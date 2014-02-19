10 movie and TV sidekicks who are way cooler than the leads

We love Chris Pratt as Star-Lord just as much as the next person, but with all the “Guardians of the Galaxy” promotion going on this week it’s hard not to focus one’s attention on the even-more-intriguing supporting members of the team like Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, of course, Rocket Raccoon. With that in mind, we put together a list of ten other amazing movie and TV sidekicks from years past that actually usurped the characters they were supposed to be supporting – from those lovable “Star Wars” ‘bots R2-D2 and C-3PO to the irrepressible girl genius Penny on “Inspector Gadget.” Check out all our picks in the gallery below, then let us know which is your favorite in the poll further down.
How do you miss the single most obvious answer?
Kato > Green Hornet
Vin diesel (Dom) in Fast & Furious 1
Karen and Jack from “Will & Grace”.
I agree with everything here except the Harry Potter blurb. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Hermione (I’d marry her if I could), but to say she’s better than Harry is a bit short sighted. Ron was the comic relief, and every male lead needs a male best friend, but Hermione would never have done anything heroic if it hadn’t been for Harry. Her bravery was contingent on Harry’s, and she would’ve led a quiet existence making the grades. The most overlooked trait of Harry Potter (arguably my favorite literary character of all-time) was his bravery and his abilty to make the best of the circumstances he was presented with.
Finally someone who gets how cool Elizabeth Swann is. I’m not saying she’s necessarily cooler than jack Sparrow, but I think the franchise hasn’t been the same without her.