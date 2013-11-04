10 of the most horribly disgusting Eminem lyrics of all time

Whoa, hold on now. Eminem didn’t really rhyme “anthrax” with “Tampax” did he? And he couldn’t possibly have written a whole verse about felching, right? Wrong. With “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” out tomorrow, Slim Shady will be releasing 16 new tracks full of nauseatingly disgusting material into the world — and something tells me parents and critics are going to freak out. To whet your appetite, here are 10 of the most horrifyingly gross lyrics Eminem has ever written. Don’t click through on an empty stomach.
“My English teacher wanted to flunk me in junior high
Thanks a lot, next semester I’ll be thirty-five”
On the record I owned it was actually (and I had to look it up):
“My English teacher wanted to have sex in junior high
The only problem was, my English teacher was a guy”
It was changed because, well… that’s pretty obvious WHY, but the reason why someone like Eminem would even think about changing a lyric because someone got offended: Apparently Em had sampled an openly gay musician’s song in that one, and the guy insisted he change it. So, the uncensored version is actually changed from the original (Source: RapGenius, but I own a copy of the album that was pressed before it was changed).
And his craziest stuff was back in the day, when he was young, angry and hungry. Some of that crap’s pretty dark, like that bully bit in “Brain Damage”.
I actually think rhyming anthrax with Tampax was pretty freakin brilliant.
Since I can’t see number 7, I’m gonna assume that #7 is “Drips” from The Eminem Show. Because you really can’t talk about disgusting Eminem lyrics without quoting that ENTIRE song.
If people are offended by eminem’s weak material, I can think of a couple of dozen rhymers that would give them seizures … Vinnie Paz, ra the rugged man, diabolic, celph titled, and many others
First of all Eminem is a lyrical genius & kick ass rapper. .but jus sayin, yeah these lyrics listed are crude but I wouldn’t say all of them are his most disgusting/out there. .I could easily come up with a better list. .
First of all these songs are 6 years to 16 years old so first of all move on. Second “it ain’t not ping but music” – d12. It’s all just entertainment. If any of this were what he really does in life his daughter that he raised would not be a prom queen who was the most beneficial to her community in her senior class. I bet your kids are out doing coke weed and heroin. So don’t say it brainwashes kids. Hailey grew up with him and turned out amazing so don’t blame eminem for America’s lazy parents which is 90 percent of parents. Your kid isnt a menace because he listens to rap. It’s because he/she was raised by you
“I ain’t seen some shit like that since I went to Mike Jacks house.
Took the elephant mans skull, fucked and put it right back.
Handed my dick to bubbles while sucked it and licked my nut sack.
Gave him a reach around while I fucked him right in the butt crack.”
“Sicker than sperm cells with syphilis germs, I’m hotter than my dick is when i piss and it burns”