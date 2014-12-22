10 possible reactions to Pee-wee Herman’s rumored Netflix comeback

#Judd Apatow #Pee Wee Herman #Netflix
12.22.14 4 years ago

Do you love Pee-wee Herman? Yes? Well get excited: a new movie featuring Paul Reubens' famed '80s character is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

A deal for the Judd Apatow-produced project seems to have been brewing for awhile, with Reubens telling the A.V. Club in November that “we now have such an amazing company involved, and that”s the really big announcement that hasn”t been made yet.” Oh, boy.

So what does this mean for fans of the flamboyant man-child? TOTAL BATSHIT EXCITEMENT, of course. Who cares if you're 32 years old? Go ahead and bounce off the walls – Pee-wee himself would encourage it. In fact, here are ten possible ways to celebrate the bow-tied eccentric's (likely) comeback:

1. Ride your bike with abandon

Please wear a helmet, though.

2. Make your best surprise face

Mugging unabashedly is a Pee-wee specialty.

3. Express your excitement to Cher

If you can find Cher.

4. Dance wildly with Grace Jones

If you can find Grace Jones.

5. Say “Bitchin'” as loud as you possibly can

Preferably while dancing.

6. Put on your best pair of platforms

And then work them. Work them all night long.

7. Don't do drugs.

See what Pee-wee's doing? Do the opposite of that. He made a mistake.

8. Act like a complete maniac

Go ahead. No one will judge you.

9. Cheat gravity

No earthly force can keep a good Pee-wee fan down.

10. Go totally out of your gourd.

Just watch out for snakes. And fire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judd Apatow#Pee Wee Herman#Netflix
TAGSJUDD APATOWNETFLIXNEW PEE WEE HERMAN MOVIENew Pee Wee moviepee weePee Wee HermanRIOT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP