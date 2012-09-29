10 of the greatest horror movie sequels of all-time

It’s one thing to make a successful horror movie, but it’s an exceptionally rarer achievement to make a sequel that is as scarily effective as the original. With “Paranormal Activity 4” and “Silent Hill 2” soon hitting theaters, we thought it was a good idea to come up with ten of our favorite freaky follow-ups that equal — or even surpass — the originals, from slashers and psychos to aliens and zombies.
Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we miss? Sound off in the comments section.
28 Weeks Later?? FAIL….
An unwatchable shakey-cam fest.
Like the first DIDN’T have shakey-cam?
The first didn’t have those stupid kids. Or the worst scientific protocol until Prometheus came along.
Um…lists of misses here. Gremlins 2 is not horror in my opinion. I think you could’ve picked something besides 28 weeks. Hostel 2 is the real black sheep of this list, come on now the move was a rehash of the first that tried to up the gore and I think it wasn’t that good. I think horror is the toughest to pick in terms of sequels but I’m going with Exorcist 3, very underrated and not watched because of the reputation of 2.
All a matter of opinion of course…I’m personally not a fan of “The Exorcist III,” though I know it has its admirers.
The whole Hostel series is just horrible. I do not get the appeal of those 2 movies.
Oh boo. 28 weeks later is good. Devil’s Rejects and Dawn of the dead are great remakes.
What up Chris
How is devils rejects a remake?
I think he meant “sequels”…probably a typo.
I hated all the Evil Dead movies
“And that is why you will never be happy or find true love, for only someone who likes the Evil Dead will find true happiness.” — Socrates
I question the accuracy of that quote.
Four words, one number: THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2.
How is Scream 2 not on this list? Definitely among the best horror sequels!
My favourite is the shining.
This site sucks, can’t navigate through the gallery,
Aliens arguably better than Alien? No argument, it’s not.