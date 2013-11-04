10 of the most horribly disgusting Eminem lyrics of all time

Whoa, hold on now. Eminem didn’t really rhyme “anthrax” with “Tampax” did he? And he couldn’t possibly have written a whole verse about felching, right? Wrong. With “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” out tomorrow, Slim Shady will be releasing 16 new tracks full of nauseatingly disgusting material into the world — and something tells me parents and critics are going to freak out. To whet your appetite, here are 10 of the most horrifyingly gross lyrics Eminem has ever written. Don’t click through on an empty stomach.