should accept every alteration without expressing their opinion. But the sheer level of outrage over some of the changes that the show has made is becoming quite off-putting. At times, it’s made me regret having to identify as a “book reader” because I don’t want to align myself with those who are blasting this extremely faithful adaptation for not being faithful enough. I try never let perfect be the enemy of good, especially when the good usually tends to be pretty damn great. Game of Thrones is the best adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire that we are ever likely to see, but it can and should be able to stand on its own. For those who can’t accept that (or can’t accept getting “spoiled” by the TV show when it inevitably passes the books), the novels are right there on the bookshelf, and they always will be.
Yeah, I admit that the solid wall of text was probably a bit much. I didn’t even realize how long it was until I hit the “post a new comment” button and promptly went, “Oh, ****”.
The thing is, in reading various recaps across the Internet since Sunday’s finale (which I thought was one of the best episodes of the series, changes/omissions be damned), I’ve been encountering a lot of the complaints that are voiced in this article, on top of nearly four seasons of seeing hardcore book fans express similar concerns. So this has been building for a while. This just happened to be the tipping point, and all of you fine people were the unfortunate recipients of my excessive verbiage :)
Not a huge thing, but killing off Grenn and Pyp made me raise my eyebrows a bit…
Still, Ice Baby, Tysha, and Jaime rape were the only things that really made me annoyed from this season. Brienne vs. Hound was pretty awesome, and the stuff with Bran/Jon/Craster’s Keep led to some decent action moments.
Some additional fallout from changing Jaime’s arrival time: why didn’t Jaime just free Tyrion from his cell the first chance he got? Waiting until after the trial and the Gregor/Oberyn fight just made him seem, at best, lazy, and at worst, a dick.
I was a bit upset with Grenn and Pyp at first, but I am pretty sure the only time we ever seen them again is at one breakfast scene when Jon blows them off and they complain to Sam, then again with the attrition of nearly every other named Black Brother except Sam and not-so-Dolorous Edd, it does really seem they lost something there
If your brother was arrested for murder wouldn’t you wait until every legitimate avenue was exhausted before doing something radical and illegal like breaking him out of prison?
Remember, Jaime has now sworn to take his Kingsguarding and law-enforcing duties seriously. And while he sympathized with Tyrion, he can’t really side against the rest of his family. So logically, he waits until the last minute, when Tyrion has no more options left, before stepping in and committing treason by setting free.
@Prettok but Jaime never thought there were any legitimate avenues in which Tyrion could be saved. First off, there was going to be a trial in which Jaime knew there was a 100% chance that Tywin and Cersei would swing things so that Tyrion would be found guilty. After that, Tyrion demanded trial by combat; yet as far as Jaime knew, Tyrion would have nobody to be his champion. They even joked about the fact that Tyrion would have to fight Gregor himself. Don’t you think Jaime would have freed him then? He had no reason to think Oberyn was going to step up for Tyrion.
I think it’s more likely that Jaime needed Varys to help him – something that is expanded on more in the book – and for whatever scheming reasons Varys was not willing to let him out until this moment.
Still, Jaime was a problematic character this season – in large part because he entered the narrative earlier than he should have – which is unfortunate considering how great he was last season.
@PRETTOK The idea that Jaime would give up Cersei to go marry and be heir to Casterly Rock, everything he spent his whole life avoiding, just because he didn’t want to break his vow is completely out of character, don’t you think?
There is a reason why GRRM kept Jaime away until after Tyrion’s sentencing.
I think it is very unadvisable to have Catelyn Stark as the leading image for the article. Without even clicking on the article show-only views will instantly be confused and suspicious, if not outright spoiled
As a book reader, I’m not sure who Donna Dickens thinks she’s speaking for, but I for one don’t agree with hardly ANYTHING she wrote! The most glaring choice was Brienne Vs The Hound fighting! That sequence was fantastic, and everyone I spoke to, who have read the books, loved that change! Couldn’t disagree with her more! I also thing it was a HORRIBLE decision to include Catelyn Stark on the front page of the article! That needs to be changed ASAP! Love the website, but this whole article was a blunder in my opinion!
It seems silly to be mad at the show for “spoiling” the book. The show is not an internet commenter: it is a TV show, and if we get a surprise in a show before we reach that same surprise in the book series, I don’t see why that is a problem. Anyway, we’ll probably get a few ahead-of-the-book moments next season in Bran’s plot, plus probably Sansa’s and maybe Dany’s and Brienne’s.
I wanted Coldhands.
Yeah, I disagree with almost everything in this article. I understand people being disappointed that Lady Stoneheart didn’t make an appearance, but many of these things are baffling. Is anyone disappointed we won’t hear Tyrion say “Where do whore’s go?” over and over again for the next few seasons? Jaime being at the wedding was an improvement, as was the Brienne/Hound fight (which I think was as good a change as having Tywin at Harrenhal), and I loved the small revelations given about the white walkers (although honestly most of it was hinted at previously, I didn’t find it particularly revelatory at all).
Cersei didn’t have any reason to think that telling her father the truth would endanger her children. He ordered the death of children of a rival house, which is a far cry from killing his own grandchildren, especially when those grandchildren are his only real link to the power he’s gained and the only hope for a future of his family and house. What motivation would he have for killing them, some sort of sense of justice? From the ultimate pragmatist, Tywin? If Tywin killed his grandchildren he would go back to being just the Lord of another House that has bankrupted itself over the last several decades with no prospects for the future and no direct line to carry on his family name.
The only thing I was bothered by was the change of the Cersei/Jaime scene where its pretty clear Jaime rapes Cersei. A lot of people were upset about that, because it actually significantly changes the character of Jaime and undoes most of his character arc… and then proceeds to ignore it ever happened. Strangely it didn’t make your list.
Because this list was incompetently made!
The OP explained why the removal of the Tysha reveal was such a loss. Not only is it an integral part of Tyrion’s development from here on out but it was THE driving motivation for both his murder of Shae and Tywin.
When in the book he kills his father for uttering the word “whore”, it packs an emotional punch. On the show, it makes no sense.
One of the main things that people objected to about Jaime and Brienne being back before the Purple Wedding is that the plot then requires them to do absolutely nothing to help Sansa, which undercuts Jaime’s character development and makes Brienne look really stupid for apparently being in King’s Landing for weeks and not bothering to have a single conversation with the girl she just traveled hundreds of miles to rescue.
Actually, speaking of Sansa, you didn’t include that writers’ removing all her agency from her escape. In the book she was plotting with Dontos to get away. In the show she’s just grabbed and dragged out of the wedding with no idea what’s happening.
3 and 8 are the only ones that actually infuriated a lot of book fans. The other stuff is kind of cool or understandable. And in the case of Lady Stoneheart, probably something saved for season 5.
My favorite comments are when people say stuff like “The Hound vs. Brianne fight never really happened!” as if the book is non-fiction and the show should echo that reality.
Two pieces of fiction are two pieces of fiction.
I completely disagree that Asha doesn’t give a damn about Theon in the books but that’s another story. I wouldn’t have minded this added scene had it been done right. But it was sloppy writing in a poorly executed scene. Unfortunately this has alarmingly become the norm on the show.
I also don’t see how book Tywin, had he known, would have been stupid enough to destroy his family’s legacy by harming the kids or revealing the incest. He wouldn’t have been happy, not at all, but he would have kept it a secret.
The reason Cersei would have never told him, ever, is because she worshiped Tywin and lived her life wanting to prove herself to him as his “rightful heir”. Book Cersei loved her children but not above herself and her own ambitions. The two were entwined, there was no one without the other because it was through her children that she could wield any power. But she’s one of many characters the show has a very superficial and simplistic interpretation of.
Okay… This totally has the right idea, but I’m sorry… If we’re going to talk about characters, it would be really great if we spelled their names right.
Ramsay, not RamSEY, didn’t have a sword. And he wielded his weapon (morning star stick thing, idk) exactly as described in the books… like a butcher hacking at a piece of meat. Watch the scene again.
Also, I wouldn’t count the Jeyne Poole/Arya Stark subplot out yet. They aren’t even IN Winterfell yet, but all signs point to them heading there now.
Also, even as a book reader, I enjoyed the Hound vs. Brienne fight. It didn’t ultimately change anything in terms of the timeline, other than she knows for sure that Arya is alive but no one but the boat captain knows she’s headed to Braavos and he doesn’t know who she is from any other random child in Westeros.
The things that INFURIATED me were the Altar Rape scene, the “Your Sister” instead of “Only Cat,” the Beetle story over the Tysha confession and the lack of Lady Stoneheart.
The other things either only mildly annoyed me, disappointed me a little or surprised me, but I enjoyed them in some form.
So, even if Jojen is paste — er, dead —why can’t *Meera* Reed tell the story of the Knight of the Laughing Tree and the Queen of Love and Beauty?
In the books it is Meera that tells the story!
Wait, what?! Indeed. Where are you getting the idea that fArya plot has been dropped? Have you seen season 5 already? That would be the stupidest and most awful change ever made, since it would mean that Theon would basically get no story and no redemption (three seasons worth of development and torture scenes down the drain), one of the best and most emotional arcs of the series is destroyed, and the season 5 North/Wall storyline collapses on itself.
The list has lots of issues. As far as I know, nobody is angry because we saw Bran’s scenes from A Dance with the Dragons, why would they be? And what’s the change in that?
We know that White Walkers had a leader of sorts at least at one point – and many book readers liked that scene.
But how about Jamie raping Cersei (at least in the view of most of the viewers – and due to a mistake on the director’s part, who admitted it was not supposed to be rape)? That certainly infuriated lots of people, more than anything else with the possible exception of the lack of LS and Tysha reveal.
Also, why did you write an entire paragraph about the supposed changes to Arya’s story because of the Brienne/Sandor fight? Out of all the characters involved, Arya is the one whose story changes the least. Well, none of the people involved will actually have anything about their story changed, but Arya is the one it still affects the least, if at all.
Also, it’s not true that Asha doesn’t care about Theon in the books. She doesn’t search for Theon because she thinks he is dead.
