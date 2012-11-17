10 Oscar winners who need to add a superhero movie to their resume

While some “serious actors” no doubt look down their noses at the prospect of playing a superhero or supervillain in a blockbuster comic-book movie, there are many who just might change their minds if enough money was waved in front of their noses. As paychecks go, it sure beats doing an arthouse film.
And let’s not forget that in this post-“Batman Begins” world, the comic-book movie is not what it used to be, with a host of critically-acclaimed, actor-friendly filmmakers including Christopher Nolan, Kenneth Branagh and Michel Gondry bringing an artistic eye to the lucrative sub-genre.
With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to compile a list of ten Oscar-winning actors who have yet to don a pair of tights and suggest characters – either heroes or villains – that might fit their particular set of talents and characteristics. Let us know what you think of our choices – and feel free to suggest some of your own – after checking out the full list in the gallery below.
Sean Penn as Wildcat?
I think I just threw up in my mouth a little.
Tilda Swinton already made Constantine…
Guys, be honest. You wrote this because your editor told you to. Or because you thought it’d get hits. Or because you really had nothing else to write about. Because these are the worst and most half-assed suggestions I have ever heard. Sean Penn as Wildcat, Tilda Swinton as Big Barda? GTFO.
I still wish we got the long rumored Hoffman as Penguin in one of the Nolan Batman flicks
I love Daniel Day-Lewis as a Super Villain. My one concern is that he’s such a method actor that he would actually become hell bent on world domination and the military will have to take him out.
Adrien Brody – While not a superhero, he should play Spike Spiegel in a live-action Cowboy Bebop flick. I don’t care if Keanu Reeves is attached, HE CAN’T ACT! Too bad the no-brainer Jet Black, Michael Clark Duncan, passed on. (Dunno who’d be a good Faye and really have no idea for Ed.)
Penelope Cruz – Hot, but can’t really think of a character for her.
Matt Damon – He’s supposedly 5′ 10″, but looks shorter. With Hawkeye already cast, he’ll need a similar third-string character.
Daniel Day-Lewis – Would never slum like this, so it’s pointless to even dream.
Jennifer Hudson – Now you’re just grabbing stuff out of air.
Jeremy Irons – Not above slumming (see: Ben Kingsley in Bloodrayne), but can’t think of a role. Dr. Doom, perhaps?
Sean Penn – See J.Hud comment.
Philip Seymour Hoffman – As Kingpin? Screw the gym, he just needs to gain 100 pounds. See Moneyball for a look at what he’d almost look like bald.
Meryl Streep – The problem with any of the older picks on this list is that studios like to sign them to multi-film contracts and those in their 60s would be in their 70s by the time the 2nd or 3rd sequels roll around. With Marvel’s slate announced out to 2015, Streep would be 67 before anything hit screens as even Helen Mirren is having trouble hanging onto her hot GILF status.
Tilda Swinton – She’s weird and thus totally perfect. Where did you find a picture of her looking like a normal woman?
YES YES YES TO TILDA SWINTON! She’s the only actor/actress who I think could bring Heath Ledger-level to a comic book based movie