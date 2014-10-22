10 Observations About Johnny Depp’s ‘Into the Woods’ Pic

Entertainment Weekly just gave us a chilling new visual from “Into the Woods” with Johnny Depp in costume as the Wolf. Sigh. Dear God. Take a look.

We had these ten reactions.

1. “Into the Woods” is going to feel like an Evanescence video directed by Tim Burton.

2. I'm guessing the Wolf's parents are a Steven Tyler mic stand and a Stevie Nicks yard sale.

3. Can Russell Brand or Keith Richards sue Johnny Depp? Do they have to sue each other first?

4. When did Johnny Depp become an airbrushed Mickey Rourke?

5. I think he's about to cry.

6. Little Red Riding Hood is looking at us like, “Can you believe I'm supposed to be scared of this freakish art dealer?”

7. Furry sleeves? He looks like Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer dyed turquoise.

8. You know Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter sit around dreading the day they'll have to play each other.

9. It's so easy to picture Meryl Streep laughing at this.

10. “Wolf” is code for “Willy Wonka's sassy aunt.”