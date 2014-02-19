10 movie and TV sidekicks who are way cooler than the leads

#Harry Potter #Seinfeld #The Simpsons #Star Wars
, and 02.19.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

We love Chris Pratt as Star-Lord just as much as the next person, but with all the “Guardians of the Galaxy” promotion going on this week it’s hard not to focus one’s attention on the even-more-intriguing supporting members of the team like Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, of course, Rocket Raccoon. With that in mind, we put together a list of ten other amazing movie and TV sidekicks from years past that actually usurped the characters they were supposed to be supporting – from those lovable “Star Wars” ‘bots R2-D2 and C-3PO to the irrepressible girl genius Penny on “Inspector Gadget.” Check out all our picks in the gallery below, then let us know which is your favorite in the poll further down.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter#Seinfeld#The Simpsons#Star Wars
TAGSHARRY POTTERINSPECTOR GADGETKICKASSMovie sidekicksPIRATES OF THE CARIBBEANSeinfeldStar WarsThe Lord of the RingsTHE PRINCESS BRIDETHE SIMPSONSTV sidekicksWAYNE'S WORLD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP